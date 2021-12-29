How Asexuality Is More Complicated You Think

By Everything’s A-Okay

Editor’s Note: There are also sexual identities that fall outside the spectrums covered in this video, including pansexuality.

Asexuality is defined as not experiencing sexual attraction. Seems straightforward, right? But like most things, asexuality isn’t as simple as it appears.

Within asexuality, there are many different spectra to consider, from gender and sexual attraction to sexual drive and desire. There is a lot of nuance to this identity.

Check out this video for a helpful introduction!

About Everything’s A-Okay

Everything’s A-Okay is an organization that works to spread visibility and education on LGBTQIA+ issues, as well as to provide support to those in the queer community who need it. For more information about the organization and LGBTQA+ issues in general, feel free to visit their Tumblr and YouTube channel.

This post was previously published on Everydayfeminism.com.

