Home / Featured Content / I Am Done — & I Have Become Undone

I Am Done — & I Have Become Undone

It’s doing the best I can in this moment.

I am done.

Done with the not-enoughness.

Done with trying.

Done with the hurt.

Done with all the tears.

Done with the heart-searing pain.

. . .

I am alone in this struggle.

This minute-by-minute battle.

The bracing, the wincing, the screaming, the crying, the tension.

I feel this aloneness in a visceral, heart-stopping way.

People not knowing what to say,

Empty offers surrounding me like the pain that has a tight grip on my heart.

. . .

The aloneness never used to bother me.

I was alone even when I wasn’t.

Now it’s just more apparent.

Crystal clear in the darkest moments.

Feeling done…but knowing that I cannot be.

Alone or not, it’s up to me.

. . .

In this moment of feeling done, I know it’s not actually an option.

Not really.

Not now.

Not ever.

Not for a moment in my heart.

Not even for a split second.

. . .

So instead, I become undone.

I let myself feel the anger.

I question the choices I make.

To not feel so alone, but for a few loving saviors.

To feel a connection.

To feel anything but the pain, just for a moment.

. . .

Undone is all I can do.

It’s doing the best I can in this moment.

And swallowing the hard truth that it is still not enough.

It hasn’t been for a while.

For days, for weeks, for years.

But it has to be now.

. . .

I am done.

And I have become undone.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Christy Williams

Christy Williams is an expert in her own midlife crisis, and not-at-all an expert in spiritual awakenings, both of which are currently ongoing for her. She is proud to call herself: Sassy Writer/Editor. Flexible Work Evangelist. Spiritual Seeker. Highly-Sensitive Soul. Empathic Intuitive. Aspiring Herbivore. Fierce Mom. Hot Mess. And she also wants you to know that you are not the boss of her. She would love to connect with you on FacebookInstagramTwitter, LinkedIn, and her website.

