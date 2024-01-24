Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How One Ohio Hairstylist Offers Gender-Affirming Supplies for His Rural Community

How One Ohio Hairstylist Offers Gender-Affirming Supplies for His Rural Community

‘I didn’t want people to be without again,’ said the Chillicothe salon owner.

by Leave a Comment

 

By MEGAN BECKER, Buckeye Flame

A hairstylist in the small Ohio city of Chillicothe is working on building a more inclusive environment for the transgender community by offering gender-affirming products.

TransTape is a gender-affirming product that allows a user to bind and flatten their chest, thus appearing more masculine. Chillicothe native Gregory Routt, owner of GMR Hair and co-owner of Salon Niche in the Appalachian community, began providing free TransTape at his business after a teenage salon client faced gender dysphoria due to a delayed online order of TransTape.

“I didn’t want people to be without again,” Routt said. “I wanted people to know, within this town, that if something does happen like that, you got a place you can hit us up. You go ahead and order what you need to order, but if you got a few days where you’re in a pinch, come see us. We can take care of you.”

Salon Niche in Chillicothe, Ohio, offers free TransTape in the bathroom in a gray bin for anyone to access discreetly. Salon Niche is located at 94 W 2nd St.

The 14-year-old transgender student, who requested anonymity, needed the tape before leaving for summer camp. In a rush, the student’s mother reached out to several local organizations in Chillicothe for help, but she could not find an organization that provided TransTape. She sought help from the local First Capital Pride Coalition (FCPC). The organization attempted to order TransTape, but the delivery was also delayed.

Although the student struggled, he said he is grateful that his story could ultimately help others.

“I think if I was at home when it happened or if there was a resource nearby when it happened, it would have been a lot better,” the student said. “Even though I had to go through that moment of suffering, it’s helping people now.”

FCPC, of which Routt is a board member, sponsors TransTape at three Chillicothe salons: Salon Niche, Castle & Company Salon and Making Waves Hair & Color Studio. The product is available in the bathrooms for discreet use. All three salons provide options to accommodate all skin tones, along with instructions on how to use the product.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Free access is limited everywhere

Liam Gallagher is the Director of Center Based Programs at the Kaleidoscope Youth Center (KYC) in Columbus. KYC provides free binders and gaffs – undergarments meant to flatten or compress the genital area – to young people up to age 24. He said the need for gender-affirming products is growing steadily, but few programs throughout the nation provide similar products.

Salon Niche Owner Gregory Routt offers free TransTape in the bathroom to anyone in-need of a chest binding product. Routt includes instructions on how to apply the gender-affirming product safely.

Obtaining a chest binder is often not as easy as walking into a local store. Most stores do not carry such products. Online, the products are often sold at a high price point. The products are generally not covered by insurance because they are considered a non-essential item.

Gallagher said KYC began offering binders and gaffs after an LGBTQ+ discussion group brought up the topic of chest-binding. Thanks to a 2018 donation from the Nina West Foundation, KYC’s free gender-affirming products were distributed locally. The program has since grown to offer help internationally.

After a TikToker posted an unboxing video of a KYC binder, demand skyrocketed from about 100 to 150 requests per year to 600. KYC had to turn off its online order form temporarily so it could keep up, and is currently working to reopen the order form. The current waitlist is about three months long.

KYC is looking for more funding sources to continue—and hopefully expand—the program.

“Right now, we’re seeing so many restrictions around trans health care and, unfortunately, a lot of misinformation,” Gallagher said. “It’s incredibly difficult to access these kinds of resources … It’s important, now more than ever, to have these gender-affirming items available.” 🔥

IGNITE ACTION

  • To support Kaleidoscope Youth Center, go here.

The Buckeye Flame is an online platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ Ohioans to support community and civic empowerment through the creation of engaging content that chronicles their triumphs, struggles, and lived experiences.

Previously Published on thebuckeyeflame

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: thebuckeyeflame/Chillicothe native Gregory Routt is the owner of GMR Hair, co-owner of Salon Niche and board member of the First Capital Pride Coalition. Salon Niche, located at 94 W 2nd St. in Chillicothe, Ohio, offers free TransTape in the bathroom to anyone in-need of a chest binding product.

About The Buckeye Flame

The Buckeye Flame amplifies the voices of LGBTQ+ Ohioans to support community and civic empowerment through the creation of engaging content that chronicles our triumphs, struggles, and lived experiences.

Our History
The Buckeye Flame launched in June of 2020 as a 501c3 nonprofit newsroom, filling the lack of a statewide LGBTQ+ news and views platform in Ohio. With a Board and roster of writers comprised of LGBTQ+ and journalism luminaries from all across the state, the site quickly became a go-to source for original stories covering politics to policy to community celebrations.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x