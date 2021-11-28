How the Illusion of Security Destroys Healthy Relationships

Relationships in life base on certainty. And if they don’t, chaos ensues. If we don’t know how people feel, chances are that we start to get more insecure about our place in the world.

We need to know how people feel about us.

For example, we can trick ourselves into believing someone is less attractive because we’re scared of potential rejection. That’s why we prefer keeping a safe distance from people when we are unsure about their intentions.

Uncertainty is a relationship killer.

This is just as evident on a first date as it is in a committed relationship. People who you perceive as good conversational partners are more attractive to you. Meaning, when your partner takes care of you and is a good influence, you feel more beautiful and capable, significantly enhancing your self-confidence.

Conversely, uncertainty about a prospective romantic partner’s interest in you might make you think of your partner as less sexually appealing. Therefore, according to several studies, it’s extremely important to radiate security to your partner. Not only do we find individuals more attractive that continuously demonstrate interest and ongoing support, but it’s also a smart way to finding out whether a partner is suitable or not.

Depending on the type of relationship you seek, you must find a reliable partner. Therefore, having a sexual desire for someone who is attentive, interested, and radiates security is a measure to steer us clear of rejection, heartache, and devastation. We want someone with whom we can share a future, not someone who’s not that into us.

Now, what if the clear future you once sway for your relationships seems to be fading by the minute? Chances are, this future is slipping away because of insecurity and uncertainty. As is with any relationship in your life, at some point, it’s time for negotiations. Even in well-established relationships, the same forces apply. The first wave of uncertainty usually hits when the first wave of intense love fades — it’s around that time that you are less attentive to the intricacies of your partner’s emotional world.

While spending a lot of time with someone, you might feel like you know everything about the person over time. Therefore, you think you know exactly what your partner needs. Subsequently, you are adamant about knowing that everything in your relationship is going smoothly. Put differently, you are sure you’d notice changes and little rifts in your relationship. However, unfortunately, that’s not the case.

To put it another way, after the “love rush” wears off, we stop projecting and start seeing things we may not like. We enter a disillusionment period, in which the veneer of confidence begins to crumble. We grow more hesitant and question if it is still worthwhile to maintain a connection and if the partnership is not, after all, based on a solid basis. It’s difficult to be uncertain about the future of a relationship. As a result, we all want to know where the relationship is headed.

We all fall out of love from time to time.

We all fall out of love from time to time. However, this doesn’t mean your relationship is over. On the contrary, both realize what they have and actively re-commit to the relationship and partner. Over time, this process repeats itself, with each time falling deeper in love again — of course, as long as both partners are on board.

The thing about uncertainty is that there is no emotional experience that has more of an illusion of certainty than love. It has the power to obscure facts that we don’t want to face and is the top reason why we start to resent the people we love the most. Meaning that our views and opinions of the people we love or once loved are shrouded in strong emotions and experiences.

While it’s normal to be hesitant in relationships, doubting every connection can lead to worry, restlessness, and unhappiness. There is no way to control how others feel about you and whether they want to stay in your life forever. Dealing with uncertainty in life is a balancing act. Not worrying too much about others can lead to alienating yourself from the people you love, while worrying too much can lead to deep personal dissatisfaction. So, what do you do to not feel too comfortable in the illusion of security? And how do you deal with uncertainty?

For my part, I’ve decided to clearly communicate with my actions and words to the people I love that I love them. Then, if I were to die tomorrow, everybody in my life knows how I feel about them. To me, radiating certainty is a sign of respect, appreciation, and vulnerability. There’s nothing more rewarding than loving, nothing more daunting than loving, and nothing as exciting as loving.

Knowing how to love is knowing how to live. And I want to live, love, and care for the people in my life.

