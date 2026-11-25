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I’m weird in bed. I know I am. Whether it’s from early childhood abuse or simply the way I was made, I have very specific preferences. I imagine by the time you’re my age, most people do.
It’s one of the reasons I don’t think I’ll ever date again. I think most people, men in particular, think they will just accommodate their partner’s preferences. But I don’t have the energy for that anymore. If you want things I don’t like, even if you do what I like for me, I just don’t want to.
For example, having sex with some men is like screwing a jackhammer. I don’t care if you slow it down for my pleasure, I am unwilling to be your flesh light while you drill into me like a possessed jack rabbit so you can get yours. This is an embarrassingly common experience with men. I guess they haven’t learned that sex is best savored.
I imagine this happens for the same reason I used to dissociate — you have no connection to the woman you’re with, so orgasms are more difficult to come by (pun intended). That or you’re a porn addict and can’t enjoy an actual physical woman anymore.
Either way, I have no patience for it.
When I was younger I was more accommodating
That’s kind of how abuse works. Abuse teaches women that our bodies are vehicles for men’s pleasure. And I proceeded with that belief for many years. The good news, if there is any, is that I’ve tried all kinds of things in bed and I’m quite clear on what I enjoy and what I do not enjoy.
And at this point I’m unwilling to do anything I don’t expressly enjoy. If that seems unfair to my partner, perhaps it is. Which is why I choose not to have one at all.
Over a decade ago, my daughter was singled out by the cat distribution system. If you are unfamiliar, the cat distribution system is a theory about cats finding their way into the lives of unsuspecting owners. I am not a big fan of cats, mostly owing to my terrible allergies, but I couldn’t say no to this sweet baby, and true to our initial experience of her, she was indeed the sweetest cat I’ve ever met. (RIP Mousse!)
At the time, I had new furniture and I didn’t want her to tear it up — especially since she was still a kitten. So I had her declawed. I’ve since learned how traumatic and terrible this is for cats, but at the time I figured she was about to be put down at the shelter, so maybe losing her claws was an okay trade off for a loving home. She was so young, she didn’t ever seem to be bothered by her lack of claws, but since I know better now, I also do better.
This is exactly how I feel about sex. If you want a loving home with a partner who provides sex, then at this point, you should probably just be happy with whatever you can get. I have no interest, none whatsoever, in ever centering a man’s pleasure again.
I feel a lot like the partners I had when I was young. If you get yours somewhere in the process of me getting mine, then good for you, but my days of being a giver are over. Luckily men aren’t generally too difficult to please, except for the porn addicts, so I don’t feel bad about taking this stance.
At this point, I feel like I’ve removed myself from the sex and dating pool completely, so if I ever re-enter it, then my new partner should feel grateful I’m providing anything at all. The alternative is one more lonely old man.
Women take basically all the sexual risk
We are the only ones that have to risk our lives carrying a child. Sure a man might have to worry about paying child support for 18 years, but a woman is literally putting her life and health on the line every time she has sex with a man during her reproductive years. My body has experienced irreparable harm through giving birth four times. It has made perimenopause and postmenopause much more difficult than a woman who never gave birth, especially regarding weight gain.
So I truly could not care less about your child support drama argument. And birth control doesn’t guarantee safety. We take risks that men will never understand. And if you are a man who has taken an anti-abortion stance, you should be banned from sex all together.
Women are also far more likely to get STDs. Men are worried about body count? I’m sorry, but no. Women should be far more worried about body count. Men are more likely to be carriers of the disease while women have to deal with the fallout of the actual disease. So the first question I’m asking is when was the last time you were screened for STDs? And even then, there isn’t a reliable test for HPV for men, and something like 90% of men carry it, so here again, women are the ones taking the risk while men are complaining about her body count.
And of course, we are far more likely to be lied to in order to gain access. Men seem to have no compunction at all when it comes to lying and coercion to talk a woman into sex.
So yeah, I really don’t care that much about your experience at this point. And if you can’t show me that you can satisfy me BEFORE we’ve had intercourse? Then it’s not happening at all. I’m taking all the risk by allowing you into my bed, so I’m centering my pleasure.
Even writing this article reminds me why I won’t rejoin the dating pool
The truth is that probably 99% of heterosexual men are terrible lovers, mostly owing to their inability to create connection with their partner. And I truly don’t have the patience for it. Call me cruel. Call me cold. But if I ever rejoin the land of the sexually active, it will be with only my own needs, comfort, and pleasure in mind.
I’ve always had a passion for writing, so a warm thank you for reading to the end. Comments, shares, saves, and tips appreciated.
I have turned my rough beginnings as a teenaged welfare mom into motivation to get educated (B.S., M.S.) and into a successful career. Now the mother of four adults, and grandmother of two littles, I work in Corporate America but write blog style articles on the many things I’ve learned about Relationships, Sex, Money, and Life in general mostly for my own healing.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Keren Levand on Unsplash