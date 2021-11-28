How To Get a Real Christmas Tree [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

Remember, Trees are a seasonal crop, so just like other farms that grow carrots or potatoes, these farmers grow these trees to be harvested every fall.

If you buy your real tree at a lot, be sure to cut off ½” from the bottom as the sap seals the bottom of the tree.

Keep an eye on the water, and yes all you need is regular water.

Keep away from sources of heat.

When the season is over, please recycle the tree.

Thanks for watching and we hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 hey kids so as promised we’re going to

00:03 be visiting a christmas tree farm and

00:05 cutting down a christmas tree

00:06 that’s something we always did when my

00:09 kids were growing up

00:10 um and the christmas tree promotion

00:12 board actually reached out to me

00:13 and asked me if this is something i

00:15 wanted to do and i thought of course

00:17 this is

00:17 a natural because this is something

00:18 we’ve always done we’ve always done it

00:21 uh the day

00:21 actually they after thanksgiving um and

00:24 kept that tradition going throughout the

00:26 year so we’ve got photos of the kids

00:28 when they’re little

00:29 all the way up and we’ve tried to make

00:31 it a family thing where we go in and we

00:32 cut

00:33 and i give the kids a turn and yeah and

00:36 so it’s kind of more of an adventure so

00:38 you know 2020 has been a tough year for

00:40 all of us

00:41 and i would encourage you if you’ve

00:44 never got a real tree before

00:46 to go try it it’s uh it’s pretty fun

00:48 it’s pretty

00:49 uh yeah i think it makes for more

00:51 lasting memories

00:52 uh and this they smell amazing too so

00:55 we really uh really enjoy that so you

00:58 know and if you don’t have a place to

00:59 cut a tree down you can just you know

01:01 get it from a tree lot

01:02 and then um yeah and just do it that way

01:05 too so

01:06 anyway i do have a dad joke for you

01:08 before uh before we get started

01:10 so the oak tree was teasing the

01:11 christmas tree so the christmas tree

01:13 said hey

01:14 quit needling me and the oak tree said

01:16 okay i’ll leave you alone

01:18 ah so anyway let’s get started

01:33 [Music]

01:35 okay pretty exciting

01:39 oh mine’s like a cactus tree i like that

01:42 yeah i do like the needles they’re kind

01:43 of cool

01:44 i like this guy this guy yeah it looks

01:47 like a pumpkin that’s what i mean

01:50 i kind of like it

01:53 so yeah this is how they replenish them

01:55 they you know you can see from a few

01:57 years ago one was cut down and then they

01:58 planted another one

02:00 and then that was cut down and then they

02:01 planted another one so it’s a crop that

02:03 they just replenish every year

02:10 yeah that was a massive tree there

02:16 [Music]

02:18 what about this one how about this mom

02:20 do you like it except

02:22 you’re the one who’s gonna cut it what’s

02:25 this

02:25 the bottom one because she hides behind

02:27 the tree

02:30 there’s the tree right on the end

02:33 beautiful

02:34 do you do you want to cut or you want me

02:36 to start

02:39 and they usually give you a knee pad

02:40 like this too so you won’t get wet it’s

02:42 kind of nice

02:43 you want to start it or you want me to

02:45 do you want to start

02:46 to continue okay so normally we just

02:49 start off and just

02:50 start cutting away and with with my kids

02:52 when they were little we would always

02:53 include them

02:54 uh so we’d kind of take turns and so i’d

02:57 usually go

02:57 do the hard part and then i don’t know

02:59 if they know that or not but

03:01 anyway we kind of work our way through

03:02 it and it’s pretty easy

03:04 you just kind of work your way around

03:05 the tree

03:16 so i’m about halfway through and then

03:17 i’m just gonna let christine take a turn

03:21 get everybody involved

03:26 we’re about three quarters of the way

03:29 nice

03:29 i think you want me to finish it

03:37 we’re almost through it okay

03:42 there we go is it separated yeah nice

03:45 sweet

03:47 okay there we go now we just gotta haul

03:49 it back and we’re gonna we’re gonna end

03:50 up bailing it

03:51 so like i said before too uh they’ll end

03:54 up planting another little tree right

03:56 here where that one’s been cut

03:57 so that it’ll grow up for future years

04:02 nice success now we gotta pick it up and

04:04 carry it whoa

04:13 okay so we just cut down the tree and

04:15 that at tree farms they have a tree

04:17 shaker

04:18 so this is the tree shaker here and so

04:20 you just put it in there or they do it

04:21 so that when you get home it gets rid of

04:23 the needles for you so

04:36 wasn’t that fun so now this is the baler

04:39 we’re gonna have colin do that for us

04:41 too but i just wanted to show you that

04:43 so we just shook the tree now we’re

04:45 going to go ahead and have him bail it

05:13 [Music]

05:16 so when it’s bailed it makes it pretty

05:17 easy to handle um you know

05:19 than a bigger tree but you can you can

05:21 do either one and we can carry it

05:22 together or i can just pick it up myself

05:24 so you want the heavy end i can take it

05:28 okay i can actually just carry it myself

05:31 so

05:31 yeah here you go

05:35 yeah and when you put it on your car or

05:37 your vehicle

05:38 it whether you have it bailed or not you

05:39 want to have this side facing forward

05:41 right because that’s going to catch

05:43 air when you’re driving so you want to

05:44 have have it facing this way

05:49 and you could even we didn’t but you

05:50 could actually lay down a tarp

05:52 first so because there’s going to be sap

05:54 involved when you’re dealing with a

05:56 real christmas tree but that’s what

05:57 makes it smell so good right so you got

05:59 to put up with a little bit of sap

06:00 okay so now we just got to strap it in

06:03 got some twine do we want to try the

06:05 ratchet straps side tutorial on ratchet

06:07 straps hey

06:08 we have one of those in this case we’re

06:10 going to use this orange rope

06:12 most places we normally give you twine

06:14 but just so that way you can see how

06:16 we’re tying

06:16 yeah i usually like to use rope just

06:18 because twine i mean they’re going to

06:20 give you enough twine to go back and

06:21 forth but

06:22 you know you always see people on the

06:24 road with like

06:25 they’re hauling a mattress and the

06:26 mattress is flapped up you always want

06:29 to over

06:30 kill on this you really do you want to

06:31 go back and forth and back and forth

06:33 especially if you’re

06:34 driving for any linen length of time

06:36 make sure you have that thing tied down

06:38 really good because if you don’t

06:40 you might get home and you might not

06:42 have a tree on top of your

06:44 car anymore so all right so we’re just

06:46 gonna go back and forth a few times

06:48 and we’ll be good i don’t have any

06:50 special knot for this you know you want

06:52 to you want to get into something

06:53 something there’s a cross beam coming

06:55 here so you want to get into that if i

06:57 put it here

06:58 right it could slip and slide this way

07:00 you want to try to get into some sort of

07:02 cross beam so

07:03 christine we’re actually going to go

07:05 across ways

07:08 okay

07:11 we got plenty of rope here again make

07:13 make sure you’re cinching it down

07:14 go back across this way and actually on

07:18 this one christine if we could kind of

07:19 wrap it a couple times

07:21 yeah so then then the rope kind of goes

07:23 upon itself and keeps it tight

07:25 do you think we have enough rope i don’t

07:28 know how many times we can use

07:30 that rope uh for the rope joke

07:34 christine’s gonna end up tied to the top

07:37 it’s not going anywhere really but last

07:40 thing we want is for you to lose your

07:42 tree

07:42 i thought that was one more rope joke

07:44 it’s not

07:48 nice catch what are we gonna do with the

07:49 wrist there go

07:52 whoa look out so what we want to

07:55 actually do is we want to get a

07:57 we’re going to wrap it around that okay

07:59 it’s good to get a piece of your tree

08:01 too right so do it yeah there you go

08:07 so we made it home and the tree’s still

08:09 there so we did a good job tying it down

08:11 doesn’t look like anything

08:12 moved and we actually took it on the

08:14 freeway too which

08:15 normally i try to get a place that’s

08:17 fairly close so we’re not having to

08:18 drive so far but just in case just make

08:20 sure you tie it down good so

08:22 now we’re just gonna untie it and take

08:23 it back into the house

08:26 boy whoever tied this did a great job

08:32 all right

08:36 and there we go so with this uh tree

08:39 when you cut it

08:40 yourself you usually don’t have to cut

08:42 off the bottom

08:43 but um if you pick it up at a tree lot

08:46 you want to make sure to cut off like a

08:47 half an inch

08:48 because what happens is those trees when

08:50 they’ve been cut down for a while the

08:51 sap

08:52 actually seals that bottom up and so we

08:54 want to make sure we

08:55 we cut a piece off like a half an inch

09:00 okay so now we’re going to put the tree

09:02 in this is the base we have a lot of

09:04 bases are similar like that

09:05 where they’ve got screws and so we’re

09:07 going to go ahead and put this in

09:08 and then all you actually have to add is

09:10 water you know

09:12 for years they always try to sell you

09:14 some sort of additive

09:15 but it has actually been proven that

09:18 really all you actually need is water

09:19 and it’s actually what’s best for it so

09:21 imagine that save you a little bit of

09:23 money there so let’s go ahead and put

09:25 this thing in

09:28 put it through my ceiling

09:31 and there’s usually like a spike at the

09:33 bottom so you probably saw that

09:35 when it before we pulled out so there’s

09:37 a spike that kind of you can kind of

09:38 pivot it around on so you lift it up a

09:41 little bit

09:43 there we go and then we’ll just screw

09:45 this in and you want to kind of get

09:47 these

09:48 pretty close to even right where you

09:50 don’t want it

09:51 off center where you got just a little

09:53 stub here and a big long one here you

09:55 want to try to keep it in the center

09:58 and another thing that that spike at the

09:59 bottom does is it keeps it off the

10:01 ground

10:02 keeps it off the bottom of the stand so

10:04 that it can suck up water because

10:05 imagine if this was flat on the

10:07 on the bottom of the base then it would

10:09 be have a harder time sucking up the

10:11 water

10:12 and we’ll get this close and then we’ll

10:13 cut this string and see what we got

10:16 and then we can always adjust okay so be

10:18 careful with when you’re

10:20 when you’re cutting these right because

10:21 you don’t want the thing to just come

10:22 flying or flying open but

10:26 voila whoops gone over

10:33 there we go there go we can try it

10:36 i think it’s staying you did it

10:40 okay so you do want to make sure that

10:42 you keep it watered so you want to check

10:43 this

10:44 every day right don’t let it run all the

10:47 way down because if it does

10:49 then that bottom will seal again right

10:52 so you want to keep the water keep it

10:53 watered

10:54 right so

10:58 especially at the beginning at the very

11:00 beginning if you don’t do this

11:02 um yeah it’s going to want to suck up a

11:05 lot of water at the beginning so

11:07 fill it up i’d fill it up probably you

11:09 know the bottom of that

11:12 tree is about that far down there i’d go

11:14 maybe just like an

11:15 inch above uh or an inch below the top

11:18 of my

11:19 my stand so you want to make sure

11:20 there’s plenty of water there

11:22 so it can just keep getting sucked up

11:24 okay so remember

11:26 trees are a seasonal crop so these

11:28 farmers they’re farmers just like if you

11:30 were

11:30 he was growing carrots or potatoes he’s

11:32 growing trees

11:33 and so he grows those trees to be

11:36 harvested and you come in you

11:37 cut it down and then they plant a new

11:39 one so

11:40 make sure to look at it that way rather

11:42 than you know that it’s hurting the

11:43 environment it’s actually good for the

11:44 environment and

11:45 you want to make sure to recycle the

11:46 trees at the end of the season too

11:49 um so remember if you buy your tree at

11:52 a lot you want to cut

11:56 cut a half an inch off of the bottom

11:58 right so that that water can suck up

12:00 in in there because otherwise if you

12:03 know the ones that are sitting in the

12:04 tree lots have been sitting there for a

12:05 while they’ve been harvested a while ago

12:07 and so they seal over with sap the

12:09 tree’s trying to protect itself

12:11 it’s sealing over with sap and so you

12:12 want to actually cut cut a portion off

12:14 just so that it can

12:15 start sucking the water up um and you

12:18 always want to keep an eye on the water

12:20 too make sure you don’t let it dry out

12:22 so right if you

12:23 as that water starts to go down don’t

12:25 let it get down below the bottom of the

12:27 tree because otherwise it’s going to

12:28 start sealing up again so you want to

12:30 make sure the water stays above the

12:31 bottom of the tree

12:33 and keep your tree away from sources of

12:35 heat right so otherwise it’s going to

12:37 dry it out

12:38 so be smart with that and like i said

12:41 make sure to recycle the tree when

12:42 you’re done at the end of the year

12:44 um and visit it’s christmas keep it real

12:48 dot com

12:49 to find where you can get your own live

12:51 christmas tree

12:52 okay so and we’ll put that in the in the

12:55 notes too in the description of the

12:56 video

12:57 uh so thanks for watching and i hope you

12:59 have a merry christmas

13:08 you

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock