Joe Pulizzi: One Phone Call Away From Realizing His Potential

Joe Pulizzi is the Founder of multiple startups, including content creator education site The Tilt, the content entrepreneur event Creator Economy Expo (CEX), and is the bestselling author of seven books including Content Inc. and Epic Content Marketing, which was named a “Must-Read Business Book” by Fortune Magazine.

Joe is best known for his work in content marketing, first using the term in 2001. He later launched the Content Marketing Institute and the Content Marketing World event. In 2014, he received the “Lifetime Achievement Award” by the Content Council. Joe successfully exited CMI in 2016 and consequently wrote an award-winning mystery novel, The Will to Die.

Joe hosts two weekly podcasts, the motivational Content Inc. podcast and the content news and analysis show This Old Marketing with his cohost Robert Rose.

Outside of content marketing, Joe also gives back as a philanthropist. His foundation, The Orange Effect, delivers speech therapy and technology services to over 200 children in 34 states.

In this episode, Joe and Bryan discuss:

The power of clear communication

Focusing your pursuits for maximum effect

Being an entrepreneur first and a content creator second

