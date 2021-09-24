The Gateway Medicine Helping Improve Your Wellbeing

Come closer. What if I told you there was a non-prescription drug that didn’t cost a lot of money and improves your sleep, concentration, confidence, self-esteem, energy, and focus. Is this something you would be interested in? To avail of this wonder drug, you will have to commit time, discipline, courage, and let go of self-limiting beliefs. Do you still want to pursue this amazing breakthrough in science? Welcome. Time to begin your exercise program.

The British Medical Journal has estimated the economic burden of physical inactivity and its associated ill-health costs to be circa $70 billion. These costs are alarming. However, costs deriving from sedentary lifestyles– including obesity, type 2 diabetes, mortality rates, and depression– could all be reduced with the adaption of a fitness and exercise program. Jesus, that sounds simple. For those that exercise regularly, it will be just that. Easy.

Realizing the benefits of physical activity on health, wellbeing, daily choices, and quality of life is for some straightforward. Nonetheless, over 50% of the global population does not find it so uncomplicated. So let’s get the sweatbands on (no fancy fitness apps required) and explore some of the ways you can protect your health.

A human being needs a framework of values, a philosophy of life to live by and understand by, in about the same sense he needs sunlight, calcium or love. –Abraham Maslow

Warning, this will require you to ask yourself some real questions. No bullshit. Beginning an exercise program demands changes to your daily routine. These changes require small steps to be embedded over time. Can you revise your schedule to make time to do what’s required? No point in having intentions then sitting on your ass, thinking about them. Remember you are not happy with what you see in the mirror. Sorry to sound a bit harsh, but making changes is difficult. Why do you think so many New Year’s resolutions end in January?

Depending on the goals you want to reach and whether you are being assisted by a personal trainer needs to be clear at the outset. How else can you focus on an outcome if you don’t state it right up front? No hiding. Write it down, and speak it to yourself and others. Accountability and ownership are crucial in this process. The body responds differently to stimulus so duration, intensity, and frequency all need to be managed to yield changes your body can respond to.

Stay clear of body transformation programs. These are instant results-focused. Many people find it challenging to maintain. How can you change thoughts, behaviors, and eating habits built over some time (Maybe decades) in 12 weeks? Kudos to those that do.

Gradual adaption of a fitness program with slight changes in nutrition will not give you rapid external results pleasing to the eye. Don’t let this present a barrier to consistently engaging with it. Discipline needs to become your new best friend. I know you want to hit the snooze button 3 out of 4 training days.

This is a cop-out to yourself. Get back to why you started in the first place. Winning the psychological battle is paramount. The body wants to force you to sit because it’s comfy and familiar. Hitting plateaus in life not only in fitness programs is encountered by everyone. How did you power through adversity before?

There are no limits there are only plateaus, but you must not stay there, you must go beyond them. –Bruce Lee

Exercising has been proven to benefit mental health. How do you feel after exercise? Those endorphins are making you refreshed, confident, and ready to attack the day– whatever it holds. You can’t be happy and stressed at the same time. Regular exercise reduces the stress hormone cortisol. You might need it to be heightened to protect you from danger. But entering the gym floor is not to be misconstrued with that of the colosseum.

Ill mental health in the form of depression and anxiety is estimated to cost around $1 trillion in lost productivity per annum. Over 600 million people are suffering from these forms of mental illness. Large scale administration of pharmaceutical drugs to combat these issues is monumental in cost.

The influence of these drugs on people’s ability to function and subsequent side effects can be discussed at another time. In terms of fitness, exercise, or physical activity engagement, these costs could be reduced. How? Improvements in sleep quality, the ability to focus for longer periods, increases in memory, clarity on tasks ahead, more positive sense of self, mood, and social experiences (group classes). Why then are more people not doing it?

There is no magic bullet. It’s a battle for hearts and minds the fitness industry wants to win. How? Did you stumble upon the catchy marketing and influencer celebrities promoting how to gain muscle and lose fat? All these gimmick products have one thing in common: speed. Why? People just don’t want to do the work. Simple.

There are many ways to get fitter, stronger, leaner. You shouldn’t discriminate against any or strictly favor one. As soon as you do, you close your mind and limit your potential. –Ross Edgley

Do you still want the non-prescription drug now? Sure, you will find it hard at the beginning. All new habits demand 28-66 days to become embedded. Jocko Willink, a former U.S, Navy Seal and now children’s author and motivational and empowerment speaker, states, “Discipline equals freedom.” All you have to do is understand your why, and commit. Watch the positive benefits soar when you do.

