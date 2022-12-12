If He Said He Had a Great Time but He Didn’t Text… [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
I think there is a common misconception
when it comes to attraction that if
someone said they had a good time that
means they’re going to call the problem
with I had a good time is that we can
feel we had a good time in lots of
different situations I’ve sat with
people strangers having a conversation
and thought that was nice but I didn’t
want to go out with them afterwards it
was just a that was nice and it’s also a
polite thing to say at the end of a day
isn’t it I had a good time that was
really nice see you soon you ever done
that see you soon Audrey said that
recently to someone she made a wrong or
Jay she called a wrong number and they
went okay it’s no problem and she said
all right speak to you soon and put down
the phone
you said speak to you soon to a wrong
number so can we trust anything in life
because Audrey is the most honest person
I know I actually think
there is a way to get rid of this
mystery of course there’s always a
number of reasons someone might not call
or text you maybe they got back with
their ex three days later you never know
maybe they got unbelievably busy with
work maybe they left the country and
went on holiday who knows why things
didn’t pan out but there is one very
common reason why date one doesn’t turn
into date two and that is a lack of
chemistry so you can be on a date with
someone and build connection through
good conversation you can even enjoy
someone’s company that doesn’t mean that
there’s chemistry that doesn’t mean you
feel that spark and the truth is the
thing that carries most people from one
date to the next
is not a really nice connection it’s
real fiery chemistry that’s the thing
that makes us go I must see this person
again what are you doing tomorrow that’s
the thing that’s the fuel and too many
of us aren’t generating that kind of
fuel because we’re relying too much on
just nice conversation so I wanted to
give you today seven tests to know if
you created enough chemistry to get you
from one day to another Jameson I feel
like this is a bit of an old school
video I feel like this is a Back to
Basics fundamentals I feel like I could
have been making this in my tiny little
studio apartment we were shooting in in
the early days can we cut to that real
quick to show everyone as we go through
I’m going to dissect it and tell you
what I love about it but now we’re here
get the hula hoop
don’t make it the hula hooping clip
anyone who can do it like a really good
hula hoop motion
that’s sexy
Jameson you can Photoshop the hula hoop
in right not just gonna be hump in the
air
you told me you deleted the hula hooping
clip
oh no I did definitely
test number one did you touch touch is
one of those catalysts for attraction if
we use it right of course we don’t want
to be constantly touching someone
throughout a date that would be
uncomfortable and of course there are
areas to touch someone on a date the
inside of a leg Jameson there would be
too much I said that like Jameson’s
guilty of that all the time a little arm
Grays you laugh and you touch someone’s
arm you say do you want a menu okay let
me grab you one and as you grab the menu
you just touch their arm lightly or
maybe they tease you and you push you
give them a little push all these
moments create touch it could even be
like you’re sat at a bar with someone
having some food and a couple of
cocktails and then you stand up and go
to the bathroom and on the way to the
bathroom you sort of just Shuffle past
them and put your arms by on their their
back as you Shuffle past them you know
and by the way I think this is better in
uh direction of woman to man than man to
woman I think men you have to be a lot
more careful with this but women you can
you can do some of these things that
create just a moment of connection
through touch ask yourself at the end of
the day at any point on that date
did I actually touch the person test
number two did you make at any point on
the date slow
seductive eye contact pace is a very
important thing on a date I’m not just
talking about eye contact here I’m
talking about how slowly you speak at
certain times how slowly you move at
certain times when you think of someone
confident and sexy there’s a pace to
that that slows down when I go beyond
confident and I say seductive
it starts to get even more slow doesn’t
it well you can mimic that on a date in
certain moments the way you look at
someone when you take a sip of your
drink or when they take a sip of theirs
when someone is telling you a story
passionately and you have that little
man you ever have that moment where
someone gets really passionate about
something and you see that their eyes
light up you see that glint in them and
all of a sudden you get that little hit
of oh this person’s attractive in that
moment slow down look at them a little
more slowly you can even look from their
eyes to their mouth and back to their
eyes these things start to create that
element of Seduction if you’re
constantly making points and moving
around a lot and gesturing a lot and in
that kind of jittery mode and everything
you say is really fast sentences and so
on there’s no seduction to that pace
slow it down did you slow it down test
number three did you give him a desire
based compliment there’s platonic
language and there’s desire language
there’s also a platonic tone and a
desire to own you can use either a
platonic language would be that looks
nice
desire language would be that looks hot
platonic tone would be you look good in
that jacket
desire tone would be you look good in
that jacket subtle differences but one
of them says
we’re going to be friends and the other
one says
We’re Not Gonna Be Friends number four
did you hug them like you liked them
there’s a big difference in hugging
someone as if they’re a friend and the
way we hug someone when we feel
comfortable with them and we like them
we let it linger for just a half second
longer we almost become a bit more
vulnerable you ever hugged someone where
it felt like just for a brief moment
they were sort of melting into you
didn’t it feel amazing didn’t it make
you feel connected to that person didn’t
it make you feel more comfortable with
that person didn’t it creates the moment
of electricity are you creating that
with other people or are you leaning
over giving them your shoulder and the
rest of your body Retreats and it feels
like they’re hugging a coat hanger allow
that hug to be a little more vulnerable
and to last just a little longer than
you would if you were trying to get away
number five did you give them a couple
of opportunities to just observe you
know that moment moment where someone
leaves the date or leaves the table and
goes to the bathroom and it’s the one
moment you’ve had
to just watch them you catch a different
angle than you’ve had so far you can
look at them without worrying that
they’re looking back at you looking at
them and you can just take them in this
is a moment where you get to Showcase
yourself walking a little sexy having a
lot of strut having a nice little moment
with your hair looking at the menu
you’re up deep in the menu so they can
look at you or going to the restroom or
just being over here checking something
out which allows them to check you out
people need moments where they can take
you in without feeling like you’re
watching them number six did you tease
them in a playful manner playfully
teasing someone could be that you think
your order was better than his and then
you look at that person and you go
I won I have the best order or it might
be that they say that your food doesn’t
look as good as theirs and you can go
ugh rude got like a little flirtatious
vibe to it tension is often born out of
a playful friction right playful
friction allows you both to step into a
role play where you’re having a little a
little thing your odds over something
and that creates a spark it could be
that there’s a pool table over there and
you go we can’t play Paul I can’t have
us fighting on our first date that
creates this little like mini this mini
competition like oh it’s not it’s not so
friendly anymore there’s a free song to
it number seven did you make use of the
post date sexy subtle subtext text if
you just send someone a message that
says I had a really nice time tonight I
hope you didn’t have to wait too long
for your Uber there’s a nice text but
it’s so literal there’s no subtext
whatsoever but what if you just said
this
tonight was really fun
dot dot dot
and then maybe you throw in a little
blushing Emoji firstly it’s not many
words I kind of like it for that reason
I’m not saying you have to send few
words but something about this message
really works because it’s few words it’s
not overly thought out the Ellipsis
is what says there’s things I’m not
saying right now and the word fun that’s
desire language that says we could have
more fun together the Emoji is both a
signal of warmth at the end of this
message but there’s also a little
suggestiveness to that too right that’s
the ability to blush it’s the ability to
be made to feel something there’s a
vulnerability about that it’s like
you’re thinking about how fun the night
was and maybe you’re even thinking about
other things and you’re blushing as a
result this is a message that
immediately when someone receives it
after a date they say oh
there’s something there this person is
attracted to me this person didn’t just
have a nice time and the great irony is
that when we feel someone is slightly
attracted to us even if it’s just in
what they don’t say not even what they
do say we’re more likely to be attracted
to them because we take our mind out of
the friend zone and into the desire zone
now I know what you’re thinking
fine I’ll do those seven things then
what will I have the answer for you I
have a program it’s called the momentum
texts in this program are 67 specific
text messages that you can use to take
it from a very early stage all the way
to some serious investment so that your
dating life doesn’t keeps drifting into
a state of limbo it actually goes
somewhere with someone I don’t think
we’ve ever released a more nuts and
bolts practical program of things that
you can literally just grab and send
it’s really good it took us ages to make
it’ll take you seconds to use whatever
you how much were we offering this for
before Jameson seven dollars seven we
adjusted the price didn’t we
no seven dollars what about inflation
surely it should be about a thousand
dollars by now
have you seen gas
we’re sticking to seven you can’t even
get a pumpkin spice latte for that I
couldn’t even get a pumpkin spice latte
for that that’s mental check it out I’ll
see you over there momentum texts.com
Jameson just photoshopped that in
somehow do that you could probably do
that in After Effects can’t you
yeah otherwise it just looks like a hump
in the air
This post was previously published on YouTube.
