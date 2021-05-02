I Am Done — & I Have Become Undone

I am done.
Done with the not-enoughness.
Done with trying.
Done with the hurt.
Done with all the tears.
Done with the heart-searing pain.
. . .
I am alone in this struggle.
This minute-by-minute battle.
The bracing, the wincing, the screaming, the crying, the tension.
I feel this aloneness in a visceral, heart-stopping way.
People not knowing what to say,
Empty offers surrounding me like the pain that has a tight grip on my heart.
. . .
The aloneness never used to bother me.
I was alone even when I wasn’t.
Now it’s just more apparent.
Crystal clear in the darkest moments.
Feeling done…but knowing that I cannot be.
Alone or not, it’s up to me.
. . .
In this moment of feeling done, I know it’s not actually an option.
Not really.
Not now.
Not for a moment in my heart.
Not even for a split second.
. . .
So instead, I become undone.
I let myself feel the anger.
I question the choices I make.
To not feel so alone, but for a few loving saviors.
To feel a connection.
To feel anything but the pain, just for a moment.
. . .
Undone is all I can do.
It’s doing the best I can in this moment.
And swallowing the hard truth that it is still not enough.
It hasn’t been for a while.
For days, for weeks, for years.
But it has to be now.
. . .
I am done.
And I have become undone.
—
This post was previously published on Hello, Love.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Unsplash
.