Lynching: Terrorism in America

“A lynching is the public killing of an individual who has not received any due process. These executions were often carried out by lawless mobs, though police officers did participate, under the pretext of justice.
Lynchings were violent public acts that white people used to terrorize and control Black people in the 19th and 20th centuries, particularly in the South. Lynchings typically evoke images of Black men and women hanging from trees, but they involved other extreme brutality, such as torture, mutilation, decapitation, and desecration. Some victims were burned alive.
A typical lynching involved a criminal accusation, an arrest, and the assembly of a mob, followed by seizure, physical torment, and murder of the victim. Lynchings were often public spectacles attended by the white community in celebration of white supremacy. Photos of lynchings were often sold as souvenir postcards.”
NOTE–This informational blog is compiled by (with the exception of the introduction and photograph) and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akalimat, PhD
Lynching in America
https://lynchinginamerica.eji.org/
National Memorial for Peace and Justice
https://legacysites.eji.org/about/memorial/
NAACP History:
https://naacp.org/find-resources/history-explained/history-lynching-america
Ida B Wells
https://www.digitalhistory.uh.edu/disp_textbook.cfm?smtid=3&psid=3620
A Marxist analysis
https://tinyurl.com/yva9wjun
Statistics by year
http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/shipp/lynchingyear.html
wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynching_in_the_United_States
Photo images
https://www.gettyimages.ie/photos/lynching?excludenudity=true&mediatype=photography&phrase=lynching&sort=mostpopular
Map
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/map-shows-over-a-century-of-documented-lynchings-in-united-states-180961877/
STATES
Alabama
https://www.al.com/news/2018/04/alabamas_racial_lynching_victi.html
Alaska
http://www.sitnews.us/Kiffer/LituyaLynching/092611_lynching.html
Arizona
http://genealogytrails.com/ariz/frontierjustice.html
Arkansas
https://encyclopediaofarkansas.net/entries/lynching-346/
California
https://www.pbs.org/video/hanging-trees-untold-story-lynching-california/
Colorado
https://coloradoencyclopedia.org/article/lynching-colorado
Connecticut
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynching_of_Charles_Lockwood
Delaware
https://www.delawarepublic.org/delaware-headlines/2019-06-27/historians-say-prices-corner-not-sole-delaware-lynching-aim-to-document-others
Florida
https://www.browardpalmbeach.com/news/florida-lynched-more-black-people-per-capita-than-any-other-state-according-to-report-6470940
Georgia
https://www.georgiaencyclopedia.org/articles/history-archaeology/lynching/
Hawaii
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katsu_Goto
Idaho
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2023/jul/28/100-years-ago-in-north-idaho-a-sheriffs-posse-stag/
Illinois
https://chicagocrusader.com/illinois-experienced-more-lynchings-than-most-midwestern-states/
Indiana
https://tinyurl.com/4j9uvvpm
Iowa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkwATc3lXcQ
Kansas
https://www.kshs.org/p/kansas-historical-quarterly-history-of-lynchings-in-kansas/12580
Kentucky
https://databases.courier-journal.com/kentucky-lynchings/
Louisiana
https://64parishes.org/entry/lynching
Maine
https://newenglandhistoricalsociety.com/a-lynching-in-maine-what-happened-to-james-cullen/
Maryland
https://msa.maryland.gov/lynching-truth-reconciliation/
Massachusetts
(any body got evidence on this?)
Michigan
https://www.fox17online.com/homepage-showcase/these-are-peoples-lives-historians-shine-light-on-lives-of-two-men-lynched-in-michigan
Minnesota
https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/duluth-lynchings-1920/
Mississippi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Lynching_deaths_in_Mississippi
Missouri
https://tinyurl.com/5n6t9hw7
Montana
https://www.hcn.org/issues/51.11/history-montanas-vigilante-obsession-obscures-the-truth
Nebraska
https://www.wowt.com/content/news/Remembering-the-lynching-of-Will-Brown-506357791.html
Nevada
https://www.rgj.com/story/life/2014/08/29/hazen-nev-noted-notorious-hanging/14818513/
New Hampshire
https://www.essence.com/news/white-teens-lynch-black-boy-new-hampshire-police-silent/
New Jersey
https://www.app.com/story/news/history/2022/06/16/mingo-jack-lynching-site-eatontown-national-historical-marker-equal-justice-initiative/7615080001/
New Mexico
https://apnews.com/article/b8516a3d80ef40da97afd3a9e4f7d706
New York
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjBuYhzNEDA
North Carolina
https://lynching.web.unc.edu/
North Dakota
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/08/17/in-grand-forks-giving-dignity-to-a-man-denied-justice
Ohio
https://www.communitysolutions.com/acknowledging-ohios-history-lynching-community-remembrance-project/
Oklahoma
https://www.okhistory.org/publications/enc/entry.php?entry=LY001
Oregon
https://www.opb.org/news/article/coos-bay-oregon-lynching-alonzo-tucker/
Pennsylvania
https://philadelphiaencyclopedia.org/essays/lynching/
Rhode Island
(Anyone got a link on this state?)
South Carolina
https://www.abhmuseum.org/south-carolina-lynching-victims-memorial/
South Dakota
(Any links on this?)
Tennessee
https://www.abhmuseum.org/tennessee-lynching-victims-memorial/
Texas
https://www.lynchingintexas.org/
Utah
https://exhibits.lib.utah.edu/s/utah-lynching/page/welcome
Vermont
(Any links on this state?)
Virginia
http://mlkcommission.dls.virginia.gov/lynchinginvirginia.html
Washington
(Any links on this state?)
West Virginia
https://www.abhmuseum.org/west-virginia-lynching-victims-memorial/
Wisconsin
https://tinyurl.com/abdkuyjc
Wyoming
https://tinyurl.com/wnpuh7b8
—
Previously Published on Historian Speaks
