How I Turned My Phone From a Social Device to a Productivity Device

If you are like most people, you scroll through your phone more than you call on your phone. Traditionally, phones were used to connect one person to one person for a live conversation for a certain period of time. To increase Organizational productivity, landline phones were added to the workplace.

Now, that is no longer the case.

Phones are not used simply as a way of communicating anymore. Landline phones are as splashy as having a satellite dish on your house. Although this can be both good and bad, how we use our phones is the most important part in both adding value and productivity to your life.

In order to optimize your life, you need to maximize your time. This is why you need to master the art of learning through the constructive use of the device we call your phone.

For example, during my walk to work every morning I have switched from listening to music (which makes me happy) to listening to life-altering podcasts (which make me both productive and happy). It has upgraded my life. This one simple change in routine has provided me with hours and hours of high-quality content and many ideas about life and work. This habit has also led to other changes to my phone which have taken my life from being ‘happy’ to being ‘productively happy’. These are some other changes I have made to increase productivity through the use of my phone:

Downloaded Google Keep to keep notes, track tasks and get my ideas right on ‘paper’ before I lose them by not tracking them at the moment. Deleted various social media apps from my phone. This has not only freed up space for other productive content, it has given me my back by allowing me to focus socially, explore the natural world around me and focus my writing with fewer interruptions. Added Audible to my phone. Similar to podcasts, listening to audiobooks is also a great tool for increasing productivity and optimization of life. Google/iCal — This function on my phone allows me to stay hyper-productive by staying focused not only on what needs to be done but also when it needs to be done. Completing all the tasks on your daily calendar is a great way to remind yourself of your success, on your terms. Voice Clips — The usage of using voice clips on WhatsApp has dramatically increased my daily productivity while simultaneously supporting time efficiency. Sending voice clips is much quicker and more succinct than spending time with your head down typing away on your phone. Plus, it reminds you of how powerful words are when we communicate effectively.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Whatever unique lifestyle you live, there are plenty of ways to maximize your productivity through the use of your mobile device. It is easy and time-consuming to use your phone as a social device, but it can add so much more value to your life rather than just being a tool for distraction.

***

For additional strategies on how to become more organized, productive and successful in your life and vocation, I encourage you to pick up my latest ebook: Thought Leadership.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***