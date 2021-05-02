I Am Done — & I Have Become Undone

I am done.

Done with the not-enoughness.

Done with trying.

Done with the hurt.

Done with all the tears.

Done with the heart-searing pain.

. . .

I am alone in this struggle.

This minute-by-minute battle.

The bracing, the wincing, the screaming, the crying, the tension.

I feel this aloneness in a visceral, heart-stopping way.

People not knowing what to say,

Empty offers surrounding me like the pain that has a tight grip on my heart.

. . .

The aloneness never used to bother me.

I was alone even when I wasn’t.

Now it’s just more apparent.

Crystal clear in the darkest moments.

Feeling done…but knowing that I cannot be.

Alone or not, it’s up to me.

. . .

In this moment of feeling done, I know it’s not actually an option.

Not really.

Not now.

Not ever.

Not for a moment in my heart.

Not even for a split second.

. . .

So instead, I become undone.

I let myself feel the anger.

I question the choices I make.

To not feel so alone, but for a few loving saviors.

To feel a connection.

To feel anything but the pain, just for a moment.

. . .

Undone is all I can do.

It’s doing the best I can in this moment.

And swallowing the hard truth that it is still not enough.

It hasn’t been for a while.

For days, for weeks, for years.

But it has to be now.

. . .

I am done.

And I have become undone.

—

