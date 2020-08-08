Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / I Tried Living Without Any Plastic Packaging: Hayley Pearce [Video]

I Tried Living Without Any Plastic Packaging: Hayley Pearce [Video]

Hayley takes a look at the ways we can live without the unnecessary plastic packaging that fills up our lives.

Hayley takes a look at the ways we can live without the unnecessary plastic packaging that fills up our lives.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
this is literally just a few days worth
00:02
of stuff i’ve bought this week
00:04
and i mean don’t get me wrong i know
00:06
some things can get recycled
00:08
but there’s just too much stuff
00:09
everything these days
00:11
everything is in packaging and i don’t
00:13
know what to do
00:15
and can one person doing their bit
00:17
really make a difference
00:18
or is it just a lot of hassle for
00:20
nothing
00:21
[Music]
00:22
someone who does believe it’s worth it
00:25
and has changed her lifestyle and others
00:28
as a result is zero waste guru sophie
00:30
ray
00:32
hi sophie hey lina hello hi
00:35
sophie was a journalist in london before
00:37
learning about the planet’s plastic
00:39
problems
00:40
and vowing to do her bit do you want to
00:43
show you around yeah yeah yeah come on
00:44
then
00:45
she opened ripple in 2018 creating
00:47
cardiff’s first
00:49
zero waste not-for-profit store
00:52
encouraging shoppers to reuse and refill
00:55
instead of constantly buying new
00:57
products
00:58
now she’s showing me some small steps to
01:01
help reduce my kitchen waste
01:04
cheese lots of clingfilm i do so
01:06
reusable wax wraps are basically made
01:07
with beeswax
01:08
and basically they mold and shape with
01:11
the heat of your hands
01:12
that’s good say you’ve finished some
01:13
food and you haven’t finished all you
01:14
want to put in the fridge or you want
01:15
leftovers for tomorrow for work
01:17
you’d be able to mold it around and just
01:19
put it around the top of your dish what
01:20
i do really need help with to be honest
01:22
is the amount of packaging i’m using try
01:24
some produce bags you could just give
01:26
this to somebody behind the counter and
01:28
just say i want four apples please
01:30
and they would just put that in there
01:31
there’s then an empty weight inside so
01:33
if it was going to get weighed again
01:34
you’re not even paying for the weight of
01:35
the yeah yeah
01:35
and it just means that every you take
01:37
your apples home put them in your fruit
01:38
bowl
01:39
use it next time again yeah i’ll happily
01:40
take a bag off you happy days
01:42
next it’s time to tackle my bathroom
01:44
basics
01:46
so shampoo bars are one of the easiest
01:48
ways to reduce a lot of single-use
01:50
packaging in your bathroom
01:51
it has a shampoo base in there high
01:53
content of aloe vera so it’s like a
01:54
conditioner as well
01:55
okay so i got stuff from the kitchen
01:57
stuff for my hair brilliant
01:59
anything else everybody needs to use
02:00
toilet paper this brand is 100
02:03
recycled paper okay so it’s not the
02:05
shitty paper they used to give you when
02:07
you were in school in the infants is it
02:08
no it’s not tracing people
02:09
okay yeah it’s gonna be soft
02:12
[Laughter]
02:14
i’m really impressed with just how busy
02:16
the shop is
02:17
it’s helping people make little changes
02:20
that can have a big impact on the
02:21
environment
02:23
so hey loads of things to get you
02:25
started on your challenge
02:26
you should see a real reduction in your
02:27
single-use plastic bag
02:30
and you okay
02:33
time to put sophie’s small changes to
02:35
the test
02:36
lemons they’re not packed so that’s a
02:39
good
02:40
sign as an alternative to clingville i
02:42
do think this is really good because it
02:44
lasts up to you and you can wash and it
02:45
comes out
02:46
exactly like it was so this is good and
02:49
the recycled toilet paper has proven a
02:51
hit
02:52
the feel of it feels no different
02:56
to my other toilet room but the shampoo
02:59
bar
03:00
well it’s a big miss from me i produce
03:03
some stuff
03:04
you can’t do everything nah like nor for
03:07
me
03:07
simple as the state of me sorry about
03:09
this guys
03:21
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

