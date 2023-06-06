I’m all about INclusion as opposed to EXclusion.
So while we live in a “baby-gated community,” it’s not to keep others out, it’s to keep our big dog, Willa, from wandering freely as she’s inclined to do at this time of year. And to keep Luna, our granddaughter, from joining her.
I’m about sharing our similarities and celebrating our differences.
I’m about crossing cultural, language, social, and economic barriers to build community cohesion, understanding, acceptance, and peace.
I’m about celebrating our shared humanity.
What are you about?
—
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
***
—
Photo credit: Author