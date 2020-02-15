Just Scratching Around

Warm mug of coffee in hand,

my inner introvert stretches out

kicks his feet up, grabs a book,

and makes himself wide and flat

mischievously taking up space

that typically belongs to

Her.

Her. My better half.

She’s away now, for a few days

or five or six

or however many

her work pulls her to.

And here I am, spread out

wondering what to do next.

She is the set-point of

my days and nights.

She is the calibrating element

that keeps my orbit steady.

And now, like a space rover

in wool socks without its tether

I drift aimlessly across the hardwood

of this centuries-old flat on the North Side

that we inhabit together.

Our dog on the couch.

Our daughter at school. And I,

tumbling around a displaced sun.

I eat breakfast for lunch.

I scratch around in sweat pants and hoodie

and delay bathing and brushing

for an uncomfortable, concerning

amount

of

time.

But the most disorienting sensation

comes at the bookends of the night

seconds before sleep and after waking

when my soul and hers get to curl up

together and finally commune

without the interruption of their

human counterparts

that worry and tease and distract

from this perfect orbit

currently in disarray.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

—

