J.D. ‘Danny’ McCabe: The Third Gift

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast J.D. “Danny” McCabe talks about leading by example, his book: The 3rd Gift, staying true to yourself, recognizing your strengths and believing in yourself, the importance of giving back and so much more.

In This Episode:

[3:46] What does championship leadership mean to J.D.?

[5:34] His book.

[11:12] Writing his book.

[15:33] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[19:52] Staying true to yourself.

[23:03] The 3rd Gift.

[29:17] A turning point inside of his life.

[32:39] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“As you go they will go.”

“Stay true to yourself.”

“Never stop learning.”

The Guest:

J.D. “Danny” McCabe grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as the middle child of a very large family.

From an early age, he was independent and a practical realist. This first-time author began writing his diary as a historical journal of events in the demise of his marriage that evolved quickly and came without context.

Danny was encouraged to share this personal and unbelievable voyage in rediscovering himself by the many people who witnessed and heard about his journey first hand. He is blessed with two beautiful adult children. J.D. resides in the Charleston, SC area.

Resources:

thirdgift

The Third Gift – amazon

[email protected]

Photo credit: NateBailey.org