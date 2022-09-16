Creating Cadence in Writing

On the 47th episode of Write Effing Now, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about cadence, why it’s crucial to use in writing, and how it keeps readers coming back for more. As writers, this is a tip you def need to know!

Musically, cadence is defined as: “…a sequence of notes or chords comprising the close of a musical phrase.” Thanks, elusive Oxford Languages!

Here are three tips to kick off what you need to know. More awaits you in the episode….

Read aloud to determine where you might be hanging up. If you snag on anything, cut it out. Consider the white space your reader will confront on the page. Is the readable area comprised of paragraph after paragraph stacked up one after the other? That’s too much. Break up your paras and make bite-sized chunks. Don’t use the same beat: “He got his cat neutered. His hair was so poodled. She loves long pool noodles.” Try: “He got his cat neutered. When wet, his hair sprang into bouncy curls all over his head, so Myra dubbed him Poodle Boy. ‘Damn, I love these pool noodles, Stefanie!’”

When you decide to Write Effing Now, the rhythm is gonna get you, so let it. Steal away to new dimensions, ideas, innovations, and discoveries. Surrender to these splendid worlds and create experiences your reader will never forget.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into any media. Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

