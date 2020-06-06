Lights Out: How Does It Compare to the Original Short Film?

David Sandberg’s “Lights Out” is based on his 2013 short of the same name. A compelling analysis of how Sandberg remakes the short almost shot for shot at the beginning of the feature-length movie.

.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:02

if you stay for the credits after

00:04

lights-out this weekend you might see a

00:06

line that reads based on the short film

00:08

by David F Sandberg back in 2013 the

00:12

lights out director made a short under

00:13

the same name with the same concept a

00:15

much more strip back version of the

00:17

central conceit the short is an

00:19

interesting touchstone for the tricks

00:20

and scares to come in the future

00:21

especially as Sandberg recreates the

00:24

short for the opening sequence to

00:25

introduce the viewer to the mechanics of

00:27

the film here’s a comparison showing

00:29

just how close the two scenes aren’t

00:30

seeing the feature is almost

00:32

shot-for-shot remake of the original

00:34

short including the use of the original

00:35

actress a lot of Austin Sandburg milks

00:40

the tension in the scene by always

00:42

cutting to lada before she turns the

00:43

light back up leaving the monster unseen

00:45

for a moment in the dark this time

00:49

Sandberg doesn’t cut away and we see a

00:51

lot of test the light twice more timing

00:56

is very slightly different but the

00:58

jump-scare comes at the same time in

00:59

both versions the two films diverged

01:01

after this point lot of Austin is the

01:03

main character in the short but in the

01:05

future she’s just a co-worker the main

01:07

character’s dad and after the opening

01:09

she doesn’t show up at all for the rest

01:10

of the movie other elements from the

01:12

short do show up later in the film body

01:15

uses duct tape to keep the light switch

01:17

on which is employed not just in the

01:19

feature is the main image for the

01:20

posters and marketing materials Sam Burt

01:23

also uses a flickering light to pad

01:24

tension

01:25

happens several times over the course of

01:27

the film apart from these similarities

01:29

and the one scene film really only uses

01:31

the shortest jumping-off point Sandberg

01:34

and a screenwriter clearly saw the value

01:35

in the scene which allows the audience

01:37

to figure out how the monster works at

01:38

the same time as Lata

01:39

they introduced the film style to see

01:42

what other tricks amber has up his

01:43

sleeve you’ll have to see lights out

01:44

when it hits theaters this Friday July

01:46

22nd

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video