I Could Have Done Better [Video]

do you have kids that are just always

fighting welcome black my name is belief

I equip fathers to let me lead their

families into eternity and I wish I

would have did a better job fostering

healthy competition within my two oldest

kids right now these boys are always

competing whether it’s hockey dodgeball

basketball or just competing for

attention right they’re always doing

that and I noticed with this last video

I’ll put out you guys may have seen it

we did a backyard workout with the whole

family it was really fun you may have

seen a video of us doing a workout in

the backyard and it was all good but the

kids really don’t know how to encourage

each other I noticed this during that

time and it was kind of discouraging I

was like ah I could have did a better

job teaching them how to encourage each

other as toddlers uh coming into right

being a kid and the reason why this is

so important is because their standard

for success is not necessarily the best

they can do it is just better than the

other sibling right I can do it better

than you the so I’m a master right the

kids really think they can beat me in

tennis now I’m not really good at tennis

but I will smash the ball down there

throat you understand like I’m not

playing when it comes to tennis but they

really believe that just because they

beat their brother or they can win and

hit the ball sometimes they can beat a

professional like they don’t have any

gauge of success they just think that

their competition is their sibling and

really their teammate is there simply

their competition is themselves right

they have to try to be better in every

single stage and not because I’m like

this over commanding and demanding

father I just want them to be the best

that they can be but if their standard

is their sibling that’s not fair to them

that’s not fair to the sibling and

that’s not fair to us as parents because

we want to root for them all

individually so I’m bringing this up

because I feel like a lot of parents and

influencers could do a better job of

sharing not just the good stuff but also

the things that they wish that they’d

done better and this is one area that I

feel like dang man I really could have

did a better job

teaching my kids how to encourage each

other that way we don’t have arm bars in

the middle of homeschool thank you guys

so much for watching particularly like

keeping that work popping see you guys

next time

This post was previously published on YouTube.

