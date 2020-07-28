Dr. Vibe speaks with a Black American author about the consistent challenges that many Blacks face in staying alive

Dr. Vibe speaks with Johnathon Briggs about his article strong>Existing While Black Is a Pre-Existing Condition.

During the conversation, Mr. Briggs talked about:

– Pre-existing conditions and structural violence in relationship with African Americans and coronavirus

– Historically that African American being mistreated by the health system

– Covid19 exposing the social and health inequities that have existed in America for many years

– Is America ready to do better?

– Being Black in America is inherently stressful

– The need for more Black doctors to work in underserved areas

– Some things African Americans do to change the situation

– African Americans and health

***

***

