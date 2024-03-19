Getting Laid Off Was the Best Thing That Happened to Me

2024 started great for me! 🥲

It’s been two months since my company went into administration.

The whole company got laid off. No month’s pay. No notice pay. Nothing.

At the time it felt like things couldn’t get any worse.

How was I going to pay my bills this month? What do I do now?

I was actively looking for a new job. Rejection after rejection. Applying after applying. Interview after interview.

The constant selling myself for those few weeks after losing my job was the most exhausting and demoralizing thing ever.

I felt pathetic.

To the point, I gave up.

The second I gave up, everything started to become clear.

I started to think about what I wanted and had a reality check of what I had been putting up with.

I wanted to do my own thing.

I didn’t want my life to be in the hands of someone else.

I didn’t want my CEO to determine my security.

I didn’t want a company to make me feel replaceable.

A Personal Venture

When I realized all the things I didn’t want in life — I knew that I was the only person who could give it to myself.

I wasn’t looking for financial freedom.

I was looking for freedom in general.

Freedom to work on something I wanted to work on, and not what somebody told me to do.

Freedom to do something that means something to me, and not work on someone else’s dream.

Freedom to feel great about myself, and not let my CEO/managers determine my mood.

Freedom to live how I wanted, even if that was being broke — but at least I am happy.

And that’s when I decided to take the skills I have and create something that matters to me.

And since then, I have been in fourth gear.

I’ve been waking up early like I’m in a full-time role. But this is a full-time role where it’s all about the progression of me and the business I want to build.

I’ve been planning my days to work on marketing, admin, and sales.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ve been operating exactly how a company would.

But doing it for myself and only myself — and it feels great!

And what I’ve learnt is when you’re in this mindset — there’s no going back!

Nothing is stopping me now.

Except for myself.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Marten Bjork on Unsplash