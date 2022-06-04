“He Still Won’t Commit . . . Should I Walk Away?” [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
he’s giving you time he’s giving you
0:01
energy he’s giving you attention he’s
0:04
getting your attention he’s getting your
0:05
time he’s getting your intimacy but he’s
0:08
not saying yes
0:10
and and that’s all you actually need to
0:12
know
0:17
1200 people tuning in that’s crazy
0:20
all right so i’ve sent out a video
0:22
request to jillian
0:24
hey hey
0:26
wait what was your name is it jillian or
0:28
did i just mix you up with someone in
0:29
the chat sabina sabina savina okay there
0:32
you go sabine i don’t know how many
0:33
people you have on the video at the same
0:35
time so i’m sorry no no just just you so
0:38
hello good to have you here how are you
0:40
i’m from new jersey
0:42
but i watch your videos all the time um
0:45
i do have some situation obviously i was
0:48
involved with someone for about six
0:50
months this person is going through a
0:51
divorce
0:52
and we constantly uh fighting
0:55
uh because he has no time he’s afraid to
0:59
uh commit to something serious because
1:02
he doesn’t want his ex-wife to find out
1:04
because she would cause him a lot of
1:06
problems through the divorce
1:08
um he trying here in the i see him like
1:11
once a week we
1:12
he’s very consistently on the phone all
1:14
the time
1:15
but i’m very confused because
1:17
he giving me everything like
1:20
he wants a relationship and the question
1:22
he’s asking if i’m seeing or speaking
1:24
with other people and the way he’s very
1:26
close with me and we already got
1:28
intimate at some point
1:30
that it seems like a relationship but he
1:32
doesn’t want to put a title on it he
1:34
doesn’t want a commitment yet
1:37
and it causing us fight all the time and
1:40
i just
1:41
every time we tried to cut it off we we
1:43
then missed each other that we start
1:44
talking again
1:46
and i just don’t know if his situation
1:49
is is he just playing game or if i
1:52
should cut it off or
1:54
how to approach him that i don’t want to
1:56
put pressure he feels pressured
1:58
by me into relationship
2:01
um
2:03
i don’t want to pressure him but i feel
2:04
like we are six months
2:06
and i kind of would like to know what i
2:08
spent i don’t want to waste my time i’m
2:10
36 years old
2:11
i i’m established i’m divorced myself
2:14
after four years and i’m looking for
2:16
something serious
2:18
uh and she knew that from the beginning
2:20
so i’d you know what would you
2:24
what would you what would be your advice
2:26
and and this so what’s really what what
2:31
a lot of people struggle with in
2:33
situations like this
2:35
is
2:37
we get into the business of analyzing
2:40
what somebody else is saying
2:42
and whether it’s fair or not
2:45
and when we do that
2:48
we can be spinning
2:50
internally because
2:52
we go is he right am i right should i be
2:55
more understanding because he’s still in
2:58
a divorce or he’s he’s has he is he
3:00
officially divorced
3:02
no not yet and we don’t know when that’s
3:04
going to happen so he’s so he’s saying
3:07
to you that there could be more problems
3:10
for me if she learns that i’m dating
3:12
someone and then i have all the
3:13
headaches of a much more acrimonious
3:17
and so now you’re looking at that going
3:19
well that sounds rational and and
3:21
reasonable do i have to be more
3:24
understanding and so you’re what you’re
3:27
going through
3:28
is very common not just in divorces but
3:31
also with anyone who is hearing a reason
3:35
why somebody can’t give them
3:38
what they want right now right
3:41
now
3:42
he has his logic he has his reasons
3:45
correct but there’s two words reasons
3:48
and reality i’m not saying his reality
3:51
your reality
3:53
your reality
3:55
is that you said you’re in your 30s you
3:58
want a relationship
4:01
and
4:02
you have been dating someone for six
4:05
months
4:06
who still can’t say that the two of you
4:08
are an actual couple
4:11
right
4:12
that’s your reality regardless
4:15
of what he is telling you or the
4:18
legitimacy of his reasons
4:21
for now we don’t actually have to worry
4:22
about whether his reasons
4:24
are real or not are they real is it does
4:28
it have genuine cons consequences for
4:31
him in his divorce if she learns that
4:33
he’s dating someone maybe is he using it
4:35
just as a strategy to tell you that he’s
4:38
not he can’t have a an official
4:41
relationship right now because it will
4:42
cause him problems and that’s how he’s
4:45
justifying not getting into a commitment
4:47
that actually he’s not ready for
4:48
independent of his ex
4:51
maybe we don’t know but it doesn’t
4:53
matter it’s in a way it’s not our
4:55
business to know it’s not your business
4:58
to know it’s your business to protect
5:00
yourself
5:02
so
5:04
uh what i want you to do is
5:06
the next time you talk to him
5:08
say to him look
5:11
i
5:12
i can have compassion
5:14
for your situation
5:16
i can have compassion for the fact that
5:18
you’re going through a lot a divorce is
5:21
a big deal
5:22
you
5:23
dealing with the fallout of that and
5:25
dealing with all of the logistics of
5:27
that is a is a lot for you right now i
5:29
totally understand that
5:32
but i can’t take that on myself
5:36
i your reasons
5:38
don’t change my reality
5:41
and my reality is that
5:44
i’ve given this six months
5:46
to see
5:48
where it goes
5:49
in the hopes that it would mater it
5:52
would turn into something
5:54
serious
5:55
and committed
5:57
and a relationship i’m not asking for
5:59
the world
6:00
i’m asking for
6:02
a
6:03
relationship
6:04
and you’re not able to give that to me
6:07
regardless of why that is
6:10
because again i want when you speak to
6:12
him sabina i want you to have no
6:14
aggression in your heart i want you to
6:16
have no there’s no anger there’s no
6:19
nothing it’s
6:21
just
6:22
facts
6:24
however legitimate those reasons are for
6:27
you
6:28
the reality for me doesn’t change
6:32
which is that i want to find something
6:34
serious and meaningful
6:36
with someone who values me and someone
6:38
who’s ready to say yes to me
6:41
and
6:42
regardless of your reason
6:45
you can’t say yes to me right now you’ve
6:47
made that clear
6:48
so
6:49
i’m gonna i’m gonna move forward with my
6:52
life
6:53
and if something changes
6:56
for you
6:57
you let me know
6:59
and if i happen to still be available at
7:02
that time then we’ll talk
7:04
but in the meantime i have to keep
7:06
moving forward with my life does that
7:08
make sense
7:09
absolutely and i think
7:11
i’m trying to actually accept that and
7:14
actually i think i have to make that
7:15
decision because i had those
7:16
conversations with him many times and
7:19
actually i watch your videos
7:21
and i try
7:22
to say those things to him that i’m
7:24
trying to be understanding but this is
7:25
not working for me and it will
7:28
cut it off and then few days two days
7:30
later he will contact me he will show up
7:32
he will bring me something like he has
7:34
hard time also letting it go as well
7:37
and i asked him why you keep
7:39
dragging this you you you’re not ready
7:43
um why can’t you just let me go and not
7:46
waste my time if you’re not ready for a
7:48
relationship
7:49
he has hard time with that as well
7:51
right that’s what’s confusing too
7:53
because it looks like he wants it but he
7:55
just can’t give it to me right now
7:57
that’s his uh response but you know what
8:00
but here’s the here’s the thing
8:03
right now
8:05
he doesn’t feel the consequences the
8:08
true consequences of letting you go
8:10
because you’re not going
8:15
that’s true there’s an analogy you use
8:17
matt which is
8:19
you never want to be
8:20
the train just sitting on a platform
8:23
saying doors are open we’re ready when
8:25
you are we’ll just sit here and chill
8:27
and
8:28
when you’re ready the train’s just
8:29
sitting here waiting you want to be the
8:31
train that’s like we’re we’re moving
8:33
forward with or without you that’s where
8:35
we’re going we’ve got a destination
8:37
and that’s the only way someone
8:40
not to play games but that’s the only
8:42
way someone ever feels
8:44
i’ve got to make a real decision here
8:46
because
8:47
they’re not going to be here and can i
8:49
can i
8:50
that’s absolutely right steve
8:52
let me say one more thing sabina
8:54
yes
8:55
if someone is coming out of a
8:57
relationship
8:59
whether it’s marriage or just a
9:01
long-term relationship
9:06
they need
9:09
it already makes them a precarious
9:11
person to be with
9:13
right now it already makes them
9:16
a potentially dangerous person to be
9:18
with because of all of the complications
9:20
that can come with that whether they’re
9:22
contractual complications and logistical
9:25
or whether they are simply the
9:27
complications of someone whose heart is
9:29
still bound up with
9:31
someone in the past
9:34
so
9:35
someone in that situation
9:37
needs to actually
9:39
work
9:40
extra hard to make sure
9:42
that you know they’re ready
9:45
right if
9:46
in a sense even if he was saying to you
9:48
i’m ready and let’s do this
9:51
there should still be a little part of
9:53
you that says
9:55
i am
9:57
i’m i really care about this man in this
9:59
relationship so i want to give this a
10:01
shot but i am going to
10:04
tread carefully here to make sure that
10:07
this is real that this is consistent
10:10
that this
10:12
is everything that this person says it
10:14
is so i’m going to go slowly here
10:18
that’s even in the case that he’s
10:20
working extra hard
10:23
to reassure you and to give you
10:25
consistent energy and investment and
10:28
commitment
10:30
but
10:31
he’s not even doing that
10:34
um honestly you know i’ve been in very
10:37
similar situation because i was married
10:38
for 13 years and i got divorced three
10:41
years ago it separated four
10:43
so i’m trying to be understanding
10:45
because his situation is very similar to
10:47
mine and i met someone right before my
10:49
divorce because i was separated from my
10:51
ex-husband for almost a year before my
10:53
divorce so in his situation is like a
10:56
similar situation so
11:00
i could see that this could be something
11:02
i just feel like he’s holding back
11:04
but he wants it
11:06
and he gives me everything like we have
11:08
relationship we are constantly in
11:09
contact all day
11:11
he’s very consistent
11:13
the time he doesn’t have enough time for
11:16
me
11:16
well so wait is the problem that he
11:18
doesn’t want to say yes to a
11:19
relationship or he doesn’t have enough
11:20
time
11:22
enough time and he’s afraid to commit
11:24
yet like he’s not right so one of by the
11:27
way one of those
11:29
can be more legitimate than the other
11:33
because
11:34
if you’re
11:35
if he’s saying to you hey it’s you and
11:37
me
11:38
it’s you and me
11:40
we’re gonna do this together i want to
11:42
be with you you want to be with me
11:44
you and i are in a relationship i i you
11:47
know and he’s executing on his divorce
11:49
he’s making all of that happen everyone
11:51
who says never date someone who’s going
11:53
through a divorce or whatever life’s not
11:54
black and white so i i can’t stand
11:58
when when people are so defiant about
12:01
you know
12:02
it has to be this way or whatever people
12:03
can be separated for a long time and
12:05
it’s a matter of dealing with paperwork
12:07
at this stage so at the end of the day
12:11
and by the way you have to know that
12:12
he’s finalizing that you have to know
12:14
that it’s actually happening but life
12:16
isn’t binary
12:18
but what is binary
12:20
what is really simple is is he saying
12:23
yes to you
12:25
and he’s not saying yes to you
12:27
if he said yes to you
12:30
and then said by the way this is a
12:32
really tricky period time wise i’m in a
12:35
chapter of my life where i am slammed
12:39
with the amount of things i have to do
12:41
i’m looking forward to being able to
12:43
dedicate more time but right now i need
12:46
you to bear with me through this chapter
12:47
because it is a really crazy time then
12:51
you can communicate you can work with
12:52
someone like that that’s what was
12:54
happening actually it’s just that
12:57
i guess you feel more pressure because
12:58
i’m asking for a little bit more i’m
13:01
asking for more validation because we
13:03
are six months
13:08
but you’re saying can we call ourselves
13:11
a couple and he’s saying no
13:13
right
13:14
that’s all you need to know
13:15
after six months that’s all you need to
13:18
know nothing else matters
13:20
yeah he’s not saying yes he’s giving you
13:22
his he’s giving you time he’s giving you
13:25
energy he’s giving you attention he’s
13:27
getting your attention he’s getting your
13:29
time he’s getting your intimacy but he’s
13:31
not saying yes
13:33
and and that’s all you actually need to
13:36
know
13:37
that’s it
13:39
so when it comes to no contact rule
13:42
if he reaches out should i ignore him
13:45
because he did message me
13:47
should i ignore him should i
13:50
here’s what you do something in polite
13:52
way to just you know for him to leave me
13:54
alone because i need to obviously take
13:56
some time and and you know think this
13:58
through
14:00
um i don’t know what the right approach
14:01
is because you know sometimes when you
14:04
emotional
14:05
you might you know take the wrong
14:07
way
14:08
here’s what you well firstly here’s what
14:10
you know going back to him
14:13
because he reaches out to you
14:15
doesn’t change anything
14:18
you have evidence for that now right
14:21
so the next time you tell yourself after
14:23
you’ve had one of these conversations
14:25
with him and you move on when he then
14:27
reaches out to you
14:30
remind yourself
14:31
the last time he reached out and the
14:33
last time he went back
14:35
it didn’t make any difference
14:37
so why do i think it’s going to make a
14:38
difference this time
14:41
the only here do you want to know
14:44
something about the no contact rule
14:47
the no contact rule people take way too
14:50
literally
14:52
the no contact rule people take to mean
14:54
that for x amount of time after a
14:57
breakup
14:58
you must
14:59
have
15:00
zero contact with a person whatsoever if
15:03
they reach out to you ignore them okay
15:06
the no contact rule is a little bit
15:08
different than that in my opinion my
15:10
version of it okay
15:14
the rule is
15:16
if someone reaches out to you
15:24
you have to set a bar for what’s
15:27
interesting
15:30
and the only thing that’s interesting
15:32
enough
15:33
to engage with
15:35
is a different decision
15:38
from his side
15:40
anything less than a different decision
15:45
is boring
15:47
and is not worth your time
15:49
so what that means is if he comes back
15:51
to you and says i miss you
15:54
boring
15:56
if he comes back to you and says
15:59
i
16:00
am
16:00
[Music]
16:02
thinking of you
16:04
boring
16:05
pointless
16:06
wasting my time
16:09
if he comes back to you and says i’m so
16:12
confused
16:14
poor boring
16:16
pointless stop wasting my time
16:20
my com your confusion is not my problem
16:24
if he comes back to you and says
16:27
i’ve rethought this whole thing can we
16:29
talk
16:31
we can talk
16:35
if that’s the case if you’ve rethought
16:36
this whole thing and there’s a different
16:38
decision here
16:39
let’s talk
16:41
even then i would tread carefully
16:44
how do i know that you mean this let’s
16:46
talk about that
16:48
how do you know that you mean this and
16:49
that you’re not wasting my time let’s
16:51
talk about that but that’s a talk you
16:54
can have that talk
16:55
you don’t have to if someone reaches out
16:57
to you and says
16:58
hey i have
17:00
rethought this whole thing
17:02
i’d really like to talk to you
17:04
you don’t have to go no contact rule i
17:06
can’t message back
17:08
right you say okay if you’ve genuinely
17:11
had a change of heart about your
17:13
decision
17:15
let’s talk about it people are entitled
17:17
to change their mind about things we’ve
17:18
all been there
17:20
but
17:21
anything less than you have changed your
17:24
mind
17:25
is a message back from you that says hey
17:28
i respect that you i i get that you miss
17:31
me
17:32
i get that you’re confused i get that
17:34
you miss what we have
17:36
but unless the decision has changed
17:39
um it’s inappropriate for you to be
17:42
reaching out to me right now
17:45
and then you leave it and then you go
17:46
back to no contact
17:48
you see that
17:49
yeah
17:50
this is really really really important
17:53
this is your this is your time we’re
17:55
talking about this is your energy we’re
17:58
talking about
17:59
you have honestly we have this much time
18:03
here on this earth i know that’s why at
18:05
this point i i felt like i gave in six
18:08
months i think it’s just enough time
18:10
for him to kind of know
18:13
you know where we are how he feels about
18:15
it can we work no but let me change let
18:18
me let me flip that for you sabina is
18:19
enough time for you to know
18:22
yes it’s enough time for you to know
18:24
stop putting the ball in his court it’s
18:25
enough time for you to know where you
18:27
are
18:28
that’s enough time for you to know what
18:30
this man is willing to give you
18:33
right i do know what i want and what i
18:36
want from it and i wanted it he’s not
18:38
willing or he claims it is not the best
18:41
it’s not a good timing he can’t give me
18:43
what i want right now but by the way he
18:46
can’t then i have to let it go correct
18:47
if he says it’s not good timing whether
18:50
the reason it’s not good timing is noble
18:52
or not doesn’t make it good timing for
18:54
you it doesn’t matter what his reason is
18:57
for it being bad timing and this is a
18:59
mistake that i see people make all the
19:01
time
19:02
they try to assess whether his reasons
19:04
are valid or not it doesn’t matter
19:06
whether your reasons are valid or not
19:07
the relate reality is still you don’t
19:09
want a relationship with me that’s all i
19:11
need to know right
19:13
you’re just you’re not in a place where
19:14
you can have a relationship and he was
19:16
coming back and
19:17
and treating me and saying all those
19:19
things like he wants a relationship
19:21
and he doesn’t want me to see anybody
19:23
else of course by himself but he doesn’t
19:26
want to commit of course
19:28
but can you hear that can you is that is
19:31
that really
19:33
what you’re worth is staying in your box
19:36
waiting for someone to decide that
19:38
they’re ready to come play with you
19:39
you’re right
19:41
think about that
19:42
i love all the comments by the way that
19:44
um
19:45
everyone is writing
19:47
i could see them yeah but you know
19:50
ignore the comments because the truth is
19:53
everyone has an opinion on your
19:55
situation and no one knows how hard it
19:57
is when unless they’re in it we’re all
19:59
good at telling everyone else what they
20:01
should do and leave right now and don’t
20:03
do this don’t do that and then all of a
20:05
sudden we find ourselves all [ __ ] up
20:07
and in love and we start doing really
20:10
different things than we tell everyone
20:11
else to do so ignore the comments this
20:14
is about you it’s not easy doing this is
20:16
not easy you’re in it right now it’s
20:18
your life it’s your feelings it’s your
20:20
emotions but
20:22
that’s
20:23
it’s it’s your heart that we’re
20:24
protecting here and it’s your time and
20:27
your energy and you have to you have to
20:30
love yourself and your time and your
20:32
energy more than to allow someone to
20:35
dictate to you that you should sit there
20:37
and accept less until they decide
20:41
that
20:42
you’re
20:43
someone they want to have a relationship
20:45
with that you that cannot ever be the
20:48
deal you make with someone ever ever
20:50
ever and if he
20:52
um six months from now
20:54
and at that point he wants to have a
20:56
relationship with you
20:58
if you’re still on the market
21:00
okay let’s talk let’s talk again no
21:03
aggression no anger i’m not gonna say no
21:05
to you because i’m angry at you from
21:06
before that’s ego no if you if finally
21:10
you’re in a place where you’re ready and
21:11
i’m ready and i haven’t met someone then
21:14
let’s talk as long as you’re going to
21:15
give me something very different from
21:16
last time
21:17
but
21:18
maybe you won’t be available anymore and
21:21
that unfortunately for him that’s the
21:23
risk he’s taking right now
21:25
but it’s a risk he has to take you’re
21:27
not going to absorb that risk for him by
21:29
hanging around
21:32
you’re right thank you
21:52
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You might also like these from The Good Men Project:
|.. In Modern Relationships, We Cheat Every Single Day
|Compliments Men Would Love to Hear More Often
|.10 Things Good Men Should Never Do in a Relationship
|It’s Not Just Sex That He is Longing For. It’s This
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock