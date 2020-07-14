Inside or Outside

The historic Warm Springs district in Boise has a plethora of beautiful, ornate gates and doors that we admire on our daily walks, but my favorites are the well-worn, rustic ones that look like they belong in a Hobbit shire. Seeing them reminds me of a song we used to sing when I was growing up:

One door and only one

And yet its sides are two

Inside and outside

On which side are you?

Do you feel like you’re on the inside or the outside?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo by Laurie Buchanan