Loving the Simple Life!

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Okay, let’s go through my to-do list with my wife. Make breakfast, Deal’s hockey game for the kids, have a birthday party. Are you going to start cooking the duck and then do my wife’s hair? That’s it. And tomorrow I’m gone. Where are you going?

Wherever the heck I want to go because you said last week I said, “Hey, I need some time,” and you said, “It’s Thanksgiving break, it’s the perfect time for me to whatever.” You said, “Can you just go on a Sunday?” So you’re gone tomorrow?

I don’t know. But, may not physically listen, I may not physically be gone, but I am mentally and emotionally out of here. Okay, here’s the thing.

What’s the thing?

You did do that last week. I feel like there was a day last week you slept all day. That was Sunday. Okay, so last Sunday. Okay, so Sunday to Sunday. So Sundays are off?

Just, I just need to mentally prepare. No, no, no. Is it because if you say right now every Sunday I’m mentally checking out, and you figure it out, if you tell me that right now, that’ll be what it is. Obviously, so are you off on Sundays?

I mean, do you want me to be? Do I want you to be? It’s open for discussion. It doesn’t have to be a decided event. You know how I am. I’m a pleaser. Hey Google, what time is it? I’m an event pleaser. I’m not a people pleaser. Is I know I look crazy, as I don’t know what. Let me look at my locks. Y’all, you’ve got to back up. They’re driving. Look at them. And my husband’s going to hook me up tonight. Mhm. So this is the before. We’ll get the roots. We get the roots. Hold on. You’ve got to slow down. Hold on. Oh, thank you for whoever cleaned out the dishwasher. Thank you.

Okay, so today is Saturday. So Theo has already unloaded the dishwasher. I don’t know if you cleaned the downstairs bathroom. Morning walk with Lily, feed Lily, clean up air, upstairs bathroom, empty kitchen bins. Well, that didn’t go like I wanted it to. What does it look like to you? Burnt. It doesn’t look burnt. It’s not that bad. I can try to do that.

Okay, woohoo. Yeah.

See if I can. Yeah, that’s way better. Waffle too. You want a waffle too? Yeah. Okay, your waffle’s ready. How’d you sleep this morning? All the way down. With 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12. And is the food good? All right, now handle that, pug.

Son, rebound it. Yes, yes, all right. Now, yes.

That’s a hat trick right there. Yeah, Mama. All right, so real quick detour for today. See, that took the kids to the birthday party. So I’m taking Lily on a walk. It’s a beautiful Day.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock