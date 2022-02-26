Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How To Be A Loving Partner For Someone Who’s Going Through Menopause

How To Be A Loving Partner For Someone Who’s Going Through Menopause

Understand that it’s not in their head

by Leave a Comment

 

Aside from puberty and pregnancy, menopause is the largest hormonal change that any woman can go through in their life. It affects both the body and the brain, and can make a person feel uncomfortable on a day-to-day basis. Though menopause is a natural process that all women go through, it can be challenging to watch your partner struggle with symptoms that occur as a result of menopause.

By learning about menopause, being patient with your partner, and keeping an open line of communication, you can help ease your loved one’s difficulty during this time. This may mean taking on an extra load of work at times, or being comfortable having sex less frequently than you did previously. Being a caring partner during menopause can strengthen your bond, and help your partner feel loved and supported.

If your partner is having trouble going through menopause, consider speaking to a therapist at BetterHelp. Though menopause may not be comfortable, there are ways that your partner can learn to adapt to the changes that they’re experiencing. You can attend sessions as a couple, or encourage them to go individually.

Menopause is the process of ending menstruation, otherwise known as a woman’s period. In the United States, the average age for women to experience this process is 51, but it can also occur earlier or later. Though it is a natural biological process, the physical and emotional symptoms that happen due to these hormonal changes can be uncomfortable. Some women experience menopause earlier in life due to disease treatment, such as women who have had breast or ovarian cancer.

Physical symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, chills, night sweats, vaginal dryness and weight gain. As a woman’s body is no longer able to have children after the loss of their menstrual cycle, the body reduces the amount of hormones that would’ve otherwise been useful during pregnancy. Each woman is different in what they experience, some notice their hair thinning, while others notice the shape of their breasts change.

Emotional symptoms of menopause include anxiety, mood swings and a reduced sex drive. It’s also possible that women who are going through menopause may experience pain during sexual intercourse, or that they will need to use more aids during sexual activity, such as using lubricant to aid with vaginal dryness. Continuing to talk to your partner about their sexual needs will help you work through this together.

It’s also possible that menopause will make your partner reflect on their age. There are misconceptions and stereotypes around menopause and aging, and it’s important that they are reminded that there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy life. By being caring to your partner while they experience these emotions and listening to their thoughts and feelings, you can become a comforting influence in their life.

Offer Comfort

After doing research on menopause and how it affects the body, you may be curious as to how you can help ease your partner’s symptoms. By offering comfort to your partner emotionally, you can help them go through this process feeling less alone. One of the best things you can do is ask your partner what will help them feel supported, and listen to them wholeheartedly. By working as a team, you can help the menopause process feel less daunting.

You can offer comfort verbally by giving them words of affirmation. This could be as simple as telling them how beautiful they look when you wake up in the morning, or complimenting their cooking abilities. You can also show them love by helping to make your home a comfortable environment for them. By keeping cold cloths handy, or keeping an extra set of sheets nearby for hot flashes, you can show your partner that you’re there to make their life more comfortable.

During this time in your partner’s life, helping out more around the house and taking over some daily chores can be much appreciated. Hormonal shifts affect the body, and since many women experience night sweats, their sleep might be affected too. By picking up an extra load when it’s possible for you, you give your partner the chance to focus on feeling better.

Practice Patience And Empathy

Since menopause can affect your partner’s mood, you may find them more irritable than normal. Remember to be patient, and approach conflict in a calm manner. Understand that the hormonal shifts that are happening in their body can cause some changes in behavior, and that it can affect everything from their sleep to their energy levels. Put yourself in your partner’s shoes and be empathetic to what they’re going through.

By practicing a little extra patience with your partner, your relationship can continue to stay solid and grounded during what could otherwise be a draining experience. A caring partnership is all about loving someone on both the good days, and the bad ones. Keep open communication flowing in your relationship, and continue to make space for quality time in your relationship.

Menopause can be a challenging time for some people, but having the care and comfort of a loving partner can be incredibly helpful. You have the ability to help your partner’s symptoms and make your home a safe place.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x