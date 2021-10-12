How To Make the Distance Seamless in Your Long-distance Relationship

Finding the right soul that attaches to yours can be an eternal thirst when you have been unlucky with relationships from the onset.

Love is a sanctuary in most scenarios, that’s why it really doesn’t matter how much you want your partner but how well you perfect the prospect involved in keeping the furnace of your love burning for one another.

Love is sometimes condescending too and its affairs seem beyond the ordinary when some partners have all things in tune for one another; their likes and dislikes, behavioral synonyms, financial capabilities and they still end up failing in keeping the relationship at bay.

While it’s far more irritating and almost impossible to practice for some partners who have almost every spot of their love story painted with fail pigments from their looks, standards, societal backgrounds, cultural backgrounds, and geographical distance but yet they end up erecting their relationship through the test of time in courtship and marriage.

‘Love knows no bound’

They have been stories of love birds vying through shades of colors, tribe, cultural backgrounds, and geographical distance to be together as couples even when the world was underdeveloped and very less populated.

Although technology has enhanced the present generation with several ways of communication. But it still seems very vague to some millennials to date someone who is several distances away from them. But then, the long-distance relationship has been seen to occur mostly in college students and young adults.

How possible is it to annul distance in a long distance relationship?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by iStockphoto

The wonkiest love charade to get into is a long-distance relationship. Even without a single issue or difficulty, most individuals in a long-distance relationship will almost immediately resort to words like ‘it’s complicated’ when asked about their relationship status.

Majorly because there is always the clause of high intensity of ill trust for one another regardless of their longing for each other.

In college partners and young adults it is very possible to duck out the distance in their relationship because most definitely through time, they will both outgrow the distance between them and eventually be together. But is very discomforting and mostly ever constant for individuals married to mining engineers, petroleum engineers, or mostly serving soldiers who at most times travel around the world on one task or the other.

It’s not impossible to annul the distance in such relationships, it’s only tough. Sometimes as hard as a diamond when you are in a relationship with someone whose whole life involves transiting through several cultures and your whole life requires you to stay put in one geographical area.

Terminating the distance is not as smooth as the topic states. You would have to be ready to work towards removing the distance through emotions, psych, and communication…..BY;

A] Constant affirmations

Affirmations are built differently in several individuals. Some lovers would want to be shadowed at all times with words and acts of affirmation of love from their partners while some lovers require less. Regardless of the party involved in a long-distance relationship, continuous and constant affirmations of love are very vital. Hence devote an armful amount of effort towards sending unintended messages of love affirmations to your partner so-as-to further solidify your love for them.

B] Following procedures

Every practice of human psych has its do’s and don’ts. Such is the same for love, but only a bit different in terms of long-distance relationships. Following procedures and being very exact is quite important in long-distance relationships. Simply because every perfect reaction of love goes a long way in cementing your love for your partner.

Following procedures simply means understanding the love language of your partner. She might love to have you call her every morning before breakfast, or worse during work hours. The variability in your distance apart and time zone might become a major barrier. But you must find a way to study your partner, to keep repeating the same act that gets her intrigued by you in different forms.

C] Creating visits

Long-distance relationships can be so frustrating sometimes and can be termed to be a full-time job as it does require a whole lot of planning and t deliberations to create a visit time. Some long-distance relationships can allow for monthly visits and catching up. While others are worse, where there are no possibilities of a single date night in almost half a year. Nonetheless even with worse relationships as such, planning for visitations would always give a whole lot of room for tens and hundreds of topics to talk about before the actual visitation.

D] Proper communications

It is not enough to communicate in long-distance relationships but to do them properly. Because every filth and dirt of ill trust in all regular relationships mostly reside in long-distance relationships. Hence when communicating with your partner, ensure to give good descriptions of your explanations and replies to questions.

What are you up to?

How was your day?

Always give a full description of your replies to these questions to erase every feel of ill trust in your partner’s heart.

E] Encouraging dirt talks

Well, you are not seeing each other as you should. Every form of advance and sexual/mental satisfaction should be allowed. Encourage conversing in dirt talks, sex charting, incessant video calls to spice up and fill in for the times that you would be away from each other.

F] Bay watching reactions

Most long-distance relationships will easily crack at the smell of the two partners boiling with anger in disagreement. And with constant disagreement being the norm in every relationship, it sure cannot be dismissed in a long-distance relationship too. But to allow for a safe environment and to give the relationship abrupt time to grow stronger. You should never reiterate with the same energy when your partner is annoyed and boiling at 100 degrees Celsius in disagreement with you.

…

FINAL WORDS

Every single long-distance relationship should stand the same chance of survival as that of regular relationships. But the percentile of it being very successful is very dependent on the parties (LOVERS) in play.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***