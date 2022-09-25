Love Should Bring Feelings of Safety and Calm

Loving someone should bring calm and safety to our lives. It should be a feeling of being accepted, loved, and cared for. Some people say that they can’t fall in love with someone because they are afraid of being hurt. But this is not the way to go about it because if you don’t open up your heart, you will never know what could have been.

Love is worth the risk. Love is a complex thing. It is so much more than just a feeling of attraction or desire. When we love someone, we feel calm and safe because they are there to support us and help us through difficult times. People who are in love often feel as though they are on cloud nine all the time. They have that one person who is always there to make them feel loved, safe and calm.

Love is a powerful feeling that can bring calm and safety to our lives. It is often the best cure for loneliness, depression, and anxiety. When we are loved and cared for, we feel more confident in ourselves and we are able to do things that we would not otherwise have been able to do on our own. There are many ways to express love- physically, verbally, emotionally- but all forms of love share one thing in common: they provide a sense of calm in our lives. Love is one of the most powerful emotions that we as humans experience. It can bring us joy, happiness, and fulfillment. But it can also bring pain and suffering.

What does love mean to you? Does it mean safety? Does it mean comfort? Does it mean peace of mind? We all have different definitions of what love means to us. We feel safe because we know that we are cared for and protected. We feel confident that our needs will be met. We feel comfortable being ourselves. We feel secure in our relationships. And, most importantly, we feel happy. When we are loved, the world seems a better place to live in. When we’re loved by someone who cares about us deeply, it’s easier to take on the challenges of life with courage and tenacity.

We have something to live for — someone who is counting on us — and it feels great! And, as long as this love lasts, we can continue to have hope for the future. Even when times get tough, knowing that there is somebody else out there who has your back makes it much easier to push through. When we love someone else deeply and receive their love in return, things just seem brighter somehow: The sky looks bluer; colors look brighter; songs sound sweeter; even unpleasant tasks don’t seem so bad. So, examine the relationship you are in. If it doesn’t fill your life with feelings of safety and calm, have a talk with your partner because clearly, something is missing.

Photo credit: Shutterstock