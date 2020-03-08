He Wants to Approach You

Imagine this…

I’m sitting in a bar in New York.

It’s late. I’m drinking a margarita.

A woman is sitting across from me.

We’ve exchanged glances for over an hour, but neither one of us has mustered the courage to make a move.

Suddenly she’s up and starting to leave – perhaps having decided that I’m not going to do anything. I watch with this feeling in the pit of my stomach. You know, that mixture of self-frustration, anxiety, and regret. I had missed my moment. And it was my fault.

She walked, reluctantly it seemed, towards the door. I was now blowing it in slow motion. And then, just at the last moment, her eyes meet mine one last time, she makes a gesture to me…

A gesture so simple, and yet I felt myself filled with the urge to do something…

Suddenly I was unfrozen, and walking over to this enchanting stranger.

(Watch the video to learn what she did…)

Whether you know it or not, you have this ability too. And it can be as simple as the gesture she made to me that night…

Even if you consider yourself to be shy, or new to dating, or are on the verge of giving up because you’re burned out on the whole “swipe right” dating culture…

What I show you in this video could easily mean the difference between you meeting your future partner, or spending a lifetime complaining you never meet anybody special.

—