Israeli Leaders Must Address Shylock’s Pleads for Empathy & Humanitarian Values Across Differences

While William Shakespear’s play “The Merchant of Venice” is problematic on so many levels, one simple and sustaining truth surfaces in Shylock’s queries to his interlocutors:

“I am a Jew! Hath not a Jew eyes? hath not a Jew hands, organs, dimensions, senses, affections, passions? Fed with the same food, hurt with the same weapons, subject to the same diseases, healed by the same means, warmed and cooled by the same winter and summer, as a Christian is?”

In this instance, Shylock pleads for the basic equality and humanity between Christians and Jews in addition to all other human beings on our planet. Unfortunately for Shylock and the Jewish people, we have been perennially singled out for forced conversion, exclusion, deportation, and extermination. No country in the history of the world has been a safe harbor for the Jewish people for the long term.

I have studied the stereotypes and tropes used to maintain and perpetuate oppression. Regarding those employed again Jewish people, I have complied a partial list, which includes:

Killers of God

In Service of / Fathered by the Devil

Host Desecrators

Poisoners of Drinking Wells & Transmitters of Diseases

Usurers

Ritual Murderers & Abusers of Christian Children

Forced Circumcisers of Non-Jews

Immature / Inadequate Religious Consciousness

Clannish

Alien “Race”

Wanderers / “Stateless”

Holders of Dual / Multiple Loyalties

Proselytizers to Judaism

Freedom-Killing Communists

Super Capitalists

Sexually Perverse

Oversexed or Sexually-Frigid Females

Lecherous Males of Christian Women

Feminized and Non-Athletic Males

Controller of World Economic Systems

Greedy for Wealth

Financially Cheap and Cheaters

Controllers of the Media

Exaggerators of the Extent of Anti-Jewish Oppression

Exploiters of the Oppressed

When anyone “uses” an already marginalized group to advance their own agendas or careers, that itself is an act of oppression.

The right-wing leaders and some of the population of Israel seem to have forgotten the lessons of the past and the ways that we have been misrepresented and treated by reversing the tables and the scores by treating others in exactly similar ways.

Empathy is the ability to walk in other people’s shoes to understand and feel the feelings of others. For Jewish people to empathize with the plight, the feelings of the Palestinian people should be automatic since we have and, in many places, continue to walk in very similar shoes.

As we understand in psychology, unless there is a developmental delay, infants demonstrate the rudimentary beginnings of empathy whenever they recognize that another is upset, and they show signs of being upset themselves. Very early in their lives, infants develop the capacity to crawl in the diapers of others even though their own diapers do not need changing.

Though empathy is a human condition, through the process of socialization, others often teach us to inhibit our empathetic natures with messages like “Don’t cry,” “You’re too sensitive,” “Mind your own business,” “It’s not your concern.” We learn the stereotypes of the individuals and groups our society has “minoritized” and “othered.” We learn who to scapegoat for the problems within our neighborhoods, states, nations, and world.

Through it all, that precious life-affirming flame of empathy can wither and flicker. For some, it dies entirely. And as the blaze recedes, the bullies, the demagogues, the tyrants take over filling the void where our humanness once prevailed. And then we have lost something very precious, but something that is not irretrievable to many people. It is not irrevocable.

So, I paraphrase Shylock’s questions back on to my people, the Jewish people, especially in Israel:

“I am a Palestinian! Hath not a Palestinian eyes? hath not a Palestinian hands, organs, dimensions, senses, affections, passions? Fed with the same food, hurt with the same weapons, subject to the same diseases, healed by the same means, warmed and cooled by the same winter and summer, as a Jew or Christian is?”

Before you answer, watch the daily horrors that the Israeli government has perpetuated and increased against the innocent people of the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank of the Jordan River: the images that your government has either censored or downplayed.

Because the flame of empathy has gone out for too many people in Israel, unlike the flame that once sustained itself in the temple for a full eight days, the starvation, disease, and the killing continues.

And as Israel has increasingly acted with impunity as a pariah and tyrannical nation, it has placed Jews and Muslims across the planet at greater risk.

If you prick any person’s finger it will bleed, and also, if you tickle most any child, it will laugh and laugh and laugh. We need more sustained and self-directed laughter.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock