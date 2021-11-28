Get Daily Email
How To Get a Real Christmas Tree [Video]

How To Get a Real Christmas Tree [Video]

by

 

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

Remember, Trees are a seasonal crop, so just like other farms that grow carrots or potatoes, these farmers grow these trees to be harvested every fall.
If you buy your real tree at a lot, be sure to cut off ½” from the bottom as the sap seals the bottom of the tree.
Keep an eye on the water, and yes all you need is regular water.
Keep away from sources of heat.
When the season is over, please recycle the tree.

Thanks for watching and we hope you have a Merry Christmas!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hey kids so as promised we’re going to
00:03
be visiting a christmas tree farm and
00:05
cutting down a christmas tree
00:06
that’s something we always did when my
00:09
kids were growing up
00:10
um and the christmas tree promotion
00:12
board actually reached out to me
00:13
and asked me if this is something i
00:15
wanted to do and i thought of course
00:17
this is
00:17
a natural because this is something
00:18
we’ve always done we’ve always done it
00:21
uh the day
00:21
actually they after thanksgiving um and
00:24
kept that tradition going throughout the
00:26
year so we’ve got photos of the kids
00:28
when they’re little
00:29
all the way up and we’ve tried to make
00:31
it a family thing where we go in and we
00:32
cut
00:33
and i give the kids a turn and yeah and
00:36
so it’s kind of more of an adventure so
00:38
you know 2020 has been a tough year for
00:40
all of us
00:41
and i would encourage you if you’ve
00:44
never got a real tree before
00:46
to go try it it’s uh it’s pretty fun
00:48
it’s pretty
00:49
uh yeah i think it makes for more
00:51
lasting memories
00:52
uh and this they smell amazing too so
00:55
we really uh really enjoy that so you
00:58
know and if you don’t have a place to
00:59
cut a tree down you can just you know
01:01
get it from a tree lot
01:02
and then um yeah and just do it that way
01:05
too so
01:06
anyway i do have a dad joke for you
01:08
before uh before we get started
01:10
so the oak tree was teasing the
01:11
christmas tree so the christmas tree
01:13
said hey
01:14
quit needling me and the oak tree said
01:16
okay i’ll leave you alone
01:18
ah so anyway let’s get started
01:33
[Music]
01:35
okay pretty exciting
01:39
oh mine’s like a cactus tree i like that
01:42
yeah i do like the needles they’re kind
01:43
of cool
01:44
i like this guy this guy yeah it looks
01:47
like a pumpkin that’s what i mean
01:50
i kind of like it
01:53
so yeah this is how they replenish them
01:55
they you know you can see from a few
01:57
years ago one was cut down and then they
01:58
planted another one
02:00
and then that was cut down and then they
02:01
planted another one so it’s a crop that
02:03
they just replenish every year
02:10
yeah that was a massive tree there
02:16
[Music]
02:18
what about this one how about this mom
02:20
do you like it except
02:22
you’re the one who’s gonna cut it what’s
02:25
this
02:25
the bottom one because she hides behind
02:27
the tree
02:30
there’s the tree right on the end
02:33
beautiful
02:34
do you do you want to cut or you want me
02:36
to start
02:39
and they usually give you a knee pad
02:40
like this too so you won’t get wet it’s
02:42
kind of nice
02:43
you want to start it or you want me to
02:45
do you want to start
02:46
to continue okay so normally we just
02:49
start off and just
02:50
start cutting away and with with my kids
02:52
when they were little we would always
02:53
include them
02:54
uh so we’d kind of take turns and so i’d
02:57
usually go
02:57
do the hard part and then i don’t know
02:59
if they know that or not but
03:01
anyway we kind of work our way through
03:02
it and it’s pretty easy
03:04
you just kind of work your way around
03:05
the tree
03:16
so i’m about halfway through and then
03:17
i’m just gonna let christine take a turn
03:21
get everybody involved
03:26
we’re about three quarters of the way
03:29
nice
03:29
i think you want me to finish it
03:37
we’re almost through it okay
03:42
there we go is it separated yeah nice
03:45
sweet
03:47
okay there we go now we just gotta haul
03:49
it back and we’re gonna we’re gonna end
03:50
up bailing it
03:51
so like i said before too uh they’ll end
03:54
up planting another little tree right
03:56
here where that one’s been cut
03:57
so that it’ll grow up for future years
04:02
nice success now we gotta pick it up and
04:04
carry it whoa
04:13
okay so we just cut down the tree and
04:15
that at tree farms they have a tree
04:17
shaker
04:18
so this is the tree shaker here and so
04:20
you just put it in there or they do it
04:21
so that when you get home it gets rid of
04:23
the needles for you so
04:36
wasn’t that fun so now this is the baler
04:39
we’re gonna have colin do that for us
04:41
too but i just wanted to show you that
04:43
so we just shook the tree now we’re
04:45
going to go ahead and have him bail it
05:13
[Music]
05:16
so when it’s bailed it makes it pretty
05:17
easy to handle um you know
05:19
than a bigger tree but you can you can
05:21
do either one and we can carry it
05:22
together or i can just pick it up myself
05:24
so you want the heavy end i can take it
05:28
okay i can actually just carry it myself
05:31
so
05:31
yeah here you go
05:35
yeah and when you put it on your car or
05:37
your vehicle
05:38
it whether you have it bailed or not you
05:39
want to have this side facing forward
05:41
right because that’s going to catch
05:43
air when you’re driving so you want to
05:44
have have it facing this way
05:49
and you could even we didn’t but you
05:50
could actually lay down a tarp
05:52
first so because there’s going to be sap
05:54
involved when you’re dealing with a
05:56
real christmas tree but that’s what
05:57
makes it smell so good right so you got
05:59
to put up with a little bit of sap
06:00
okay so now we just got to strap it in
06:03
got some twine do we want to try the
06:05
ratchet straps side tutorial on ratchet
06:07
straps hey
06:08
we have one of those in this case we’re
06:10
going to use this orange rope
06:12
most places we normally give you twine
06:14
but just so that way you can see how
06:16
we’re tying
06:16
yeah i usually like to use rope just
06:18
because twine i mean they’re going to
06:20
give you enough twine to go back and
06:21
forth but
06:22
you know you always see people on the
06:24
road with like
06:25
they’re hauling a mattress and the
06:26
mattress is flapped up you always want
06:29
to over
06:30
kill on this you really do you want to
06:31
go back and forth and back and forth
06:33
especially if you’re
06:34
driving for any linen length of time
06:36
make sure you have that thing tied down
06:38
really good because if you don’t
06:40
you might get home and you might not
06:42
have a tree on top of your
06:44
car anymore so all right so we’re just
06:46
gonna go back and forth a few times
06:48
and we’ll be good i don’t have any
06:50
special knot for this you know you want
06:52
to you want to get into something
06:53
something there’s a cross beam coming
06:55
here so you want to get into that if i
06:57
put it here
06:58
right it could slip and slide this way
07:00
you want to try to get into some sort of
07:02
cross beam so
07:03
christine we’re actually going to go
07:05
across ways
07:08
okay
07:11
we got plenty of rope here again make
07:13
make sure you’re cinching it down
07:14
go back across this way and actually on
07:18
this one christine if we could kind of
07:19
wrap it a couple times
07:21
yeah so then then the rope kind of goes
07:23
upon itself and keeps it tight
07:25
do you think we have enough rope i don’t
07:28
know how many times we can use
07:30
that rope uh for the rope joke
07:34
christine’s gonna end up tied to the top
07:37
it’s not going anywhere really but last
07:40
thing we want is for you to lose your
07:42
tree
07:42
i thought that was one more rope joke
07:44
it’s not
07:48
nice catch what are we gonna do with the
07:49
wrist there go
07:52
whoa look out so what we want to
07:55
actually do is we want to get a
07:57
we’re going to wrap it around that okay
07:59
it’s good to get a piece of your tree
08:01
too right so do it yeah there you go
08:07
so we made it home and the tree’s still
08:09
there so we did a good job tying it down
08:11
doesn’t look like anything
08:12
moved and we actually took it on the
08:14
freeway too which
08:15
normally i try to get a place that’s
08:17
fairly close so we’re not having to
08:18
drive so far but just in case just make
08:20
sure you tie it down good so
08:22
now we’re just gonna untie it and take
08:23
it back into the house
08:26
boy whoever tied this did a great job
08:32
all right
08:36
and there we go so with this uh tree
08:39
when you cut it
08:40
yourself you usually don’t have to cut
08:42
off the bottom
08:43
but um if you pick it up at a tree lot
08:46
you want to make sure to cut off like a
08:47
half an inch
08:48
because what happens is those trees when
08:50
they’ve been cut down for a while the
08:51
sap
08:52
actually seals that bottom up and so we
08:54
want to make sure we
08:55
we cut a piece off like a half an inch
09:00
okay so now we’re going to put the tree
09:02
in this is the base we have a lot of
09:04
bases are similar like that
09:05
where they’ve got screws and so we’re
09:07
going to go ahead and put this in
09:08
and then all you actually have to add is
09:10
water you know
09:12
for years they always try to sell you
09:14
some sort of additive
09:15
but it has actually been proven that
09:18
really all you actually need is water
09:19
and it’s actually what’s best for it so
09:21
imagine that save you a little bit of
09:23
money there so let’s go ahead and put
09:25
this thing in
09:28
put it through my ceiling
09:31
and there’s usually like a spike at the
09:33
bottom so you probably saw that
09:35
when it before we pulled out so there’s
09:37
a spike that kind of you can kind of
09:38
pivot it around on so you lift it up a
09:41
little bit
09:43
there we go and then we’ll just screw
09:45
this in and you want to kind of get
09:47
these
09:48
pretty close to even right where you
09:50
don’t want it
09:51
off center where you got just a little
09:53
stub here and a big long one here you
09:55
want to try to keep it in the center
09:58
and another thing that that spike at the
09:59
bottom does is it keeps it off the
10:01
ground
10:02
keeps it off the bottom of the stand so
10:04
that it can suck up water because
10:05
imagine if this was flat on the
10:07
on the bottom of the base then it would
10:09
be have a harder time sucking up the
10:11
water
10:12
and we’ll get this close and then we’ll
10:13
cut this string and see what we got
10:16
and then we can always adjust okay so be
10:18
careful with when you’re
10:20
when you’re cutting these right because
10:21
you don’t want the thing to just come
10:22
flying or flying open but
10:26
voila whoops gone over
10:33
there we go there go we can try it
10:36
i think it’s staying you did it
10:40
okay so you do want to make sure that
10:42
you keep it watered so you want to check
10:43
this
10:44
every day right don’t let it run all the
10:47
way down because if it does
10:49
then that bottom will seal again right
10:52
so you want to keep the water keep it
10:53
watered
10:54
right so
10:58
especially at the beginning at the very
11:00
beginning if you don’t do this
11:02
um yeah it’s going to want to suck up a
11:05
lot of water at the beginning so
11:07
fill it up i’d fill it up probably you
11:09
know the bottom of that
11:12
tree is about that far down there i’d go
11:14
maybe just like an
11:15
inch above uh or an inch below the top
11:18
of my
11:19
my stand so you want to make sure
11:20
there’s plenty of water there
11:22
so it can just keep getting sucked up
11:24
okay so remember
11:26
trees are a seasonal crop so these
11:28
farmers they’re farmers just like if you
11:30
were
11:30
he was growing carrots or potatoes he’s
11:32
growing trees
11:33
and so he grows those trees to be
11:36
harvested and you come in you
11:37
cut it down and then they plant a new
11:39
one so
11:40
make sure to look at it that way rather
11:42
than you know that it’s hurting the
11:43
environment it’s actually good for the
11:44
environment and
11:45
you want to make sure to recycle the
11:46
trees at the end of the season too
11:49
um so remember if you buy your tree at
11:52
a lot you want to cut
11:56
cut a half an inch off of the bottom
11:58
right so that that water can suck up
12:00
in in there because otherwise if you
12:03
know the ones that are sitting in the
12:04
tree lots have been sitting there for a
12:05
while they’ve been harvested a while ago
12:07
and so they seal over with sap the
12:09
tree’s trying to protect itself
12:11
it’s sealing over with sap and so you
12:12
want to actually cut cut a portion off
12:14
just so that it can
12:15
start sucking the water up um and you
12:18
always want to keep an eye on the water
12:20
too make sure you don’t let it dry out
12:22
so right if you
12:23
as that water starts to go down don’t
12:25
let it get down below the bottom of the
12:27
tree because otherwise it’s going to
12:28
start sealing up again so you want to
12:30
make sure the water stays above the
12:31
bottom of the tree
12:33
and keep your tree away from sources of
12:35
heat right so otherwise it’s going to
12:37
dry it out
12:38
so be smart with that and like i said
12:41
make sure to recycle the tree when
12:42
you’re done at the end of the year
12:44
um and visit it’s christmas keep it real
12:48
dot com
12:49
to find where you can get your own live
12:51
christmas tree
12:52
okay so and we’ll put that in the in the
12:55
notes too in the description of the
12:56
video
12:57
uh so thanks for watching and i hope you
12:59
have a merry christmas
13:08
you

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

