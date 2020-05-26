How to Keep the Flame Alive in Quarantine (Matthew Hussey)

.

.

I’ve lost count of what week of social distancing we’re in. But I do know that if you’ve been living with someone since quarantine started then you’ve had your ups and downs.

We need space in our relationship for desire to thrive. But how do you create space with someone who is always there?

If absence makes the heart grow fonder, how do you stay exciting to your partner if you’re never absent?

We’ve just made a beautiful new video with some simple, practical ways to approach this situation and avoid making the mistakes that are hurting good relationships…

If space isn’t coming naturally in your relationship, there are ways to engineer it. And this video isn’t just about getting space, it’s about bringing back the moments of magic, and romance, and love.

Even if you’re not living with someone right now, you can use these ideas to make sure your long-distance situation stays vibrant and alive. Your situation may be different, but the psychology is the same.

Thinking of you, friend.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 Matthew did you ever think you would be

00:02 giving relationship advice during a

00:04 global Penta as a number of coronavirus

00:08 cases soars above 3000 elected officials

00:11 taking unprecedented measures to keep

00:13 people safe cafes pubs bars and

00:16 restaurants to close we direct a

00:19 statewide order for people to stay at

00:22 home with people who are in

00:44 relationships who some of whom are being

00:46 driven crazy right now being in the

00:48 house all the time was someone normally

00:50 would go apart and have all these

00:51 different activities apart now they’re

00:54 together if you’re stuck under the same

00:56 roof with someone right now there are

00:57 gonna be times in the middle of the day

00:59 where you’re gonna get sick of them or

01:01 you’re gonna be like oh my god I need my

01:03 space now in order to create desire you

01:06 need to create space and if you live

01:07 under the same roof as someone 24/7

01:09 you’re gonna have to find ways to

01:10 engineer space in the middle of the day

01:12 you can have your day to go and focus on

01:14 the projects that are important to you

01:16 and they can go and focus on the

01:17 projects that are important to them

01:19 your space could be you put in your

01:21 headphones and going into your own world

01:23 now the the flip side to that is you

01:26 also have to go to your partner and

01:29 arrange mindful time together

01:31 dating shouldn’t go out of the window

01:34 just because you’re in the same house

01:35 the whole time be really intentional

01:37 about saying to your partner hey what

01:39 about why don’t we do like a proper

01:41 movie night tonight

01:42 I’m gonna cook you dinner tonight make

01:45 it a beautiful themed movie night turn

01:48 the living room into a theater go get

01:50 groomed go like put on your nice clothes

01:52 like do get dolled up like feel good for

01:55 that date and make an effort go hard on

01:58 the detail details romantic detail shows

02:00 you care detail shows that you have an

02:02 imagination well you could take your

02:04 partner into a world that’s magic you’re

02:06 creating magic

02:07 [Music]

02:15 that’s really important you can’t allow

02:18 working and doing chores and cleaning

02:21 out cupboards and whatever the hell else

02:22 you plant passing your time with you

02:24 can’t allow that to essentially blind

02:27 you to the fact that you’re living under

02:29 the same roof but not actually having

02:31 mind conscious climb together

02:34 [Music]

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video