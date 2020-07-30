How to Get More Serious Without Scaring Them Away (Matthew Hussey)

.

This week’s video is about moving in together.

But you should watch it even if you’re not at that stage with someone, because it contains a truth that is essential to understand when moving from one stage of a relationship to the next.

If there is someone in your life you plan on getting more serious with, this is for you.

I felt this video was especially relevant to these times where the term “turbo relationships” is on the rise. A “turbo relationship” is a relationship that is moving unnaturally quickly because of the circumstances of this year – lockdown necessities, spending large chunks of time with each other, choosing one person instead of casually dating multiple people, and moving in together far earlier than we otherwise would.

All of this puts pressure on the relationship that can be counterproductive to it going somewhere long term. If we want to build our relationships to last, it’s important they don’t burn out before they’ve really begun.

This video will show you how to ramp up your relationship without ramping up the pressure.

Enjoy!

00:03 so what was your question amber

00:05 um i was wondering i’ve been my

00:07 boyfriend and i’ve been together

00:08 a little bit over a year and we’re

00:11 starting to think about

00:12 you know moving in together and i was

00:14 just wondering you know when’s too soon

00:16 like i’ve always kind of wanted to wait

00:18 until you know we were talking more

00:20 about getting married and things like

00:22 that and i just i just wanted to get

00:23 your advice on like is it too soon like

00:25 how do you know you’re ready to move in

00:26 with someone

00:27 i think that’s a very good uh and

00:29 intelligent and important question

00:31 there are there are lots of people i

00:33 feel moving too quickly

00:34 uh they do it in the throes of the

00:36 passionate stage of the relationship and

00:39 look who who among us hasn’t fallen in

00:42 love with someone and immediately

00:43 thought i just want to move in with them

00:45 right this second

00:46 right now and then they are really glad

00:49 two months later that they didn’t

00:50 because it would have been too quick and

00:52 they would have

00:54 possibly wrecked the whole thing now the

00:56 opposite of that i think

00:58 can be just as bad um if you for example

01:02 and people have different beliefs on

01:03 this i’ll just throw mine out there when

01:05 i

01:05 hear people say well i want to marry i

01:07 want to get married to someone before i

01:09 move in with them

01:11 i always find that to be a very

01:12 dangerous concept

01:14 i for me i would much rather have lived

01:17 with someone before i make the decision

01:18 to marry them

01:19 because who knows what they’re like in

01:21 that environment i

01:22 i things change when you live with

01:24 someone and

01:26 everything to some extent is sped up and

01:29 intensified

01:30 because you’re around each other the the

01:32 entire time

01:34 so i think for you you have to

01:37 make your own decision about whether

01:38 it’s really important for you to wait

01:40 till marriage to do it but what i would

01:41 say is

01:42 somewhere between the crazy passionate

01:45 phase where you feel irrational and

01:49 making a decision to be with someone

01:51 forever you should have a trial run at

01:54 living with them

01:55 and i don’t think that means necessarily

01:57 going and taking out a mortgage together

01:59 but it does mean going and renting a

02:02 place together that you can just have

02:03 the experience of it even if it was

02:05 on the basis of doing it for a few

02:07 months i think that a lot of the time

02:09 moving in together is something that

02:11 should take the form of a more

02:14 of something more casual than it really

02:16 is if you understand what i mean i think

02:18 i don’t think we should introduce moving

02:20 in together like shall we move in

02:21 together now

02:23 i think it’s terrifying for people and i

02:25 think it puts too much pressure on

02:26 if people say to each other you know

02:28 what look we really like each other or

02:31 we love each other and we’ve had such an

02:32 amazing time together and our

02:33 relationship

02:34 it feels like it’s going somewhere shall

02:36 we try it for a few months

02:38 you know no there’s no black and white

02:40 ever you know it’s not like we’re doing

02:42 anything that we can’t reverse if it

02:43 doesn’t work out

02:44 then we’ll change the situation but why

02:46 don’t we why don’t we try an apartment

02:48 together for a few months and just see

02:49 what happens

02:51 that to me is a very uh risk-free way of

02:54 doing it

02:55 that allows people to take the next step

02:59 without the pressure of forever

03:02 which so many people throw themselves

03:04 into does that make sense

03:06 yes it definitely does that’s a really

03:08 good way to look at it i haven’t thought

03:09 about that

03:10 yeah i think i i feel like some of the

03:12 most serious steps that you take in a

03:14 relationship should be treated

03:16 in a uh relaxed way i always feel like

03:19 the moment

03:20 a woman starts you know saying this is

03:23 our first

03:24 uh doormat together oh my god these are

03:27 our first teacups that we’ve ever had

03:29 together these

03:30 as soon as she starts saying that about

03:32 everything he’s like oh my god it’s

03:33 happening i’m living with someone i’m

03:35 never going to be on my own again

03:37 he starts freaking out but if you don’t

03:39 go down that route instead

03:41 you just treat it in a relaxed way but

03:44 allow it to happen

03:46 both of you i think will be a lot

03:47 happier okay awesome

03:49 thank you that’s really really good

03:58 advice

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video