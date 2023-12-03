Lynching: Terrorism in America

“A lynching is the public killing of an individual who has not received any due process. These executions were often carried out by lawless mobs, though police officers did participate, under the pretext of justice.

Lynchings were violent public acts that white people used to terrorize and control Black people in the 19th and 20th centuries, particularly in the South. Lynchings typically evoke images of Black men and women hanging from trees, but they involved other extreme brutality, such as torture, mutilation, decapitation, and desecration. Some victims were burned alive.

A typical lynching involved a criminal accusation, an arrest, and the assembly of a mob, followed by seizure, physical torment, and murder of the victim. Lynchings were often public spectacles attended by the white community in celebration of white supremacy. Photos of lynchings were often sold as souvenir postcards.”

History of Lynching in America | NAACP

NOTE–This informational blog is compiled by (with the exception of the introduction and photograph) and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akalimat, PhD

Lynching in America

https://lynchinginamerica.eji.org/

National Memorial for Peace and Justice

https://legacysites.eji.org/about/memorial/

NAACP History:

https://naacp.org/find-resources/history-explained/history-lynching-america

Ida B Wells

https://www.digitalhistory.uh.edu/disp_textbook.cfm?smtid=3&psid=3620

A Marxist analysis

https://tinyurl.com/yva9wjun

Statistics by year

http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/shipp/lynchingyear.html

wiki

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynching_in_the_United_States

Photo images

https://www.gettyimages.ie/photos/lynching?excludenudity=true&mediatype=photography&phrase=lynching&sort=mostpopular

Map

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/map-shows-over-a-century-of-documented-lynchings-in-united-states-180961877/

STATES

Alabama

https://www.al.com/news/2018/04/alabamas_racial_lynching_victi.html

Alaska

http://www.sitnews.us/Kiffer/LituyaLynching/092611_lynching.html

Arizona

http://genealogytrails.com/ariz/frontierjustice.html

Arkansas

https://encyclopediaofarkansas.net/entries/lynching-346/

California

https://www.pbs.org/video/hanging-trees-untold-story-lynching-california/

Colorado

https://coloradoencyclopedia.org/article/lynching-colorado

Connecticut

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynching_of_Charles_Lockwood

Delaware

https://www.delawarepublic.org/delaware-headlines/2019-06-27/historians-say-prices-corner-not-sole-delaware-lynching-aim-to-document-others

Florida

https://www.browardpalmbeach.com/news/florida-lynched-more-black-people-per-capita-than-any-other-state-according-to-report-6470940

Georgia

https://www.georgiaencyclopedia.org/articles/history-archaeology/lynching/

Hawaii

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katsu_Goto

Idaho

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2023/jul/28/100-years-ago-in-north-idaho-a-sheriffs-posse-stag/

Illinois

https://chicagocrusader.com/illinois-experienced-more-lynchings-than-most-midwestern-states/

Indiana

https://tinyurl.com/4j9uvvpm

Iowa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkwATc3lXcQ

Kansas

https://www.kshs.org/p/kansas-historical-quarterly-history-of-lynchings-in-kansas/12580

Kentucky

https://databases.courier-journal.com/kentucky-lynchings/

Louisiana

https://64parishes.org/entry/lynching

Maine

https://newenglandhistoricalsociety.com/a-lynching-in-maine-what-happened-to-james-cullen/

Maryland

https://msa.maryland.gov/lynching-truth-reconciliation/

Massachusetts

(any body got evidence on this?)

Michigan

https://www.fox17online.com/homepage-showcase/these-are-peoples-lives-historians-shine-light-on-lives-of-two-men-lynched-in-michigan

Minnesota

https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/duluth-lynchings-1920/

Mississippi

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Lynching_deaths_in_Mississippi

Missouri

https://tinyurl.com/5n6t9hw7

Montana

https://www.hcn.org/issues/51.11/history-montanas-vigilante-obsession-obscures-the-truth

Nebraska

https://www.wowt.com/content/news/Remembering-the-lynching-of-Will-Brown-506357791.html

Nevada

https://www.rgj.com/story/life/2014/08/29/hazen-nev-noted-notorious-hanging/14818513/

New Hampshire

https://www.essence.com/news/white-teens-lynch-black-boy-new-hampshire-police-silent/

New Jersey

https://www.app.com/story/news/history/2022/06/16/mingo-jack-lynching-site-eatontown-national-historical-marker-equal-justice-initiative/7615080001/

New Mexico

https://apnews.com/article/b8516a3d80ef40da97afd3a9e4f7d706

New York

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjBuYhzNEDA

North Carolina

https://lynching.web.unc.edu/

North Dakota

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/08/17/in-grand-forks-giving-dignity-to-a-man-denied-justice

Ohio

https://www.communitysolutions.com/acknowledging-ohios-history-lynching-community-remembrance-project/

Oklahoma

https://www.okhistory.org/publications/enc/entry.php?entry=LY001

Oregon

https://www.opb.org/news/article/coos-bay-oregon-lynching-alonzo-tucker/

Pennsylvania

https://philadelphiaencyclopedia.org/essays/lynching/

Rhode Island

(Anyone got a link on this state?)

South Carolina

https://www.abhmuseum.org/south-carolina-lynching-victims-memorial/

South Dakota

(Any links on this?)

Tennessee

https://www.abhmuseum.org/tennessee-lynching-victims-memorial/

Texas

https://www.lynchingintexas.org/

Utah

https://exhibits.lib.utah.edu/s/utah-lynching/page/welcome

Vermont

(Any links on this state?)

Virginia

http://mlkcommission.dls.virginia.gov/lynchinginvirginia.html

Washington

(Any links on this state?)

West Virginia

https://www.abhmuseum.org/west-virginia-lynching-victims-memorial/

Wisconsin

https://tinyurl.com/abdkuyjc

Wyoming

https://tinyurl.com/wnpuh7b8

—

Previously Published on Historian Speaks

Worldwide21 on Wikimedia Under CC License