Don’t Fall Into Another Casual Situationship! Say This Instead…

Don’t Fall into another Casual “Situationship”

Introducing Tanya Rad

There is this messaging, especially with women, to “sew your oats” and go for it, asserting that women can be like men too and indulge in one-night stands. Personally, I never identified with that mindset. So, I made a decision: no sex outside of a committed relationship. And by committed relationship, I mean boyfriend-girlfriend.

Hey, everybody! Here’s a fun clip featuring my friend Tanya Rad, co-host of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” and co-author of the new book “The Sunshine Mind” with Raquel Stevens. Tanya shares her compelling story inside the Love Life Club, discussing intentionality in early dating. If you’re tired of wasting time in dating and want practical insights, enjoy this clip!

Are Most Guys Sowing Their Oats?

The assumption is that all guys are into casual encounters, but that’s not always the case. Tanya shares her perspective, highlighting that many guys can be emotionally involved and committed. It’s not just a one-size-fits-all situation.

Tanya reflects on her decision to abstain from casual sex. Her “aha” moment came when she realized she was in control of her body and life. She decided to reserve intimacy for committed relationships, weeding out those not seeking the same level of commitment.

Setting a Standard

Tanya narrates an experience where expressing her commitment to abstinence led to different reactions. Some respected it, while others walked away, unable to meet her standards.

Tanya discusses how she communicated her decision during early dates. She emphasizes that being upfront about her choice helped filter out those not aligned with her values.

Getting Physical

Tanya shares how physical intimacy was navigated in her relationships. While certain activities were on the table, penetration was reserved for committed relationships.

Expressing What’s Important

Tanya expresses how openly communicating her values brought her closer to those who respected her decisions. It also inspired other women to take control of their dating lives.

When You Break a Promise to Yourself

Tanya acknowledges imperfection and reflects on instances where she didn’t adhere to her commitment. She emphasizes the importance of acknowledging mistakes, moving forward, and not letting self-disappointment overshadow the bigger picture.

Tanya's approach to life aligns with her book, "The Sunshine Mind."

