I Got 3000 Followers on Medium, Here’s How!

I wanted to publish an article when I reached 2,000 followers on Medium, but I got so many followers that I decided to wait until I reached 3,000 followers.

I started writing on Medium in 2018 and became a regular writer in 2022. So far, I have published 101 articles.

Seriously, I don’t know how I got 3000 followers on Medium.

I have never followed any structured tips or rules.

Although I know SEO and do SEO on my blog — Inuidea.com, I don’t care about SEO on Medium.

I never asked anyone to follow me on Medium.

My only goal was to write what I wanted to write.

I just put my feelings, knowledge, and my passion into my writing.

Throughout the year, I have consistently written on Medium, as Medium is an amazing platform and I read a lot here.

Later, some of my articles went viral, which is how I gained followers.

2022 Rewind: My Top Medium Stories

It seems I’m addicted to Medium since I’m always active here.

inuetc.medium.com

Medium is my favorite platform because here I can write about anything I want.

It’s not possible for me to write whatever I want on Inuidea.com since I only write about business there.

I love to write on Medium, and it’s like my journal. I share my unfiltered thoughts, ideas, and other things related to depression, anxiety, and personal life in general.

It is so wonderful to be a part of this community, and I always receive constructive criticism and detailed feedback when I post something.

If you wanna get more followers on Medium, I suggest you put your feelings, your knowledge, and your passion into your writing. 💚

There is no specific answer on how to grow on Medium because it might or might not work. The answer depends on a number of factors.

It is important for you to understand what people want to read and how you can share your thoughts effectively.

Find out how to write articles for online readers. Improve your SEO, copywriting, and content marketing skills.

You can learn more about writing articles for online readers by reading this article.

Keep writing.

It is only through exploration and practice that you will learn more.

One day you’ll go viral. 💚

—

Thanks for reading this article.

If you loved what you read, would you be able to buy me a cup of coffee? It’s okay if you can’t right now.

If you have any questions or if you wanna work with me, feel free to contact me.

Inu Etc

—

