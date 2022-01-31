Get Daily Email
Meet Cute [Video]

Meet Cute [Video]

2 strangers at a funeral make an unexpected connection.

by

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Two strangers are helping themselves to coffee at a funeral home. One is there for his recently deceased uncle — the other for a beloved and much-missed aunt.

The last thing they expected is to meet someone. And yet, somehow over a cup of spilled coffee stir sticks, they meet and spark a romantic connection in the least likely place.

Directed by Jason C. Brown from a script written by co-lead actor Erin O’Shea, this sweet romantic short takes the most essential, seminal moment of the genre and gives it a unique frame, offering a heartfelt take on one of the most delightful moments of most love stories.

This meet-cute moment that is the focus of this short has an earnest quality, using the proximity to mortality at a funeral home to achieve an authentic philosophical and emotional intimacy that still retains the sparkling buoyancy of the initial romantic spark. The beautifully written dialogue has the easy back-and-forth rhythms of the flirtation when two strangers discover a mutual intrigue with one another, and it’s easy for audiences to feel their delight as that intrigue parlays itself into a genuine connection.

Of course, the pair have to navigate the social mores expected in the somber location of a funeral home, where their flirtation could read as inappropriate. Actors O’Shea and Josh Callahan navigate this tension nicely, both clearly enjoying their chemistry and banter but then tamping down their fun as they remember they’re at a funeral home.

But the unconventional setting also gives rise to some genuine sharing, especially when they talk about the people whose funerals they’re attending. The conversation becomes both a celebration of the aunt who has passed away and a deeper, soulful reveal of the heart of the loved one she left behind. When the meet-cute pair have to separate, we’re left with an unusually resonant warmth that almost guarantees the spark might lead to something more.

“Meet Cute” is essentially a self-contained scene, but one that is richly realized in its writing and performances. Most romantic comedies take pains to capture the moment when two people spark, usually in a way that either maximizes the comedy aspect of the “meet-cute” or encapsulates the romantic enchantment that casts a spell over the couple in question and the audience in general. What’s unique here is that the “spell” isn’t about a heightened, romanticized fantasy, but the reflection and appreciation that a loved one’s passing can inspire. One beloved family member’s legacy of living life bravely and fully lives on. And though this legacy is lightly touched upon, it’s still deeply felt, resonating in another’s search for love and happiness.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:37
oh my gosh i’m so sorry i’m sorry i
00:39
didn’t mean to spill a
00:41
big rush on tiny straws right now huh i
00:44
know right it’s like oh give me the
00:45
straws hey watch it man i know
00:48
self-defense
00:50
really
00:50
no
00:51
no
00:52
what my therapist does say i have a lot
00:54
of rage oh yeah i can see that
00:59
um uh but seriously uh help yourself
01:02
lukewarm coffee or
01:04
super stale donut no thanks i was just
01:06
looking for something to chew on you
01:08
know nervous habit there yeah
01:13
these places always make me anxious you
01:14
know
01:15
weird why
01:17
i don’t know
01:18
maybe it’s the presence of death or
01:21
it was a joke yeah a hilarious one
01:26
so
01:27
what are you in for uh dead aunt dead
01:30
uncle nice
01:32
sorry i mean uh
01:34
my condolences it’s fine really he was
01:38
super old and honestly kind of a dick
01:41
whoa he just wasn’t very nice you know
01:44
kind of anti-semitic just and yeah just
01:46
a little and uh you know it was a very
01:49
poor tipper at restaurants
01:52
i saw him kick a dog once when i was a
01:54
kid
01:55
well in that case good riddance right
01:58
uh did you like your hand yeah she was
02:00
always the
02:02
coolest she like uh snuck your candy or
02:05
uh let’s just stay up past your bedtime
02:06
oh yeah yeah uh spearmint trident
02:08
where there’s originals all the classics
02:10
and then in high school i could always
02:12
count under for gimlets like gin
02:14
i mean
02:15
don’t all freshmen spend their friday
02:17
nights playing roma cube at the burbage
02:18
living center as far as i know
02:27
those were here when we walked in so
02:40
um
02:41
from a cube that’s the
02:43
i was thinking with the tiles right oh
02:45
yeah it’s a cutthroat classic and let me
02:47
tell you she was cutthroat none of this
02:50
you get to win because you’re a kid crap
02:52
i had to earn my mental muscle package
02:54
just like all the geriatrics did
02:56
well
02:58
good on her i’m sure she’ll be missed
02:59
yeah
03:01
she was the best
03:03
she did a lot of stuff for the red cross
03:04
and the coast guard and
03:07
she’s also just really fun
03:10
like
03:11
one of my favorite memories is being
03:13
about five and i really wanted my ears
03:16
first but my parents wouldn’t let me
03:17
because i thought i was too young which
03:18
is kind of crazy because even back then
03:20
i remember seeing babies wearing little
03:22
diamond suits but anyway so
03:25
my parents dropped me off at her house
03:26
for the weekend because they have to
03:28
go out of town for another one of my
03:29
sister’s dance competitions
03:32
but as soon as they walk out the door my
03:34
aunt turns to me and says
03:36
well are we going to go to claire’s or
03:37
what no
03:40
so my parents get back walk in and just
03:43
immediately start bragging about how
03:44
amazing my sister did that sort of thing
03:46
and then it finally dawned on them that
03:48
both my aunt and i are wearing a pair of
03:50
uh-huh massive
03:52
gaudy dangles i mean like heavy
03:56
it didn’t go over super well but
03:59
my mom didn’t end up laughing so hard
04:00
that she almost peed her pants so yeah
04:02
because it worked out
04:04
but yeah that was my aunt
04:07
it was classy and
04:09
selfless and
04:11
had the best sense of humor
04:15
uh well to
04:17
your aunt oh tanty mildred
04:20
mildred that’s an old-timey name huh
04:24
i’m actually named after her
04:26
oh neat um i i think those old timey
04:30
names are really cool relax my name is
04:32
not mildred oh my god
04:34
it’s uh
04:35
it’s beulah
04:37
i’m named after my other aunt so oh
04:40
wow i’m also named after my aunt
04:42
hildegard okay well
04:44
nice to meet you aldi very nice to meet
04:46
you beulah
04:52
hey uh i know that we just cheers to
04:54
your aunts and that this might be
04:56
horribly inappropriate but
04:59
i really enjoyed talking to you do you
05:00
want to go out sometime or
05:03
oh what no i hadn’t oh
05:06
no yeah i would love to uh like um you
05:08
want to grab dinner you could teach me
05:10
how to play roma cube yeah i love that
05:13
are you busy today oh i have a funeral
05:15
service that starts any minute now it
05:17
shucks me too
05:18
well maybe some other time yeah okay
05:24
like tonight
05:26
yeah
05:27
cool okay
05:39
try not to cry into that one during the
05:41
service i don’t think it’s going to be a
05:43
problem
05:45
jimmy
05:46
it’s time okay i’ll be there in a minute
05:57
i should i should go oh yeah uh
06:00
have fun
06:01
i won’t
06:02
sorry yeah
06:03
but um i’ll call you later
06:07
beulah von cornfoot
06:09
that’s my full name
06:22
jane
06:23
hurry up they’re about to start the
06:25
service right uh coming sorry what have
06:28
you been doing you’re just hiding out in
06:29
here no i
06:30
tracked down coffee and then i
06:32
gave the guy my number
06:34
very funny come on
06:36
wait one second
06:45
jesus christ
06:49
you like them
07:05
[Music]
07:42
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

