Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Lights Out: How Does It Compare to the Original Short Film?

Lights Out: How Does It Compare to the Original Short Film?

A compelling analysis of how Sandberg remakes the short almost shot for shot at the beginning of the feature-length movie.

by Leave a Comment

David Sandberg’s “Lights Out” is based on his 2013 short of the same name. A compelling analysis of how Sandberg remakes the short almost shot for shot at the beginning of the feature-length movie.

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:02
if you stay for the credits after
00:04
lights-out this weekend you might see a
00:06
line that reads based on the short film
00:08
by David F Sandberg back in 2013 the
00:12
lights out director made a short under
00:13
the same name with the same concept a
00:15
much more strip back version of the
00:17
central conceit the short is an
00:19
interesting touchstone for the tricks
00:20
and scares to come in the future
00:21
especially as Sandberg recreates the
00:24
short for the opening sequence to
00:25
introduce the viewer to the mechanics of
00:27
the film here’s a comparison showing
00:29
just how close the two scenes aren’t
00:30
seeing the feature is almost
00:32
shot-for-shot remake of the original
00:34
short including the use of the original
00:35
actress a lot of Austin Sandburg milks
00:40
the tension in the scene by always
00:42
cutting to lada before she turns the
00:43
light back up leaving the monster unseen
00:45
for a moment in the dark this time
00:49
Sandberg doesn’t cut away and we see a
00:51
lot of test the light twice more timing
00:56
is very slightly different but the
00:58
jump-scare comes at the same time in
00:59
both versions the two films diverged
01:01
after this point lot of Austin is the
01:03
main character in the short but in the
01:05
future she’s just a co-worker the main
01:07
character’s dad and after the opening
01:09
she doesn’t show up at all for the rest
01:10
of the movie other elements from the
01:12
short do show up later in the film body
01:15
uses duct tape to keep the light switch
01:17
on which is employed not just in the
01:19
feature is the main image for the
01:20
posters and marketing materials Sam Burt
01:23
also uses a flickering light to pad
01:24
tension
01:25
happens several times over the course of
01:27
the film apart from these similarities
01:29
and the one scene film really only uses
01:31
the shortest jumping-off point Sandberg
01:34
and a screenwriter clearly saw the value
01:35
in the scene which allows the audience
01:37
to figure out how the monster works at
01:38
the same time as Lata
01:39
they introduced the film style to see
01:42
what other tricks amber has up his
01:43
sleeve you’ll have to see lights out
01:44
when it hits theaters this Friday July
01:46
22nd

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Youtube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.