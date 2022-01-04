Inclusivity To Define the Future of Work According to Researchers

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research by DARE Worldwide and YouGov shows businesses must focus on inclusivity to inform their environmental social and corporate convergence (ESG) aspirations in 2022.

“We need a holistic approach to ESG with inclusivity embedded within a company. The greener organizations that demonstrate homogeneity in all aspects of the workplace and their dealings are the ones winning loyalty from customers and employers. ”

DARE surveyed 1,000 respondents in midsize to large organizations in the US one year after the start of the pandemic.

Organizations were analyzed for their ability to deliver inclusive, sustainable operations through their internal processes, growth strategies, values and employee experience.

The study revealed the underexplored relationship between inclusivity and expediency in business.

It found organizations focused on expediency isolated their workforce and disconnected them from their company values.

Long-term organizational success was found to depend on trust, collaboration and engagement among employees. Yet according to DARE Worldwide:

85% of the performance indicators recognized by managers are not linked to long-term success by their employees

65% of employees do not think employers were successfully implementing their organization’s purpose

Leaders are 50% more likely than their wider team to believe employees share their business identity

The study found ESG must be integrated with a wider inclusivity agenda. This will enable organizations to fulfil their corporate social responsibility objectives, gain loyalty from customers and employees, and promote sustainable leadership.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rita Trehan, CEO of DARE Worldwide, said: “The decade ahead will be shaped by inclusive organizations prioritising purpose, connection and collaboration. Diversity is a business imperative delivering stronger internal organizational performance.

“We need a holistic approach to ESG with inclusivity embedded within a company. The greener organizations that demonstrate homogeneity in all aspects of the workplace and their dealings are the ones winning loyalty from customers and employers.

“Rather than looking at ESG policies in isolation, the challenge for 2022 is to look at ESG with a wider lens, incorporating inclusivity at every stage.”

The White Paper features DARE’s Inclusivity Index diagnostic tool. The Index uses data qualified by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that measures gaps in organizational performance and tracks progress towards more inclusive outcomes as businesses aim to make their companies more resilient and efficient.

Its findings show employees understand the drivers of good leadership, culture and purpose include flexible work structures that adapt to organizational requirements and individual needs.

Rita Trehan comments: “Flatter hierarchies and open communication will be vital as businesses make sense of the complex and evolving needs of their staff.”

The Dare study and Inclusivity Index reveals gaps between leadership intentions and the employee experience. It supplies recommendations on how to close the ‘purpose gap’ within organizations, advocating clear communications and accountability within organizations. This management model will support ESG initiatives in 2022.

ENDS

Notes for editors

DARE Worldwide is a global transformation consultancy delivering game-changing corporate capacity building and HR change.

DARE Worldwide’s study with YouGov was conducted March/April 2021. Sectors surveyed included retail, technology and Government, leisure, business services and education.

www.sonder-london.com

Contacts

Alexander Clare

Senior Consultant

Sonder London

+44 (0) 77922541143

Previously Published on businesswire

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Photo credit: iStock