Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Getting Laid Off Was the Best Thing That Happened to Me

Getting Laid Off Was the Best Thing That Happened to Me

Turning a crap situation into the best thing ever.

by Leave a Comment

 

2024 started great for me! 🥲

It’s been two months since my company went into administration.

The whole company got laid off. No month’s pay. No notice pay. Nothing.

At the time it felt like things couldn’t get any worse.

How was I going to pay my bills this month? What do I do now?

I was actively looking for a new job. Rejection after rejection. Applying after applying. Interview after interview.

The constant selling myself for those few weeks after losing my job was the most exhausting and demoralizing thing ever.

I felt pathetic.

To the point, I gave up.

The second I gave up, everything started to become clear.

I started to think about what I wanted and had a reality check of what I had been putting up with.

I wanted to do my own thing.

I didn’t want my life to be in the hands of someone else.

I didn’t want my CEO to determine my security.

I didn’t want a company to make me feel replaceable.

A Personal Venture

When I realized all the things I didn’t want in life — I knew that I was the only person who could give it to myself.

I wasn’t looking for financial freedom.

I was looking for freedom in general.

Freedom to work on something I wanted to work on, and not what somebody told me to do.

Freedom to do something that means something to me, and not work on someone else’s dream.

Freedom to feel great about myself, and not let my CEO/managers determine my mood.

Freedom to live how I wanted, even if that was being broke — but at least I am happy.

And that’s when I decided to take the skills I have and create something that matters to me.

And since then, I have been in fourth gear.

I’ve been waking up early like I’m in a full-time role. But this is a full-time role where it’s all about the progression of me and the business I want to build.

I’ve been planning my days to work on marketing, admin, and sales.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ve been operating exactly how a company would.

But doing it for myself and only myself — and it feels great!

And what I’ve learnt is when you’re in this mindset — there’s no going back!

Nothing is stopping me now.

Except for myself.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Marten Bjork on Unsplash

 

About Nisha Arya Ahmed

An unusual mix of articles about Data Science, Politics, Fitness, Well-being, and more.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x