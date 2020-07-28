Dr. Vibe speaks with a Black American author about the consistent challenges that many Blacks face in staying alive
Dr. Vibe speaks with Johnathon Briggs about his article strong>Existing While Black Is a Pre-Existing Condition.
During the conversation, Mr. Briggs talked about:
– Pre-existing conditions and structural violence in relationship with African Americans and coronavirus
– Historically that African American being mistreated by the health system
– Covid19 exposing the social and health inequities that have existed in America for many years
– Is America ready to do better?
– Being Black in America is inherently stressful
– The need for more Black doctors to work in underserved areas
– Some things African Americans do to change the situation
– African Americans and health
