Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Don’t Fall Into Another Casual Situationship! Say This Instead…

Don’t Fall Into Another Casual Situationship! Say This Instead…

by Leave a Comment

 

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

 

Don’t Fall into another Casual “Situationship”

Introducing Tanya Rad

There is this messaging, especially with women, to “sew your oats” and go for it, asserting that women can be like men too and indulge in one-night stands. Personally, I never identified with that mindset. So, I made a decision: no sex outside of a committed relationship. And by committed relationship, I mean boyfriend-girlfriend.

Hey, everybody! Here’s a fun clip featuring my friend Tanya Rad, co-host of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” and co-author of the new book “The Sunshine Mind” with Raquel Stevens. Tanya shares her compelling story inside the Love Life Club, discussing intentionality in early dating. If you’re tired of wasting time in dating and want practical insights, enjoy this clip!

Are Most Guys Sowing Their Oats?

The assumption is that all guys are into casual encounters, but that’s not always the case. Tanya shares her perspective, highlighting that many guys can be emotionally involved and committed. It’s not just a one-size-fits-all situation.

Tanya reflects on her decision to abstain from casual sex. Her “aha” moment came when she realized she was in control of her body and life. She decided to reserve intimacy for committed relationships, weeding out those not seeking the same level of commitment.

Setting a Standard

Tanya narrates an experience where expressing her commitment to abstinence led to different reactions. Some respected it, while others walked away, unable to meet her standards.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Tanya discusses how she communicated her decision during early dates. She emphasizes that being upfront about her choice helped filter out those not aligned with her values.

Getting Physical

Tanya shares how physical intimacy was navigated in her relationships. While certain activities were on the table, penetration was reserved for committed relationships.

Expressing What’s Important

Tanya expresses how openly communicating her values brought her closer to those who respected her decisions. It also inspired other women to take control of their dating lives.

When You Break a Promise to Yourself

Tanya acknowledges imperfection and reflects on instances where she didn’t adhere to her commitment. She emphasizes the importance of acknowledging mistakes, moving forward, and not letting self-disappointment overshadow the bigger picture.

Tanya’s approach to life aligns with her book, “The Sunshine Mind.” Check it out on Amazon if you resonate with her philosophy. Additionally, explore datingwithresults.com for a free one-hour training to enhance your love life without common dating pitfalls. Don’t repeat mistakes—take control of your love life now!

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Blog → https://www.howtogettheguy.com/blog/ Facebook → https://facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/thematthewh… Twitter → https://twitter.com/matthewhussey ▼ Connect with Stephen ▼ Youtube → https://bit.ly/StephenHusseyYoutube Instagram → http://bit.ly/StephenHusseyIG

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x