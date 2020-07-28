Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Existing While Black Is a Pre-Existing Condition

Existing While Black Is a Pre-Existing Condition

For many Blacks, life is a daily challenge.

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe speaks with a Black American author about the consistent challenges that many Blacks face in staying alive

Dr. Vibe speaks with Johnathon Briggs about his article strong>Existing While Black Is a Pre-Existing Condition.

During the conversation, Mr. Briggs talked about:

– Pre-existing conditions and structural violence in relationship with African Americans and coronavirus
– Historically that African American being mistreated by the health system
– Covid19 exposing the social and health inequities that have existed in America for many years
– Is America ready to do better?
– Being Black in America is inherently stressful
– The need for more Black doctors to work in underserved areas
– Some things African Americans do to change the situation
– African Americans and health

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

