Jennifer Dulski: One Cliff Jump Away From Being Fearless

By Brian Wish

Jennifer Dulski is the Founder and CEO of Rising Team, a SaaS company that helps companies increase engagement and scale talent development by equipping managers to lead deeply connecting, interactive team development sessions, remotely or in-person, without an outside facilitator. Prior to Rising Team, Jennifer had developed through a wide range of executive experiences including leadership roles at Facebook, Google and Yahoo!, and founder, CEO and president roles at early stage and scaling startups.

She has deep board experience in public and private companies and non-profit boards and currently serves on the boards of Weight Watchers and Arcadia, a climate tech company. Her previous board experience includes roles on two other public company boards, Move, Inc., until its acquisition by NewsCorp and TEGNA. Her first book, Purposeful, about how each of us can be a movement starter, was published by Penguin Portfolio in 2018 and is a Wall Street Journal Bestseller.

As a child, Jennifer spent time at a summer camp designed to increase confidence in young girls. When faced with an intimidating challenge, Jennifer had to make a choice: be the only girl who remained behind, or face her fear head on. The experience led her to realize that perhaps she was more capable of more than she had known. She shares today on the One Away Show.

In this episode, Jennifer and Bryan discuss:

How risk assessment often misleads us

Creating a high-performing team

Work-life balance while raising a family

The show is shared on the following platforms:

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com