Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Less Is More

Less Is More

I admit.

by 1 Comment

 

Yet…look at what I’m doing

It’s 3:39AM in the morning. It’s la madrugada — the middle of the night. The time when humanity is supposed to be asleep.

No. Cannot sleep.

Must write story Less is More.

Cloud the cat was snuggled up in a ball next to me

I have to ask myself — was writing in the middle of the night worth giving up snuggles with the softest cat in the world? He gets really close at night during winter, and makes little squeaks—purring like mad. He can’t contain the happiness between the warmth of the covers, my petting, and the radiant heat coming from my armpits. He nestles himself in there and purrs non-stop.

It must be a sign. So here’s what I take from this.

Yesterday I spent significant time focusing on writers

Reading and responding to articles. This led to the most engagement I’ve ever had on my profile.

Without force-feeding anything to anyone. Within that, I learned a vital lesson. It’s one I’ve been saying a lot but really hadn’t stopped to pay attention to the message until now.

You get what you give.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

So…give that which is of greatest of value to others

Listen. Give all you can in this way. Listening is the key to good counseling. Listening is the same as reading. 99% of the process is holding the space, actively trying to understand what the other person is trying to communicate. Having faith that even if things aren’t understood right away, the answers eventually will come.

The answers arrive most often when you listen

When I come in reading an article — it’s because I’m investing time in taking something from it. Anything. I’m looking to be surprised.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Whenever I have an emotional response, I reach out.

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Anytime I click through to an article, I am already giving 50 claps

I give the maximum. I hold the clap button down while reading. I love that I can’t take them back.

Even if the article is lambasting others. In that case I’ll leave a comment to spark dialogue.

Sometimes exchanges happen, other times not. I offer claps all the same.

I don’t think about what this will get me in return. I give all I can for free. Medium is a garden. I wish to tend to it, and see it grow.

The Take

Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash

The more you give, the more room you have to receive.

You cannot receive if your hands are gripped tight onto something.

Do it to a rose, and the thorns will puncture your hand.

Like attracts like. What you give, you shall receive in turn.

Listen, be attentive. Love others. And you shall be listened to, well-received, and loved.

Think well. Feel well. Live well.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About William Albert Baldwin

William Albert Baldwin is a longtime activist with Amnesty International, credentialed clergy for Covenant of the Goddess, national board member of Unitarian Universalists for Polyamory Awareness. He resides in northern California with his wife and daughter.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mogile8868
Guest
mogile8868
42 seconds ago

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤… 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞… 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭  𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 $𝟏𝟎𝟎-$𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 … 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭  𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤.

Copy Here→→→→→ http://Www.Worksclick.Com

Last edited 31 seconds ago by mogile8868
0
Reply
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x