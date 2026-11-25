When I was younger I was more accommodating

That’s kind of how abuse works. Abuse teaches women that our bodies are vehicles for men’s pleasure. And I proceeded with that belief for many years. The good news, if there is any, is that I’ve tried all kinds of things in bed and I’m quite clear on what I enjoy and what I do not enjoy.

And at this point I’m unwilling to do anything I don’t expressly enjoy. If that seems unfair to my partner, perhaps it is. Which is why I choose not to have one at all.

Over a decade ago, my daughter was singled out by the cat distribution system. If you are unfamiliar, the cat distribution system is a theory about cats finding their way into the lives of unsuspecting owners. I am not a big fan of cats, mostly owing to my terrible allergies, but I couldn’t say no to this sweet baby, and true to our initial experience of her, she was indeed the sweetest cat I’ve ever met. (RIP Mousse!)

At the time, I had new furniture and I didn’t want her to tear it up — especially since she was still a kitten. So I had her declawed. I’ve since learned how traumatic and terrible this is for cats, but at the time I figured she was about to be put down at the shelter, so maybe losing her claws was an okay trade off for a loving home. She was so young, she didn’t ever seem to be bothered by her lack of claws, but since I know better now, I also do better.

This is exactly how I feel about sex. If you want a loving home with a partner who provides sex, then at this point, you should probably just be happy with whatever you can get. I have no interest, none whatsoever, in ever centering a man’s pleasure again.

I feel a lot like the partners I had when I was young. If you get yours somewhere in the process of me getting mine, then good for you, but my days of being a giver are over. Luckily men aren’t generally too difficult to please, except for the porn addicts, so I don’t feel bad about taking this stance.

At this point, I feel like I’ve removed myself from the sex and dating pool completely, so if I ever re-enter it, then my new partner should feel grateful I’m providing anything at all. The alternative is one more lonely old man.