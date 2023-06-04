Leonardo da Vinci: 5 Habits Exceptional Minds Avoid

Life is like a big mystery, and we humans are right in the middle of it. It’s kinda confusing, but also super interesting. It’s crazy how we get stuck in certain patterns, good or bad, and can’t help but be fascinated by them.

Indulge me, if you will. Envision yourself ensconced within four walls, sharing the air with none other than Leonardo da Vinci. The very Leonardo, the luminary whose brilliance could have presented a challenge to several theories.

You might be ensnared by the enigmatic allure of Mona Lisa’s smirk, or intrigued by the secret within the Vitruvian Man’s symmetrical elegance.

However, I’d politely elbow past you, seize my notebook, and scrutinize his customs with intensity. And for good reason.

When your ambition is to transcend the ordinary, the journey is not solely about embracing an array of nascent behaviors. It is equally concerned with those habits you consciously shun.

Here, I present five such practices that were conspicuously absent from Leonardo’s existence. I invite you to take a curious gander.

don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today

Familiar with the time-honored saying, “don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today”? Clearly, Leonardo was. He epitomized this very principle.

Travel back in time with me. The year: 1482. The place: Milan. The mission: Fabricate an equine statue standing 5 meters tall.

Did Leonardo dally? Absolutely not!

He dedicated relentless days to crafting intricate designs and prototypes. While the equestrian statue did not come to fruition during his lifetime, it cannot be said that he was ensnared by the beast of procrastination.

Those possessing remarkable intellects do not delay actions. They plunge headfirst.

Seeking Approval

A substantial one, this.

The common human desire for an approving nod, for that approving gesture or encouraging pat, is undeniable. But Leonardo? He was blissfully indifferent.

Consider ‘The Last Supper.’

Imagine the commotion when da Vinci opted to discard the conventional fresco method, choosing instead to test a novel technique on a sacrosanct church wall. The initial reception was less than warm, but did that deter him? You can wager it did not.

As you mold your magnum opus, be it a pioneering design, a landmark study, or an everyday work report, chase advancement, not endorsement.

Apprehension of Missteps

Leonardo perceived an allure in errors. They served as his stepping stones to the pinnacle of achievement.

Let’s journey through time once more. Setting: the atelier. Leonardo is absorbed in his work when — ah, a misstep. Does he lament his fate, tear his hair, or curse his existence? Quite the contrary! He adjusts, assimilates, and presses forward.

He famously proclaimed, “Art is never finished, only abandoned.” So, rather than trembling before errors, welcome them. Evolve alongside them.

Neglecting Inquisitiveness

In an era where information is at our beck and call, we often suppress our innate curiosity. But Leonardo championed an inquisitive spirit. His endless stream of queries was the fuel for his genius.

Reflect on his anatomical sketches. Despite lacking a medical background, his curiosity charted a course that greatly impacted his understanding of human anatomy.

Foster a curious mindset, and never disregard those tiny inquiries that surface. They may be the guiding stars to your personal ‘Mona Lisa.’

Clinging to the Safety Net

For most, the safety net is a snug refuge. But Leonardo? He saw it as a prison.

He oscillated between fields as disparate as anatomy and botany, physics and engineering, blending science and art with ease that defied convention.

Shatter that safety shell! A universe brimming with possibilities awaits your genius.

And there it is — five habits that exceptional minds, akin to Leonardo da Vinci, consciously eschew.

Bear in mind, it’s not merely about our actions, but also our inactions that mold us. Thus, when you catch yourself stalling a task, hankering for affirmation, dreading missteps, suppressing curiosity, or comfortably nesting in your safety zone, summon your inner Leonardo.

For in his words, “I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Being willing is not enough; we must do.” So, let’s set the wheels in motion!

This blog post is written only for educational purposes and not as a consultant, totally based on my knowledge and information that I got on the internet.

