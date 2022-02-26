How To Be A Loving Partner For Someone Who’s Going Through Menopause

Aside from puberty and pregnancy, menopause is the largest hormonal change that any woman can go through in their life. It affects both the body and the brain, and can make a person feel uncomfortable on a day-to-day basis. Though menopause is a natural process that all women go through, it can be challenging to watch your partner struggle with symptoms that occur as a result of menopause.

By learning about menopause, being patient with your partner, and keeping an open line of communication, you can help ease your loved one’s difficulty during this time. This may mean taking on an extra load of work at times, or being comfortable having sex less frequently than you did previously. Being a caring partner during menopause can strengthen your bond, and help your partner feel loved and supported.

Menopause is the process of ending menstruation, otherwise known as a woman’s period. In the United States, the average age for women to experience this process is 51, but it can also occur earlier or later. Though it is a natural biological process, the physical and emotional symptoms that happen due to these hormonal changes can be uncomfortable. Some women experience menopause earlier in life due to disease treatment, such as women who have had breast or ovarian cancer.

Physical symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, chills, night sweats, vaginal dryness and weight gain. As a woman’s body is no longer able to have children after the loss of their menstrual cycle, the body reduces the amount of hormones that would’ve otherwise been useful during pregnancy. Each woman is different in what they experience, some notice their hair thinning, while others notice the shape of their breasts change.

Emotional symptoms of menopause include anxiety, mood swings and a reduced sex drive. It’s also possible that women who are going through menopause may experience pain during sexual intercourse, or that they will need to use more aids during sexual activity, such as using lubricant to aid with vaginal dryness. Continuing to talk to your partner about their sexual needs will help you work through this together.

It’s also possible that menopause will make your partner reflect on their age. There are misconceptions and stereotypes around menopause and aging, and it’s important that they are reminded that there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy life. By being caring to your partner while they experience these emotions and listening to their thoughts and feelings, you can become a comforting influence in their life.

Offer Comfort

After doing research on menopause and how it affects the body, you may be curious as to how you can help ease your partner’s symptoms. By offering comfort to your partner emotionally, you can help them go through this process feeling less alone. One of the best things you can do is ask your partner what will help them feel supported, and listen to them wholeheartedly. By working as a team, you can help the menopause process feel less daunting.

You can offer comfort verbally by giving them words of affirmation. This could be as simple as telling them how beautiful they look when you wake up in the morning, or complimenting their cooking abilities. You can also show them love by helping to make your home a comfortable environment for them. By keeping cold cloths handy, or keeping an extra set of sheets nearby for hot flashes, you can show your partner that you’re there to make their life more comfortable.

During this time in your partner’s life, helping out more around the house and taking over some daily chores can be much appreciated. Hormonal shifts affect the body, and since many women experience night sweats, their sleep might be affected too. By picking up an extra load when it’s possible for you, you give your partner the chance to focus on feeling better.

Practice Patience And Empathy

Since menopause can affect your partner’s mood, you may find them more irritable than normal. Remember to be patient, and approach conflict in a calm manner. Understand that the hormonal shifts that are happening in their body can cause some changes in behavior, and that it can affect everything from their sleep to their energy levels. Put yourself in your partner’s shoes and be empathetic to what they’re going through.

By practicing a little extra patience with your partner, your relationship can continue to stay solid and grounded during what could otherwise be a draining experience. A caring partnership is all about loving someone on both the good days, and the bad ones. Keep open communication flowing in your relationship, and continue to make space for quality time in your relationship.

Menopause can be a challenging time for some people, but having the care and comfort of a loving partner can be incredibly helpful. You have the ability to help your partner’s symptoms and make your home a safe place.

