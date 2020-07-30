How to Get More Serious Without Scaring Them Away (Matthew Hussey)

.
This week’s video is about moving in together.
But you should watch it even if you’re not at that stage with someone, because it contains a truth that is essential to understand when moving from one stage of a relationship to the next.
If there is someone in your life you plan on getting more serious with, this is for you.
I felt this video was especially relevant to these times where the term “turbo relationships” is on the rise. A “turbo relationship” is a relationship that is moving unnaturally quickly because of the circumstances of this year – lockdown necessities, spending large chunks of time with each other, choosing one person instead of casually dating multiple people, and moving in together far earlier than we otherwise would.
All of this puts pressure on the relationship that can be counterproductive to it going somewhere long term. If we want to build our relationships to last, it’s important they don’t burn out before they’ve really begun.
This video will show you how to ramp up your relationship without ramping up the pressure.
Enjoy!
