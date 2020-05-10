Express Your Love: 5 Ways to Make Mother’s Day Special in Quarantine

Every year as the 2nd Sunday of May approaches, most of us start our planning to make our mothers feel special. Don’t you try to find the right card or gift to express your love and gratitude for your mother? As we all know, this mother is unique and extraordinary in its own way. On the one hand, most of you are close to your mothers and can really spend some quality time with her. On the other, those who are not, cannot even go and meet them. It’s a happy-sad feeling. But, in the spirit of celebration, it might be a good idea to stretch your limits.

Fortunately, this gives you a chance to see how you can make it a special day for her from within the confines of your home. No fancy gifts, no expensive dinners, this time express your love in the most natural way you know!

Start with Breakfast in Bed

You see your mom wake up everyday early in the morning to cook you breakfast before you leave for office. In today’s scenario, before you get ready for your zoom meeting. This mother’s day why not turn the table and wake up early to get your mom breakfast in bed. It doesn’t have to be something elaborate. All that matters is that you express your love with food, that you cook.

Wondering what to do if you and your mother are in lockdown at different places? Well, food is not the only way to express your love, we have got other ways for you to bring a smile on her face this mother’s day.

Go Back to Your Childhood Basics

Remember the first time you gave your mom a handmade card or gift when you were 5 or 6? Well, it’s time to hop onto a time machine and go back to those days again. In quarantine, you cannot take her out for shopping or order something for her. But, what you can do is scribble something on a piece of paper with all your heart. It could be a card, it could be a poem or anything. Just express your love.

The best part? You can do this virtually too. Doodle something and send her a picture. Write a few lines and send her a voice note. This mother’s day is a unique opportunity for you to give her something money can’t buy.

Have a Heart-to-Heart Conversation

Your instant reply to this might be, “This is what I have been doing for the past 40 days, spending time at home”. Obviously, this holds true if you are in lockdown with your mother. However, if you look closely, you may be there in person, but when was the last time you genuinely had a conversation? When was the last time you asked your mother how she was doing and how she would like to spend some time with you?

If it has been too long, maybe it’s time to rekindle that love and time together. Sit with her, have a conversation, share a few jokes. And, if you are far away, have a video call. Really talk to her, not just for the sake of it. Trust me, the happiness that one hour of a genuine conversation will supersede any expensive gift you can get her.

Have a Movie Marathon

The fact that you can’t step out should not stop you from binge-watch some of your favorites with mommy dearest. Thanks to Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and other streaming services, you can turn your home into a theatre. Even if you are in different countries, screen sharing will come to your rescue. Pop some corn, lay a nice snack platter and watch away. Give your mom the choice of movies from the old classics to the newest flicks and let her make a pick. You may want to express your love with the top mother’s day movies, or simply play something that you have memories with.

Start a Gratitude Jar

Finally, unusual as this mother’s day is, you can start a new tradition to remember it for the rest of your life. There can be several things you can do. One of the sweetest gestures would be to create a gratitude jar. Every day you could put in one slip of what you are thankful for to your mother or what you admire about her. As days, weeks, and months pass by, the jar will have a lot to give. Anytime your mom is feeling low, she can just open up that jar and feel a little better. Wouldn’t you like that?

Express Your Love Everyday

You know what would your mother appreciate the most? Express your love to her every day and not just on mother’s day. You don’t have to display big and fancy gestures. A simple, “I Love You, Mom” would do the trick. As we are in the lockdown for at least another 10 days, it might be a good idea to make every day a little special for your mommy dearest. Help her out in one chore, or simply hug her without a reason. Try it, it works!

