How to Discover Your Unique Legacy – Armando Cruz

In this episode we talk about the importance of leaving a legacy, how to get clear about yours, and some surprising aspects Armando has discovered about legacy that many men don’t realize.

Show notes

During the holiday season we often have moments where we face life’s milestones and transitions.

Death is one of the most challenging topics to acknowledge. But life becomes much more fulfilling when you face the fact that you won’t be here forever, and when you get clear about what’s most important to you with the rest of the time you are alive.

What do you want to create or experience that you haven’t yet?

How do you want to be remembered after you’re gone?

There’s no right way to live or die. What’s important is how YOU want to do it!

In this Man Alive podcast episode with Armando Cruz, an incredible performance coach who specializes in helping men leave a legacy they’re proud of, we discussed…

Two types of legacy that are important for a fulfilling life (People tend to know about one of the two)

that are important for a fulfilling life (People tend to know about one of the two) The first steps to take to discover your unique and fulfilling legacy

How to integrate your legacy into your life on a daily basis

into your life on a daily basis A simple method to accomplish big goals

Leaving a legacy is not only a way to know you will be remembered after you’re gone. The discovery and creation of a legacy is also an important way to give back while you’re alive!

If you don’t already know, my goal with Man Alive, and my men’s coaching, is to create the cultural change necessary for men to stop suffering alone, and instead be supported in their deepest vulnerability. I see this increasing life satisfaction for men and reducing the rate of suicide, which is currently almost 4x higher than the rate for women. If you haven’t yet, I’d be so grateful if you’d hit the subscribe button and leave a review to help other men find us! My vision for next year is to support 1 million men with the Man Alive podcast. We’ve had about 650,000 downloads so we’re getting there.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Links:

Connect with Armando



CruzCountry.com

Armando Cruz is a husband, father, adventurer, author, ultramarathoner, lifestyle physical therapist, and legacy coach.

He is creator of the Cleanse & Renewal Program, the Modern Man Virtual Virtual Summit, and the R.I.C.H Man Experience. He is the co-owner of Cruz Country Fitness & Physical Therapy with his wife Christian.

Armando has climbed mountains, has ran over 50 miles in a day in the swamps with snakes and alligators, has lived out of his car, and has rollerbladed and surfed in hurricanes but his biggest adventure has been fatherhood.

He is the proud dad of 3 amazing children and has been married for 16 years to his beautiful wife Christian.

Armando helps growth minded, married men live happier, more connected, and more fulfilled lives with his immersive coaching program to help married men show up powerfully in their marriage, in their health, in their business and in their purpose. Armando’s unique approach helps strip away the clutter both internally and externally that is stopping them from showing up daily as the greatest and grandest version of who they are for themselves, for their family, and for their legacy.

—

Check out Honest Sex, a new book author Shana James.

Some say we are outgrowing marriage as a culture. However, the problem that author Shana James regularly sees as a relationship coach—and through her own divorce—is that many of us have not matured enough to create the emotionally-connected, sexually-satisfying relationships we long for.

Honest Sex teaches us what kind of honesty is effective for creating closeness, what sex actually is (rather than what we’ve been taught), and how to communicate desires and upsets to create more intimacy. By examining new ways to sustain connection with a partner, author Shana James illuminates a framework for relationships to start strong and get more intimate and exciting over time.

James is the creator and host of the Man Alive podcast and has a TEDx Talk, “What 1,000 Men’s Tears Reveal About the Crisis Between Men and Women.” As a relationship coach for 20 years, she humbly discovered the causes of disconnection and distrust in relationships, as well as how to build trust and keep passion alive. Her first book, Power and Pleasure: A Man’s Guide to Becoming a Confident and Satisfied Lover and Leader, supports men to be fulfilled in love and work. In this book, written for all genders, she uses her Master’s in psychology, DISC, and Positive Intelligence certifications to guide readers to create more honest and passionate romantic relationships.

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com