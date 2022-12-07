I Could Have Done Better [Video]

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
do you have kids that are just always
fighting welcome black my name is belief
I equip fathers to let me lead their
families into eternity and I wish I
would have did a better job fostering
healthy competition within my two oldest
kids right now these boys are always
competing whether it’s hockey dodgeball
basketball or just competing for
attention right they’re always doing
that and I noticed with this last video
I’ll put out you guys may have seen it
we did a backyard workout with the whole
family it was really fun you may have
seen a video of us doing a workout in
the backyard and it was all good but the
kids really don’t know how to encourage
each other I noticed this during that
time and it was kind of discouraging I
was like ah I could have did a better
job teaching them how to encourage each
other as toddlers uh coming into right
being a kid and the reason why this is
so important is because their standard
for success is not necessarily the best
they can do it is just better than the
other sibling right I can do it better
than you the so I’m a master right the
kids really think they can beat me in
tennis now I’m not really good at tennis
but I will smash the ball down there
throat you understand like I’m not
playing when it comes to tennis but they
really believe that just because they
beat their brother or they can win and
hit the ball sometimes they can beat a
professional like they don’t have any
gauge of success they just think that
their competition is their sibling and
really their teammate is there simply
their competition is themselves right
they have to try to be better in every
single stage and not because I’m like
this over commanding and demanding
father I just want them to be the best
that they can be but if their standard
is their sibling that’s not fair to them
that’s not fair to the sibling and
that’s not fair to us as parents because
we want to root for them all
individually so I’m bringing this up
because I feel like a lot of parents and
influencers could do a better job of
sharing not just the good stuff but also
the things that they wish that they’d
done better and this is one area that I
feel like dang man I really could have
did a better job
teaching my kids how to encourage each
other that way we don’t have arm bars in
the middle of homeschool thank you guys
so much for watching particularly like
keeping that work popping see you guys
next time
This post was previously published on YouTube.
