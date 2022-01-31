Meet Cute [Video]

By Omeleto

.

.

Two strangers are helping themselves to coffee at a funeral home. One is there for his recently deceased uncle — the other for a beloved and much-missed aunt.

The last thing they expected is to meet someone. And yet, somehow over a cup of spilled coffee stir sticks, they meet and spark a romantic connection in the least likely place.

Directed by Jason C. Brown from a script written by co-lead actor Erin O’Shea, this sweet romantic short takes the most essential, seminal moment of the genre and gives it a unique frame, offering a heartfelt take on one of the most delightful moments of most love stories.

This meet-cute moment that is the focus of this short has an earnest quality, using the proximity to mortality at a funeral home to achieve an authentic philosophical and emotional intimacy that still retains the sparkling buoyancy of the initial romantic spark. The beautifully written dialogue has the easy back-and-forth rhythms of the flirtation when two strangers discover a mutual intrigue with one another, and it’s easy for audiences to feel their delight as that intrigue parlays itself into a genuine connection.

Of course, the pair have to navigate the social mores expected in the somber location of a funeral home, where their flirtation could read as inappropriate. Actors O’Shea and Josh Callahan navigate this tension nicely, both clearly enjoying their chemistry and banter but then tamping down their fun as they remember they’re at a funeral home.

But the unconventional setting also gives rise to some genuine sharing, especially when they talk about the people whose funerals they’re attending. The conversation becomes both a celebration of the aunt who has passed away and a deeper, soulful reveal of the heart of the loved one she left behind. When the meet-cute pair have to separate, we’re left with an unusually resonant warmth that almost guarantees the spark might lead to something more.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Meet Cute” is essentially a self-contained scene, but one that is richly realized in its writing and performances. Most romantic comedies take pains to capture the moment when two people spark, usually in a way that either maximizes the comedy aspect of the “meet-cute” or encapsulates the romantic enchantment that casts a spell over the couple in question and the audience in general. What’s unique here is that the “spell” isn’t about a heightened, romanticized fantasy, but the reflection and appreciation that a loved one’s passing can inspire. One beloved family member’s legacy of living life bravely and fully lives on. And though this legacy is lightly touched upon, it’s still deeply felt, resonating in another’s search for love and happiness.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 [Music]

00:37 oh my gosh i’m so sorry i’m sorry i

00:39 didn’t mean to spill a

00:41 big rush on tiny straws right now huh i

00:44 know right it’s like oh give me the

00:45 straws hey watch it man i know

00:48 self-defense

00:50 really

00:50 no

00:51 no

00:52 what my therapist does say i have a lot

00:54 of rage oh yeah i can see that

00:59 um uh but seriously uh help yourself

01:02 lukewarm coffee or

01:04 super stale donut no thanks i was just

01:06 looking for something to chew on you

01:08 know nervous habit there yeah

01:13 these places always make me anxious you

01:14 know

01:15 weird why

01:17 i don’t know

01:18 maybe it’s the presence of death or

01:21 it was a joke yeah a hilarious one

01:26 so

01:27 what are you in for uh dead aunt dead

01:30 uncle nice

01:32 sorry i mean uh

01:34 my condolences it’s fine really he was

01:38 super old and honestly kind of a dick

01:41 whoa he just wasn’t very nice you know

01:44 kind of anti-semitic just and yeah just

01:46 a little and uh you know it was a very

01:49 poor tipper at restaurants

01:52 i saw him kick a dog once when i was a

01:54 kid

01:55 well in that case good riddance right

01:58 uh did you like your hand yeah she was

02:00 always the

02:02 coolest she like uh snuck your candy or

02:05 uh let’s just stay up past your bedtime

02:06 oh yeah yeah uh spearmint trident

02:08 where there’s originals all the classics

02:10 and then in high school i could always

02:12 count under for gimlets like gin

02:14 i mean

02:15 don’t all freshmen spend their friday

02:17 nights playing roma cube at the burbage

02:18 living center as far as i know

02:27 those were here when we walked in so

02:40 um

02:41 from a cube that’s the

02:43 i was thinking with the tiles right oh

02:45 yeah it’s a cutthroat classic and let me

02:47 tell you she was cutthroat none of this

02:50 you get to win because you’re a kid crap

02:52 i had to earn my mental muscle package

02:54 just like all the geriatrics did

02:56 well

02:58 good on her i’m sure she’ll be missed

02:59 yeah

03:01 she was the best

03:03 she did a lot of stuff for the red cross

03:04 and the coast guard and

03:07 she’s also just really fun

03:10 like

03:11 one of my favorite memories is being

03:13 about five and i really wanted my ears

03:16 first but my parents wouldn’t let me

03:17 because i thought i was too young which

03:18 is kind of crazy because even back then

03:20 i remember seeing babies wearing little

03:22 diamond suits but anyway so

03:25 my parents dropped me off at her house

03:26 for the weekend because they have to

03:28 go out of town for another one of my

03:29 sister’s dance competitions

03:32 but as soon as they walk out the door my

03:34 aunt turns to me and says

03:36 well are we going to go to claire’s or

03:37 what no

03:40 so my parents get back walk in and just

03:43 immediately start bragging about how

03:44 amazing my sister did that sort of thing

03:46 and then it finally dawned on them that

03:48 both my aunt and i are wearing a pair of

03:50 uh-huh massive

03:52 gaudy dangles i mean like heavy

03:56 it didn’t go over super well but

03:59 my mom didn’t end up laughing so hard

04:00 that she almost peed her pants so yeah

04:02 because it worked out

04:04 but yeah that was my aunt

04:07 it was classy and

04:09 selfless and

04:11 had the best sense of humor

04:15 uh well to

04:17 your aunt oh tanty mildred

04:20 mildred that’s an old-timey name huh

04:24 i’m actually named after her

04:26 oh neat um i i think those old timey

04:30 names are really cool relax my name is

04:32 not mildred oh my god

04:34 it’s uh

04:35 it’s beulah

04:37 i’m named after my other aunt so oh

04:40 wow i’m also named after my aunt

04:42 hildegard okay well

04:44 nice to meet you aldi very nice to meet

04:46 you beulah

04:52 hey uh i know that we just cheers to

04:54 your aunts and that this might be

04:56 horribly inappropriate but

04:59 i really enjoyed talking to you do you

05:00 want to go out sometime or

05:03 oh what no i hadn’t oh

05:06 no yeah i would love to uh like um you

05:08 want to grab dinner you could teach me

05:10 how to play roma cube yeah i love that

05:13 are you busy today oh i have a funeral

05:15 service that starts any minute now it

05:17 shucks me too

05:18 well maybe some other time yeah okay

05:24 like tonight

05:26 yeah

05:27 cool okay

05:39 try not to cry into that one during the

05:41 service i don’t think it’s going to be a

05:43 problem

05:45 jimmy

05:46 it’s time okay i’ll be there in a minute

05:57 i should i should go oh yeah uh

06:00 have fun

06:01 i won’t

06:02 sorry yeah

06:03 but um i’ll call you later

06:07 beulah von cornfoot

06:09 that’s my full name

06:22 jane

06:23 hurry up they’re about to start the

06:25 service right uh coming sorry what have

06:28 you been doing you’re just hiding out in

06:29 here no i

06:30 tracked down coffee and then i

06:32 gave the guy my number

06:34 very funny come on

06:36 wait one second

06:45 jesus christ

06:49 you like them

07:05 [Music]

07:42 you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock