“He Still Won’t Commit . . . Should I Walk Away?” [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

he’s giving you time he’s giving you

energy he’s giving you attention he’s

getting your attention he’s getting your

time he’s getting your intimacy but he’s

not saying yes

and and that’s all you actually need to

know

1200 people tuning in that’s crazy

all right so i’ve sent out a video

request to jillian

hey hey

wait what was your name is it jillian or

did i just mix you up with someone in

the chat sabina sabina savina okay there

you go sabine i don’t know how many

people you have on the video at the same

time so i’m sorry no no just just you so

hello good to have you here how are you

i’m from new jersey

but i watch your videos all the time um

i do have some situation obviously i was

involved with someone for about six

months this person is going through a

divorce

and we constantly uh fighting

uh because he has no time he’s afraid to

uh commit to something serious because

he doesn’t want his ex-wife to find out

because she would cause him a lot of

problems through the divorce

um he trying here in the i see him like

once a week we

he’s very consistently on the phone all

the time

but i’m very confused because

he giving me everything like

he wants a relationship and the question

he’s asking if i’m seeing or speaking

with other people and the way he’s very

close with me and we already got

intimate at some point

that it seems like a relationship but he

doesn’t want to put a title on it he

doesn’t want a commitment yet

and it causing us fight all the time and

i just

every time we tried to cut it off we we

then missed each other that we start

talking again

and i just don’t know if his situation

is is he just playing game or if i

should cut it off or

how to approach him that i don’t want to

put pressure he feels pressured

by me into relationship

um

i don’t want to pressure him but i feel

like we are six months

and i kind of would like to know what i

spent i don’t want to waste my time i’m

36 years old

i i’m established i’m divorced myself

after four years and i’m looking for

something serious

uh and she knew that from the beginning

so i’d you know what would you

what would you what would be your advice

and and this so what’s really what what

a lot of people struggle with in

situations like this

is

we get into the business of analyzing

what somebody else is saying

and whether it’s fair or not

and when we do that

we can be spinning

internally because

we go is he right am i right should i be

more understanding because he’s still in

a divorce or he’s he’s has he is he

officially divorced

no not yet and we don’t know when that’s

going to happen so he’s so he’s saying

to you that there could be more problems

for me if she learns that i’m dating

someone and then i have all the

headaches of a much more acrimonious

and so now you’re looking at that going

well that sounds rational and and

reasonable do i have to be more

understanding and so you’re what you’re

going through

is very common not just in divorces but

also with anyone who is hearing a reason

why somebody can’t give them

what they want right now right

now

he has his logic he has his reasons

correct but there’s two words reasons

and reality i’m not saying his reality

your reality

your reality

is that you said you’re in your 30s you

want a relationship

and

you have been dating someone for six

months

who still can’t say that the two of you

are an actual couple

right

that’s your reality regardless

of what he is telling you or the

legitimacy of his reasons

for now we don’t actually have to worry

about whether his reasons

are real or not are they real is it does

it have genuine cons consequences for

him in his divorce if she learns that

he’s dating someone maybe is he using it

just as a strategy to tell you that he’s

not he can’t have a an official

relationship right now because it will

cause him problems and that’s how he’s

justifying not getting into a commitment

that actually he’s not ready for

independent of his ex

maybe we don’t know but it doesn’t

matter it’s in a way it’s not our

business to know it’s not your business

to know it’s your business to protect

yourself

so

uh what i want you to do is

the next time you talk to him

say to him look

i

i can have compassion

for your situation

i can have compassion for the fact that

you’re going through a lot a divorce is

a big deal

you

dealing with the fallout of that and

dealing with all of the logistics of

that is a is a lot for you right now i

totally understand that

but i can’t take that on myself

i your reasons

don’t change my reality

and my reality is that

i’ve given this six months

to see

where it goes

in the hopes that it would mater it

would turn into something

serious

and committed

and a relationship i’m not asking for

the world

i’m asking for

a

relationship

and you’re not able to give that to me

regardless of why that is

because again i want when you speak to

him sabina i want you to have no

aggression in your heart i want you to

have no there’s no anger there’s no

nothing it’s

just

facts

however legitimate those reasons are for

you

the reality for me doesn’t change

which is that i want to find something

serious and meaningful

with someone who values me and someone

who’s ready to say yes to me

and

regardless of your reason

you can’t say yes to me right now you’ve

made that clear

so

i’m gonna i’m gonna move forward with my

life

and if something changes

for you

you let me know

and if i happen to still be available at

that time then we’ll talk

but in the meantime i have to keep

moving forward with my life does that

make sense

absolutely and i think

i’m trying to actually accept that and

actually i think i have to make that

decision because i had those

conversations with him many times and

actually i watch your videos

and i try

to say those things to him that i’m

trying to be understanding but this is

not working for me and it will

cut it off and then few days two days

later he will contact me he will show up

he will bring me something like he has

hard time also letting it go as well

and i asked him why you keep

dragging this you you you’re not ready

um why can’t you just let me go and not

waste my time if you’re not ready for a

relationship

he has hard time with that as well

right that’s what’s confusing too

because it looks like he wants it but he

just can’t give it to me right now

that’s his uh response but you know what

but here’s the here’s the thing

right now

he doesn’t feel the consequences the

true consequences of letting you go

because you’re not going

that’s true there’s an analogy you use

matt which is

you never want to be

the train just sitting on a platform

saying doors are open we’re ready when

you are we’ll just sit here and chill

and

when you’re ready the train’s just

sitting here waiting you want to be the

train that’s like we’re we’re moving

forward with or without you that’s where

we’re going we’ve got a destination

and that’s the only way someone

not to play games but that’s the only

way someone ever feels

i’ve got to make a real decision here

because

they’re not going to be here and can i

can i

that’s absolutely right steve

let me say one more thing sabina

yes

if someone is coming out of a

relationship

whether it’s marriage or just a

long-term relationship

they need

it already makes them a precarious

person to be with

right now it already makes them

a potentially dangerous person to be

with because of all of the complications

that can come with that whether they’re

contractual complications and logistical

or whether they are simply the

complications of someone whose heart is

still bound up with

someone in the past

so

someone in that situation

needs to actually

work

extra hard to make sure

that you know they’re ready

right if

in a sense even if he was saying to you

i’m ready and let’s do this

there should still be a little part of

you that says

i am

i’m i really care about this man in this

relationship so i want to give this a

shot but i am going to

tread carefully here to make sure that

this is real that this is consistent

that this

is everything that this person says it

is so i’m going to go slowly here

that’s even in the case that he’s

working extra hard

to reassure you and to give you

consistent energy and investment and

commitment

but

he’s not even doing that

um honestly you know i’ve been in very

similar situation because i was married

for 13 years and i got divorced three

years ago it separated four

so i’m trying to be understanding

because his situation is very similar to

mine and i met someone right before my

divorce because i was separated from my

ex-husband for almost a year before my

divorce so in his situation is like a

similar situation so

i could see that this could be something

i just feel like he’s holding back

but he wants it

and he gives me everything like we have

relationship we are constantly in

contact all day

he’s very consistent

the time he doesn’t have enough time for

me

well so wait is the problem that he

doesn’t want to say yes to a

relationship or he doesn’t have enough

time

enough time and he’s afraid to commit

yet like he’s not right so one of by the

way one of those

can be more legitimate than the other

because

if you’re

if he’s saying to you hey it’s you and

me

it’s you and me

we’re gonna do this together i want to

be with you you want to be with me

you and i are in a relationship i i you

know and he’s executing on his divorce

he’s making all of that happen everyone

who says never date someone who’s going

through a divorce or whatever life’s not

black and white so i i can’t stand

when when people are so defiant about

you know

it has to be this way or whatever people

can be separated for a long time and

it’s a matter of dealing with paperwork

at this stage so at the end of the day

and by the way you have to know that

he’s finalizing that you have to know

that it’s actually happening but life

isn’t binary

but what is binary

what is really simple is is he saying

yes to you

and he’s not saying yes to you

if he said yes to you

and then said by the way this is a

really tricky period time wise i’m in a

chapter of my life where i am slammed

with the amount of things i have to do

i’m looking forward to being able to

dedicate more time but right now i need

you to bear with me through this chapter

because it is a really crazy time then

you can communicate you can work with

someone like that that’s what was

happening actually it’s just that

i guess you feel more pressure because

i’m asking for a little bit more i’m

asking for more validation because we

are six months

but you’re saying can we call ourselves

a couple and he’s saying no

right

that’s all you need to know

after six months that’s all you need to

know nothing else matters

yeah he’s not saying yes he’s giving you

his he’s giving you time he’s giving you

energy he’s giving you attention he’s

getting your attention he’s getting your

time he’s getting your intimacy but he’s

not saying yes

and and that’s all you actually need to

know

that’s it

so when it comes to no contact rule

if he reaches out should i ignore him

because he did message me

should i ignore him should i

here’s what you do something in polite

way to just you know for him to leave me

alone because i need to obviously take

some time and and you know think this

through

um i don’t know what the right approach

is because you know sometimes when you

emotional

you might you know take the wrong

way

here’s what you well firstly here’s what

you know going back to him

because he reaches out to you

doesn’t change anything

you have evidence for that now right

so the next time you tell yourself after

you’ve had one of these conversations

with him and you move on when he then

reaches out to you

remind yourself

the last time he reached out and the

last time he went back

it didn’t make any difference

so why do i think it’s going to make a

difference this time

the only here do you want to know

something about the no contact rule

the no contact rule people take way too

literally

the no contact rule people take to mean

that for x amount of time after a

breakup

you must

have

zero contact with a person whatsoever if

they reach out to you ignore them okay

the no contact rule is a little bit

different than that in my opinion my

version of it okay

the rule is

if someone reaches out to you

you have to set a bar for what’s

interesting

and the only thing that’s interesting

enough

to engage with

is a different decision

from his side

anything less than a different decision

is boring

and is not worth your time

so what that means is if he comes back

to you and says i miss you

boring

if he comes back to you and says

i

am

[Music]

thinking of you

boring

pointless

wasting my time

if he comes back to you and says i’m so

confused

poor boring

pointless stop wasting my time

my com your confusion is not my problem

if he comes back to you and says

i’ve rethought this whole thing can we

talk

we can talk

if that’s the case if you’ve rethought

this whole thing and there’s a different

decision here

let’s talk

even then i would tread carefully

how do i know that you mean this let’s

talk about that

how do you know that you mean this and

that you’re not wasting my time let’s

talk about that but that’s a talk you

can have that talk

you don’t have to if someone reaches out

to you and says

hey i have

rethought this whole thing

i’d really like to talk to you

you don’t have to go no contact rule i

can’t message back

right you say okay if you’ve genuinely

had a change of heart about your

decision

let’s talk about it people are entitled

to change their mind about things we’ve

all been there

but

anything less than you have changed your

mind

is a message back from you that says hey

i respect that you i i get that you miss

me

i get that you’re confused i get that

you miss what we have

but unless the decision has changed

um it’s inappropriate for you to be

reaching out to me right now

and then you leave it and then you go

back to no contact

you see that

yeah

this is really really really important

this is your this is your time we’re

talking about this is your energy we’re

talking about

you have honestly we have this much time

here on this earth i know that’s why at

this point i i felt like i gave in six

months i think it’s just enough time

for him to kind of know

you know where we are how he feels about

it can we work no but let me change let

me let me flip that for you sabina is

enough time for you to know

yes it’s enough time for you to know

stop putting the ball in his court it’s

enough time for you to know where you

are

that’s enough time for you to know what

this man is willing to give you

right i do know what i want and what i

want from it and i wanted it he’s not

willing or he claims it is not the best

it’s not a good timing he can’t give me

what i want right now but by the way he

can’t then i have to let it go correct

if he says it’s not good timing whether

the reason it’s not good timing is noble

or not doesn’t make it good timing for

you it doesn’t matter what his reason is

for it being bad timing and this is a

mistake that i see people make all the

time

they try to assess whether his reasons

are valid or not it doesn’t matter

whether your reasons are valid or not

the relate reality is still you don’t

want a relationship with me that’s all i

need to know right

you’re just you’re not in a place where

you can have a relationship and he was

coming back and

and treating me and saying all those

things like he wants a relationship

and he doesn’t want me to see anybody

else of course by himself but he doesn’t

want to commit of course

but can you hear that can you is that is

that really

what you’re worth is staying in your box

waiting for someone to decide that

they’re ready to come play with you

you’re right

think about that

i love all the comments by the way that

um

everyone is writing

i could see them yeah but you know

ignore the comments because the truth is

everyone has an opinion on your

situation and no one knows how hard it

is when unless they’re in it we’re all

good at telling everyone else what they

should do and leave right now and don’t

do this don’t do that and then all of a

sudden we find ourselves all [ __ ] up

and in love and we start doing really

different things than we tell everyone

else to do so ignore the comments this

is about you it’s not easy doing this is

not easy you’re in it right now it’s

your life it’s your feelings it’s your

emotions but

that’s

it’s it’s your heart that we’re

protecting here and it’s your time and

your energy and you have to you have to

love yourself and your time and your

energy more than to allow someone to

dictate to you that you should sit there

and accept less until they decide

that

you’re

someone they want to have a relationship

with that you that cannot ever be the

deal you make with someone ever ever

ever and if he

um six months from now

and at that point he wants to have a

relationship with you

if you’re still on the market

okay let’s talk let’s talk again no

aggression no anger i’m not gonna say no

to you because i’m angry at you from

before that’s ego no if you if finally

you’re in a place where you’re ready and

i’m ready and i haven’t met someone then

let’s talk as long as you’re going to

give me something very different from

last time

but

maybe you won’t be available anymore and

that unfortunately for him that’s the

risk he’s taking right now

but it’s a risk he has to take you’re

not going to absorb that risk for him by

hanging around

you’re right thank you

you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

