Home / Featured Content / Fömalanche Just Won the Toy Insider Top Summer Toys Award!

Fömalanche Just Won the Toy Insider Top Summer Toys Award!

Get ready for fun in the Föm this summer!

I attended the TTPM Spring showcase event, and I had a chance to play with Föm Mania!


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Little Kids Inc., the number one bubble manufacturer in the U.S. is excited to see their Föm Mania products hitting the shelves.

Give the kids a blast they will never forget with the Fömilator foam blaster ($14.99 at Target). It’s the trendiest mess-free fun that blasts streams of foam, making it perfect for backyard play battles!

When you just can’t get enough foam, look for the Fömalanche at Target ($39.99). With a press of a button, this portable machine makes piles and piles of light, airy foam that is perfect to run through, jump in and toss in the air. How much more? Even Föm Maniacs were impressed by this battery-powered machine’s foam output and how quickly it works.

No wonder the Fömalanche just won the Toy Insider Top Summer Toys award, and both products were recognized as outstanding Outdoor Play products on the Spring Most Wanted 2022 List at the TTPM Spring Showcase.

Since I’m working on a story about outdoor summer fun, summer toys, backyard play and more, I’ll be reviewing both Föm Mania products in an upcoming featured article as soon as samples become available!

Look for these products in stock at Target, Walgreens, CVS, BJs, Kohl’s, Meijer, Dollar General, Amazon, and coming soon to neighborhood specialty stores. Lively videos, foam-filled photos and product descriptions can be found at fommania.com.

Images courtesy of Fömalanche

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

