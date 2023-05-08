Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Happy Monday! A Weekend at the Theatre in Paris

Happy Monday! A Weekend at the Theatre in Paris

Take some time to enjoy the little things in life.

by

 

It’s a beautiful day in France, and I’m looking forward to the weekend when I’ll be heading to a famous theatre in Paris. As I sit in a cafe shop sipping my coffee, I can’t help but feel excited about the upcoming show.

After researching, I discovered that tickets to the theatre could be pricey, but I managed to snag a great deal online. The theatre is well-known for hosting some of the best shows in Paris, and I can’t wait to see what they have in store for me.

As I sip my coffee, I take some time to brush up on my French idioms. I’ve been practising some new expressions and am excited to try them in the cafe shop. One of my favourites is “avoir la pêche,” which means feeling great and energetic. I also learned “avoir la patate,” which has a similar meaning and is commonly used in France.

The cafe shop I’m in is quaint and cosy, and I can’t help but feel grateful for the warm ambience and friendly staff. As I enjoy my coffee and work on my French, I notice that the cafe is filled with locals and tourists alike. It’s a great place to practice my language skills and meet new people.

After finishing my coffee, I head out to explore the city and take in the sights and sounds of Paris. I know this weekend’s theatre experience will be a highlight of my trip, and I can’t wait to see what else France has in store for me.

In conclusion, Happy Monday! Whether you’re in Paris, Marseille, or anywhere else, take some time to enjoy the little things in life. Learn some new idioms, visit a cosy cafe, and explore the city’s beauty. And who knows? You may even get lucky and snag a great deal on tickets to a famous theatre!

I would appreciate it if you could offer feedback on my article and show your support. Thank you, and I hope to connect with you again soon.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Josè Maria Sava on Unsplash

 

About Alin Stan

Hello, dear followers I came from a LinkedIn Newsletter idea to create a sizeable blog space for my connections and followers from the past.

I have been an Amazon author since November 2022, when I posted the first edition of the Metaweb series. These books are notable for news editors, media product developers and other people passionate about new media effects.

I do offer consultancy throughout the News4TVForm:/2 project. I am organising my consultancy meetings on Appointy and Zoom.

If you want to become a Premium and Partner member in the Medium Publishing space, please use my referral link to start your journey in creative writing.

https://medium.com/@alinstefanstan/membership/

I manage a few publications and can accept submissions from new writers. Plus, I can promote your online business results and concepts into significant publications where I submitted my stories before. Still, I can
Search for new journals more specific to your business.

To submit stories, email me at [email protected] or comment on
one of the articles where we make a new call to action.

