Yet…look at what I’m doing
It’s 3:39AM in the morning. It’s la madrugada — the middle of the night. The time when humanity is supposed to be asleep.
No. Cannot sleep.
Must write story Less is More.
Cloud the cat was snuggled up in a ball next to me
I have to ask myself — was writing in the middle of the night worth giving up snuggles with the softest cat in the world? He gets really close at night during winter, and makes little squeaks—purring like mad. He can’t contain the happiness between the warmth of the covers, my petting, and the radiant heat coming from my armpits. He nestles himself in there and purrs non-stop.
It must be a sign. So here’s what I take from this.
Yesterday I spent significant time focusing on writers
Reading and responding to articles. This led to the most engagement I’ve ever had on my profile.
Without force-feeding anything to anyone. Within that, I learned a vital lesson. It’s one I’ve been saying a lot but really hadn’t stopped to pay attention to the message until now.
You get what you give.
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
So…give that which is of greatest of value to others
Listen. Give all you can in this way. Listening is the key to good counseling. Listening is the same as reading. 99% of the process is holding the space, actively trying to understand what the other person is trying to communicate. Having faith that even if things aren’t understood right away, the answers eventually will come.
The answers arrive most often when you listen
When I come in reading an article — it’s because I’m investing time in taking something from it. Anything. I’m looking to be surprised.
Whenever I have an emotional response, I reach out.
Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash
Anytime I click through to an article, I am already giving 50 claps
I give the maximum. I hold the clap button down while reading. I love that I can’t take them back.
Even if the article is lambasting others. In that case I’ll leave a comment to spark dialogue.
Sometimes exchanges happen, other times not. I offer claps all the same.
I don’t think about what this will get me in return. I give all I can for free. Medium is a garden. I wish to tend to it, and see it grow.
The Take
Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash
The more you give, the more room you have to receive.
You cannot receive if your hands are gripped tight onto something.
Do it to a rose, and the thorns will puncture your hand.
Like attracts like. What you give, you shall receive in turn.
Listen, be attentive. Love others. And you shall be listened to, well-received, and loved.
Think well. Feel well. Live well.
This post was previously published on medium.com.
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com
