We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Feeling a Little Socially Distanced and Isolated? Write About It. (Writing Prompts Included)

Feeling a Little Socially Distanced and Isolated? Write About It. (Writing Prompts Included)

We're looking for people to share their experiences and submit stories to The Good Men Project. #AmWriting

Writing Topic Ideas:

CORONAVIRUS:

-How is Coronavirus affecting your life?

-Is social distancing making you lonely? How are you coping with it?

-Fear and preparedness in the age of Coronavirus.

-What happens when the Coronavirus hits prisons, immigration camps, detention centers, etc.?

MORE IDEAS ACROSS THE SPECTRUM

— 9 ways to make a little comfort room for the gender-fluid, in a world where CIS and Straight is everywhere but not everyone.

–Is your relationship real, or just something you are wishing for?

— Not too long ago, it was the father’s job to provide. Everything else ws arts & crafts. The idea that a father might provide a little less in order to be more engaged is a very new idea. Discuss!

— 10 things I personally am doing to help #StopRacism.

— Climate Defeatism — It’s factually wrong and morally cowardly. Here’s what we should do instead.

— How do we create a culture of honesty within our relationship?

#AmWriting
Submit your writing here:
https://goodmenproject.submittable.com/submit/

 

Photo: Shutterstock

About Lisa Hickey

Lisa Hickey is CEO of Good Men Media Inc. and publisher of the Good Men Project. "I like to create things that capture the imagination of the general public and become part of the popular culture for years to come." Connect with her on Twitter.

