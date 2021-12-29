Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How Asexuality Is More Complicated You Think

How Asexuality Is More Complicated You Think

Asexuality is defined as not experiencing sexual attraction.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Everything’s A-Okay

Editor’s Note: There are also sexual identities that fall outside the spectrums covered in this video, including pansexuality.

Asexuality is defined as not experiencing sexual attraction. Seems straightforward, right? But like most things, asexuality isn’t as simple as it appears.

Within asexuality, there are many different spectra to consider, from gender and sexual attraction to sexual drive and desire. There is a lot of nuance to this identity.

Check out this video for a helpful introduction!

.

.

***

About Everything’s A-Okay

Everything’s A-Okay is an organization that works to spread visibility and education on LGBTQIA+ issues, as well as to provide support to those in the queer community who need it. For more information about the organization and LGBTQA+ issues in general, feel free to visit their Tumblr and YouTube channel.

This post was previously published on Everydayfeminism.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Everyday Feminism

Everyday Feminism supports people dealing with everyday violence, dominance, and silencing due to their gender, sexual orientation, race, class, and more. Through our online magazine and upcoming online school for applied feminism, we help people apply feminism to their real lives in order to work through issues, stand up for themselves, and live their truth. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter!

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares180

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x