How to Keep the Flame Alive in Quarantine (Matthew Hussey)

I’ve lost count of what week of social distancing we’re in. But I do know that if you’ve been living with someone since quarantine started then you’ve had your ups and downs.
We need space in our relationship for desire to thrive. But how do you create space with someone who is always there?
If absence makes the heart grow fonder, how do you stay exciting to your partner if you’re never absent?
We’ve just made a beautiful new video with some simple, practical ways to approach this situation and avoid making the mistakes that are hurting good relationships…
If space isn’t coming naturally in your relationship, there are ways to engineer it. And this video isn’t just about getting space, it’s about bringing back the moments of magic, and romance, and love.
Even if you’re not living with someone right now, you can use these ideas to make sure your long-distance situation stays vibrant and alive. Your situation may be different, but the psychology is the same.
Thinking of you, friend.
