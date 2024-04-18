Excellence Begins in Your Head

Excellence is learned.

You might be a little more talented than some, but excellence always begins above your neck.

“I’m hellbent convinced that what makes the best performers in the world good is really above the neck and between the ears.” Eric Potterat, PhD, co-author of, Learned Excellence: Mental Disciplines for Leading and Winning from the World’s Top Performers

The engine of excellence:

Purpose fuels pursuit.

Know why your goal matters to you. It’s not about your board, team, boss, or co-workers. External motivations don’t satisfy when hills get steep.

Why are you climbing the hill?

Suppose you decide to go on a diet because a friend teased you about gaining weight. Friends matter, but the heart of pursuit is about you. The question is why does it matter to YOU?

Leaders serve others, but the pursuit of excellence is all about you.

Extrinsic motivation:

Money. Promotions. Recognition. Fear of punishment. Social approval.

Extrinsic motivations energize in the short-term. Intrinsic motivations are sustainable.

Intrinsic motivations:

Autonomy. Mastery. Self-respect. Personal change. Inner satisfaction.

Pursuit is best fueled by actions that express who you are, not what others expect of you.

Excellence is process driven:

Amateurs focus on outcomes. Professionals focus on the process.

Outcomes take care of themselves when you’re militantly consistent with the process.

Use a tactical process to pursue the greater vision.

I loved my conversation with Eric Potterat, PhD.

Check it out…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Help others be excellent:

The best way to help others reach high is to reach high yourself.

What is your mindset of success? What is your process? What is your definition of high achievement in various aspects of life? (Work, home, personal, community) How are you practicing self-care? How are you sharing your pursuit with others?

Tip: Remarkable success requires others.

The world’s best – in any discipline – surround themselves with the best.

How do you help others become excellent?

How can you be excellent today?

Still curious: The Simple Path to Extraordinary Excellence

Purchase Learned Excellence.

—

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month

Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter. our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: unsplash