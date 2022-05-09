Love Patterns

In my youth

I knew nothing of

the tenderness

the passion and

the burning love.

I knew only of

the awkward,

the obligatory and

the butterflies in my heart

that seemed to justify

anything and everything

as long as the boy wanted me.

These were the butterflies they spoke of in

the rom-coms,

the young adult novels,

the pop music

that came with flushed cheeks

twirled hair

and nervous giggles.

The ideal became one with

the real

and thus formed

the legend of love

that lived on

in the permanent scar on my heart.

This real-ideal

made it possible

to romanticize the tragedy of

my first love

as the butterflies

flounced around us.

The inconsistent,

the inauthentic-

the ups and downs of romance.

The unknown

the unspoken-

the enigmatic Prince Charming.

The silent yearning,

the repressed needing-

the necessary suffering for true love.

The pining

and window-watching,

the tears on my pillow,

the I can’t breathe until I see him again-

the I must be a girl in a movie.

I never paid mind to

the other side of the narrative

because I was in love

and I was picked

by a boy

who had butterflies in his hair.

So I remained ignorant of

his selfish,

his indifference

his cruel

his discard

his reshuffle

his pick another

and another

his hand always full.

His I want you for now

but not for too long

but stay just in case

or I’ll shed a single tear

without you.

The butterflies fluttered around

all that he did and said

and it was enough,

because it was what I was told to aim for.

I had it.

I secured love.

That was my real,

my deep, my romance.

My first love

defined it.

He set the

standard,

and it repeated

in others

and reinforced

my normal.

The manipulating,

the undermining,

the objectifying,

the controlling,

the witholding,

the abuse,

disdain,

disrespect,

disregard.

I never knew

that love was not supposed to hurt

because hurt was all that there was.

I never knew

I could demand more because

I never knew

that more existed

and if it did

did I even deserve it?

And when self-love

and self-worth

and self-actualization

came around on a regal white horse

it felt like it was too late,

because I’d already been accepting

mediocrity

for years.

Habits are hard to break.

Standards are difficult to raise,

especially as the breaking and raising

seem to infurtiate

those who benefit from a low bar.

My pattern

will take time and hard work

to undo

and recreate.

But I now love myself

enough

to see the real-real

and discard the ideal

and define romance for myself

and demand it.

Because I know

the virtue of a romantic,

butterfly heart.

Tender,

empassioned,

and burning

and never one-sided

because

reciprocity

is no longer a foreign concept.

Because to hold a heart as gentle

and love as fierce

as mine

you must match them.

Now that I have the chance

to know

and proclaim this truth,

it can be.

