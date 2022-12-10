Employees Are Learning to ‘Act Their Wage’ — Here’s Why You May Want to Consider it Too

A recent Gallup poll found that so-called ‘quiet quitting’ is rampant – at least 50% of the of US workforce is skating by.

Rumors once whispered in management hallways have now gone viral, with social media attention on quiet quitting creating an even larger problem. A record 18% of American employees admitted to being actively disengaged at work.

The idea that employees aren’t going above and beyond at work and are only doing what is asked of them has garnered many supporters and detractors. Proponents of the trend say that workers need to establish clear boundaries and prioritize their well-being for the sake of their mental and physical health.

But critics suggest that the mentality is lazy and won’t get you far in your career. To paraphrase at least one parent in everyone’s life, “If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you do it too?”

But a new work trend is emerging: acting your wage.

What Does It Mean To Act Your Wage?

Quiet quitting and acting your wage — not to be confused with the Dave Ramsey game — bear some striking similarities, but the concepts are not identical. The latter concept stems from the idea that workers are not being compensated fairly for often grueling jobs. Inflation is outpacing the growth of the average salary.

Acting your wage, as you can probably guess from the name, means doing only the job you’re paid to do — and nothing more. So, if you’re earning minimum wage, you should do the minimum work.

Like quiet quitting, acting your wage is a way to establish boundaries and take care of yourself. It also means that you’re not working anymore — or less — than you’re being paid to work. According to Insider, it’s more common among blue-collar workers, while quiet quitting is more common among white-collar workers.

Sound reasonable? Many people agree. Those who are acting their wage say it’s just doing your job and not doing extra jobs. But as with quiet quitting, the topic is a divisive one.

Dangers of Acting Your Wage.

“Despite the bad hand dealt to this cohort, slow-walking your job isn’t the answer,” Jack Kelly writes. “You may temporarily feel good when you say ‘no’ to the boss and assert your autonomy of not being forced into working long hours without any appreciation or extra compensation.

But after a while, this attitude can become entrenched. It turns into an ‘us against them’ mentality. Workers end up spending more time extricating themselves from working than the actual work.”

According to Kelly, rather than getting caught up in this mentality, workers should consider what they want to do in their careers and not waste time at seemingly dead-end jobs. He also suggests letting your manager know if you feel ignored and like your talents aren’t being well used.

It is indeed quite possible that your manager and employer will become frustrated by your perceived lack of effort. But certainly, act your wagers’ would argue that it’s not a lack of action — it’s merely effort that is commensurate with their compensation. And getting your boss to take notice or finding a job that truly engages you and pays you well is easier said than done.

And yet, at the same time, taking your frustration out on your work may likely contribute to low morale at your company and jeopardize your position and career, even if it seems justified.

As with quiet quitting, acting on your wage is undoubtedly a complicated issue. While relatively new, it’s a trend that is sure to incite much debate. And there’s hardly a clear right or wrong regarding which side you fall on. So, we’re curious: what do you think about acting your wage?

