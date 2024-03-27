First Kisses Are So Important

Guys… those first few kisses reveal more than you think!

Impossibility is a kiss away from reality.

~ Amanita, Sense8

There is something so incredibly sublime about a first kiss. It sets the stage for future kisses… future encounters… future touches. It’s an ordinary action that can be elevated to the extraordinary by its ability to help cement a connection between two new souls.

I saw him and grinned with excitement. He reciprocated with his own sweet grin as he strode toward me with a hip-shot casual way of walking, his jeans riding lightly on his hips. He was super sexy in an understated way. We hugged… and I felt the strength contained within his arms. His blue eyes smiled into mine and I had the nascent feeling that I could be safe within that smile. He bought me a coffee and we talked, laughed, and connected. When it was time to leave we shared another strong, body-to-body hug. Instantly we both knew we wanted to meet again. There was no waiting to see which one of us would reach out first… it was mutually agreed upon at that moment.

We met again; outside this time. We strolled together, talking, and learning about each other; trading stories wrapped in humor. He showed me his many facets; those of a thoughtful, compassionate, and intelligent man. He made me laugh, and I liked it… a lot. We drifted toward each other and bumped gently as the conversation ebbed and flowed. We sat for a while on a bench. He said I was cute and when I told him the same later on he blushed. Occasionally we would reach out and touch for emphasis as we conversed. I was taken by the sweetness I felt emanating from him. He was earnest and honest. I felt a burgeoning curiosity about this strong, intellectual, sensitive, sexy man.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When we met again we sat next to each other and he leaned into my side. His arm naturally slid around the back of my chair and my shoulders. I felt the heat radiating off him and soaking into me. It felt so good. I realized I was enjoying his presence, his energy, and a beautiful blend of confidence and uncertainty. Our thighs brushed against each other as we shifted in our chairs. The thought that I wanted to prolong this touch trundled through the back of my mind. I was acutely aware of his presence. I hoped he felt the same as we listened to stories being told. Despite the discomfort of the chairs, we stayed connected and the evening passed with us touching quietly. After another strong hug goodbye, the realization that I wanted him to kiss me dawned slowly as he drove away.

A new day, another date… smiling again across a table. We laughed as we conversed about anything and everything. I could see him trying to suss out who I was; his head cocked to one side as he eyed me. He told me I was a mystery which made me smile because if only he knew how much I wanted to share my inner thoughts with him. As we walked together after our meal he slung his arm around my waist, pulled me in, and held me tightly to his side. He embodied a quiet confidence that was so alluring. When his arm got tired he wrapped it around my shoulders… always staying close… always touching. I fed on his beautiful, exotic warmth and connection. As we strolled our talk continued to range far and wide. I basked in his embrace and enjoyed wrapping my arm around him in return. I savored the feeling of the muscles flexing in his back with each step.

When it was time to say goodbye he asked if he could kiss me. I loved the fact that he asked first. He made a big production out of it to take any jitters away. He teased me, saying, “Okay, this is our first kiss. We only get one shot to get it right! You ready?!” I laughed out loud and our lips met mid-laugh… so sweet…. so tender. It was delicious and soft. He cupped my face with his hands and held me gently yet firmly. Our first kiss let me know that he was comfortable taking the lead when needed. His lips and tongue were soft and insistent. When we parted he pulled me into his body for one last hug and I had a clear sense of his masculinity. It lit me up and as he walked away I knew I wanted more. I wanted to learn about this man. I wanted to know what makes him feel alive. I wanted to know what makes him laugh, what makes him sad. I wanted to delve into him slowly, carefully, tenderly… and I dreamt that he may want the same from me.

We met again to listen to more stories… and again to hike and share a meal … and then, upon leave-taking, next to my car, alone in a garage, we kissed again, more deeply. He reached his warm hands out and cupped my face as he slowly drew me toward his lips. I was helpless to resist and had no desire to do anything other than be kissed by him and kiss him deeply in return. I have always wanted to be kissed thus… to have my mouth claimed in such an erotic way… his hands framing my face… guiding our kiss… leading.

I surrendered to his delectable kiss and let the ardor building within me flow through my lips to his and through my hands as they ran over his body. I pressed myself into him, communicating my response through touch. I felt taut muscles in his lower back as he moved against me. He ran his hands into my hair, stroking it, collecting it into handfuls. Once he had all of my hair he gently pulled my head to one side, kissed me deeply, and then ran his lips down the side of my face to my neck… “Delicious” he breathed into the base of my throat. I was lost… floating, heating up, wanting more. My knees were weak and I laughed quietly against his mouth to relieve my tension.

He took the lead in that moment and I was more than willing to follow.

When we parted I was excited about what we might create together. Would he let me share the lead with him… co-create something that may begin so ordinary yet can be raised to extraordinary? No grand gestures… just us creating something indescribable out of the mundane… by staying present in each moment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Knowing when and where to step up and take the lead is sexy as hell. It’s a risk worthy of the potential returns. Call me old-fashioned maybe… I know what I like and I know what I want.

—

Previously Published on Medium

iStock image