Lights Out: How Does It Compare to the Original Short Film?

David Sandberg’s “Lights Out” is based on his 2013 short of the same name. A compelling analysis of how Sandberg remakes the short almost shot for shot at the beginning of the feature-length movie.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
00:02
if you stay for the credits after
00:04
lights-out this weekend you might see a
00:06
line that reads based on the short film
00:08
by David F Sandberg back in 2013 the
00:12
lights out director made a short under
00:13
the same name with the same concept a
00:15
much more strip back version of the
00:17
central conceit the short is an
00:19
interesting touchstone for the tricks
00:20
and scares to come in the future
00:21
especially as Sandberg recreates the
00:24
short for the opening sequence to
00:25
introduce the viewer to the mechanics of
00:27
the film here’s a comparison showing
00:29
just how close the two scenes aren’t
00:30
seeing the feature is almost
00:32
shot-for-shot remake of the original
00:34
short including the use of the original
00:35
actress a lot of Austin Sandburg milks
00:40
the tension in the scene by always
00:42
cutting to lada before she turns the
00:43
light back up leaving the monster unseen
00:45
for a moment in the dark this time
00:49
Sandberg doesn’t cut away and we see a
00:51
lot of test the light twice more timing
00:56
is very slightly different but the
00:58
jump-scare comes at the same time in
00:59
both versions the two films diverged
01:01
after this point lot of Austin is the
01:03
main character in the short but in the
01:05
future she’s just a co-worker the main
01:07
character’s dad and after the opening
01:09
she doesn’t show up at all for the rest
01:10
of the movie other elements from the
01:12
short do show up later in the film body
01:15
uses duct tape to keep the light switch
01:17
on which is employed not just in the
01:19
feature is the main image for the
01:20
posters and marketing materials Sam Burt
01:23
also uses a flickering light to pad
01:24
tension
01:25
happens several times over the course of
01:27
the film apart from these similarities
01:29
and the one scene film really only uses
01:31
the shortest jumping-off point Sandberg
01:34
and a screenwriter clearly saw the value
01:35
in the scene which allows the audience
01:37
to figure out how the monster works at
01:38
the same time as Lata
01:39
they introduced the film style to see
01:42
what other tricks amber has up his
01:43
sleeve you’ll have to see lights out
01:44
when it hits theaters this Friday July
01:46
22nd
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
