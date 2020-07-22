How Ireland Can Play Its Part in the Global Fight Against Climate Change

Ireland is currently the second-worst performing EU member state in tackling climate change, in terms of national action and support for greater ambition. Now, I am and always have been very proud to be Irish, but this really doesn’t make us look good. We are set to miss our 2020 target to cut carbon emissions and we are way off course for the 2030 one. So now the question is, what can we do to reinforce our position in a European Union against climate change and how can we play our part globally?

First and foremost, we should take a glance at the leading country for climate change in the European Union, Sweden. Ok, so what is Sweden doing that we aren’t? Over half of their national energy comes from renewables. Pretty impressive when you consider that 47% of Ireland’s energy comes from oil and a mere 6.8% (!) comes from renewable sources.

Now we must think about how to improve this statistic. What immediately comes to mind is clearly more windmills, more hydroelectric stations, more solar panels. Looking at factories, we see that over 60% of Flahavan’s oat factory’s mill energy comes from its own renewable sources. They burn the outer shell of the oat to generate steam used in cooking and also use the original millstream at the river Mahon which runs on wind power. This is something that Ireland could, with the help of the European Union, incorporate into more of our factories. Ireland is also pushing hybrid cars at the moment to help meet the 2030 goal for zero-emission vehicles, for example, a 50% reduction in toll prices for battery-electric cars and new government grants for electric car owners.

Along with improving our renewable energy resources and usage and cutting back our carbon emissions, a big responsibility for us, the young people of Ireland, is also to simply research. What can we do, create, invent, change? We should be driven to be the generation that fixes the previous one’s mistakes. The European Climate Adaption Platform is running ongoing research projects such as RESCCUE (Resilience To Cope With Climate Change in Urban Areas), BINGO (Bringing innovation to ongoing water management) and Green Win (Green growth and win-win strategies for sustainable climate action). In my opinion, second and third-level students around the country should be actively involved in this research. After all, it’s us who are going to have to live with the consequences of a bad environment and try our best to fix it. That would be a big step in the right direction for Ireland progressing in climate action and also involving youth in becoming more engaged in the workings of the EU for climate change.

Nuclear fission is my final point. No, not nuclear fusion, nuclear fission. Splitting an atom into two smaller parts. This is a way to create energy that does not burn fossil fuels, does not emit greenhouse gases and is completely and entirely renewable. The correct method for this is being developed in Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but as I was told by my wonderful science teacher, who has singlehandedly fueled my love for the subject, it could be me who finds out how to do it. It could be any other Irish or European person also. With the right early education and involvement on EU campaigns and research projects on climate change and on how it will affect us in the future, we could build our way up to later developing the most incredible and innovative ways to create the most efficient energy ever, without burning a single fossil fuel or releasing a single greenhouse gas. And this would really help us reinforce Ireland’s place in the global fight against climate change in the fact that we are thinking and observing and testing and researching and building and coming together to solve this issue.

That is how I believe that Ireland can play it part in the fight against climate change and also become one of the leading EU countries for climate change. We could be one of the most youth-driven, innovative and forward-thinking countries involved in making the world a better place for us to live in.

