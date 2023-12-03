Get Daily Email
Lynching: Terrorism in America

Lynching: Terrorism in America

Lynchings were violent public acts that white people used to terrorize and control Black people in the 19th and 20th centuries, particularly in the South.

“A lynching is the public killing of an individual who has not received any due process. These executions were often carried out by lawless mobs, though police officers did participate, under the pretext of justice.

Lynchings were violent public acts that white people used to terrorize and control Black people in the 19th and 20th centuries, particularly in the South. Lynchings typically evoke images of Black men and women hanging from trees, but they involved other extreme brutality, such as torture, mutilation, decapitation, and desecration. Some victims were burned alive.

A typical lynching involved a criminal accusation, an arrest, and the assembly of a mob, followed by seizure, physical torment, and murder of the victim. Lynchings were often public spectacles attended by the white community in celebration of white supremacy. Photos of lynchings were often sold as souvenir postcards.”

History of Lynching in America | NAACP

NOTE–This informational blog is compiled by (with the exception of the introduction and photograph) and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akalimat, PhD

Lynching in America
https://lynchinginamerica.eji.org/

National Memorial for Peace and Justice
https://legacysites.eji.org/about/memorial/

NAACP History:
https://naacp.org/find-resources/history-explained/history-lynching-america

Ida B Wells
https://www.digitalhistory.uh.edu/disp_textbook.cfm?smtid=3&psid=3620

A Marxist analysis
https://tinyurl.com/yva9wjun

Statistics by year
http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/shipp/lynchingyear.html

wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynching_in_the_United_States

Photo images
https://www.gettyimages.ie/photos/lynching?excludenudity=true&mediatype=photography&phrase=lynching&sort=mostpopular

Map
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/map-shows-over-a-century-of-documented-lynchings-in-united-states-180961877/

STATES

Alabama
https://www.al.com/news/2018/04/alabamas_racial_lynching_victi.html

Alaska
http://www.sitnews.us/Kiffer/LituyaLynching/092611_lynching.html

Arizona
http://genealogytrails.com/ariz/frontierjustice.html

Arkansas
https://encyclopediaofarkansas.net/entries/lynching-346/

California
https://www.pbs.org/video/hanging-trees-untold-story-lynching-california/

Colorado
https://coloradoencyclopedia.org/article/lynching-colorado

Connecticut
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynching_of_Charles_Lockwood

Delaware
https://www.delawarepublic.org/delaware-headlines/2019-06-27/historians-say-prices-corner-not-sole-delaware-lynching-aim-to-document-others

Florida
https://www.browardpalmbeach.com/news/florida-lynched-more-black-people-per-capita-than-any-other-state-according-to-report-6470940

Georgia
https://www.georgiaencyclopedia.org/articles/history-archaeology/lynching/

Hawaii
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katsu_Goto

Idaho
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2023/jul/28/100-years-ago-in-north-idaho-a-sheriffs-posse-stag/

Illinois
https://chicagocrusader.com/illinois-experienced-more-lynchings-than-most-midwestern-states/

Indiana
https://tinyurl.com/4j9uvvpm

Iowa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkwATc3lXcQ

Kansas
https://www.kshs.org/p/kansas-historical-quarterly-history-of-lynchings-in-kansas/12580

Kentucky
https://databases.courier-journal.com/kentucky-lynchings/

Louisiana
https://64parishes.org/entry/lynching

Maine
https://newenglandhistoricalsociety.com/a-lynching-in-maine-what-happened-to-james-cullen/

Maryland
https://msa.maryland.gov/lynching-truth-reconciliation/

Massachusetts
(any body got evidence on this?)

Michigan
https://www.fox17online.com/homepage-showcase/these-are-peoples-lives-historians-shine-light-on-lives-of-two-men-lynched-in-michigan

Minnesota
https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/duluth-lynchings-1920/

Mississippi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Lynching_deaths_in_Mississippi

Missouri
https://tinyurl.com/5n6t9hw7

Montana
https://www.hcn.org/issues/51.11/history-montanas-vigilante-obsession-obscures-the-truth

Nebraska
https://www.wowt.com/content/news/Remembering-the-lynching-of-Will-Brown-506357791.html

Nevada
https://www.rgj.com/story/life/2014/08/29/hazen-nev-noted-notorious-hanging/14818513/

New Hampshire
https://www.essence.com/news/white-teens-lynch-black-boy-new-hampshire-police-silent/

New Jersey
https://www.app.com/story/news/history/2022/06/16/mingo-jack-lynching-site-eatontown-national-historical-marker-equal-justice-initiative/7615080001/

New Mexico
https://apnews.com/article/b8516a3d80ef40da97afd3a9e4f7d706

New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjBuYhzNEDA

North Carolina
https://lynching.web.unc.edu/

North Dakota
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/08/17/in-grand-forks-giving-dignity-to-a-man-denied-justice

Ohio
https://www.communitysolutions.com/acknowledging-ohios-history-lynching-community-remembrance-project/

Oklahoma
https://www.okhistory.org/publications/enc/entry.php?entry=LY001

Oregon
https://www.opb.org/news/article/coos-bay-oregon-lynching-alonzo-tucker/

Pennsylvania
https://philadelphiaencyclopedia.org/essays/lynching/

Rhode Island
(Anyone got a link on this state?)

South Carolina
https://www.abhmuseum.org/south-carolina-lynching-victims-memorial/

South Dakota
(Any links on this?)

Tennessee
https://www.abhmuseum.org/tennessee-lynching-victims-memorial/

Texas
https://www.lynchingintexas.org/

Utah
https://exhibits.lib.utah.edu/s/utah-lynching/page/welcome

Vermont
(Any links on this state?)

Virginia
http://mlkcommission.dls.virginia.gov/lynchinginvirginia.html

Washington
(Any links on this state?)

West Virginia
https://www.abhmuseum.org/west-virginia-lynching-victims-memorial/

Wisconsin
https://tinyurl.com/abdkuyjc

Wyoming
https://tinyurl.com/wnpuh7b8

 

 

Previously Published on Historian Speaks

Worldwide21 on Wikimedia Under CC License

 

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

