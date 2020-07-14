Inside or Outside

The historic Warm Springs district in Boise has a plethora of beautiful, ornate gates and doors that we admire on our daily walks, but my favorites are the well-worn, rustic ones that look like they belong in a Hobbit shire. Seeing them reminds me of a song we used to sing when I was growing up:
One door and only one
And yet its sides are two
Inside and outside
On which side are you?
Do you feel like you’re on the inside or the outside?
© Laurie Buchanan
Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.
Photo by Laurie Buchanan
