Dueling Egos

Each of us moves through life choosing.
These collected choices, stored in bodies in thoughts, can be referred to as egos.
Today’s exercise is considering whether we are accepting ourselves as dual ego representations or dueling, conflicted representations?
Are you right now part of a whole willing to be two, dual?
Or are you right now part of a whole split in two and fighting with itself?
Am I dual, willing to harmonize, or duel willing only to win or lose?
—
This post was previously published on The Father Connection.
***
—
Photo credit: iStock