How To Get a Real Christmas Tree [Video]

Remember, Trees are a seasonal crop, so just like other farms that grow carrots or potatoes, these farmers grow these trees to be harvested every fall.
If you buy your real tree at a lot, be sure to cut off ½” from the bottom as the sap seals the bottom of the tree.
Keep an eye on the water, and yes all you need is regular water.
Keep away from sources of heat.
When the season is over, please recycle the tree.
Thanks for watching and we hope you have a Merry Christmas!
