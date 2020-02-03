How You Can Cultivate Community To Help Grow Your Business

If you study the world’s most successful businesses, you’ll notice that they all have something in common – they’ve built communities around their brands. And if you want to start your own small business, you should do the same.

4 Tips for Cultivating Online Community

Millennials have grown up in a world that’s far different than the one their parents experienced. They’ve had access to the internet, screens, and ample forms of digital communication. And while their version of the word may be unique, millennials crave community more than almost anyone else.

Millennials are less focused on things and more interested in experiences. A whopping 88 percent of them want their workplaces to be more social. As much as 69 percent of Millenials say they want to be more involved in their local neighborhoods (compared to just 54 percent of non-millennials). They desire connectedness and enjoy being a part of something bigger than themselves.

For entrepreneurs, this creates an opportunity to build businesses around a sense of community. This can be true both online and in-person. But if you’re looking for a cost-effective way to reach the masses, you’ll probably want to focus on the former.

When it comes to cultivating online community around your brand, here’s some food for thought:

1. Craft a Precise Brand Story

You can’t build a community without something that people identify with. You need a company story that’s conducive to digital branding. This allows you to push your brand in the marketplace and spark movement.

“Digital branding is all about getting eyeballs on your company and its products or services,” Incfile mentions. “You want die-hard fans and followers. People who will skip a lower-priced product to simply come back and do business with you because you make them feel like they’re part of your (business) family. People like feeling as if they belong to something, so why not create the culture to do just that?”

If you’re unclear on your precise brand identity, take some time to dig in and figure out the details. Think of your brand as a person with distinct personality traits. What are these traits? And how do they impact the ways in which you interact with others?

2. Give People Platforms to Engage

Community is a two-way street. You can’t develop a thriving group of raving fans without mutual engagement. You must engage with everyone – even when it’s exhausting.

“Don’t be too cool for school,” entrepreneur Tom Ward warns. “Don’t strive to build a social media account where you only follow 100 people but have millions following you. You’re not Kim Kardashian. You need to reply to every comment, follow people back, answer people’s questions, share their content, etc.”

The more platforms you have for engagement, the better. In addition to social media, you might consider opening up the comment section on your blog posts, developing a premium members-only site, or starting an online message board. However, for any platform you start, you must be willing to engage with people on it. Otherwise, it detracts from the brand and puts distance between you and your followers.

3. Reward Loyalty

Remember that every time a customer spends a dollar with your business, they’re spending a dollar that they could have used in thousands of different ways. They’re choosing your business.

People like to feel like they’re appreciated. Reward them for their loyalty by offering freebies, discounts, thank-you notes, and other perks. It doesn’t matter what it costs – the ROI will always swing in your favor.

4. Promote, Promote, Promote

Self-promotion of your business needs to be a focal point. In fact, if you genuinely believe that your business adds value to the lives of other, it’s selfish not to promote it.

While influencers, customers, and members of the media can do a lot of promotional work on your behalf, there’s something powerful about carrying some of this weight on your own. Don’t neglect this opportunity/responsibility.

Putting it All Together

The community can be the business, or it can power your business. Whether you’re building an online membership website, or you’re trying to grow a fashion business, community helps connect your business with millennials and motivate them to engage. Now it’s your turn to develop a plan and begin growing your community!

