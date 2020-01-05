Men’s Health Matters: December Recap

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what’s been happening over the past month. Hopefully, these will inspire you (and men everywhere) to be more… on the ball.

Besides my interest in men’s health, another big passion in my life is backyard sports. A new game known as CupCheck was released earlier this year. What caught my eye wasn’t just the intriguing gameplay (you use Frisbees to try to knock cups off of a pole), but the mission behind the game. The developers of the game, a group of MLB players, have committed to using their platforms and the game as a way to educate more people about testicular cancer awareness, through a partnership with the Testicular Cancer Society.

I sat down to talk with the CEO, Kevin Jepsen, to learn more.

December also marks my annual scans to track how my cancer is progressing. The ideal answer is that I still remain in remission, and this latest scan showed that I still was. That’s kind of the entire main point of the blog post, but you can check out the full experience here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I started the month talking to baseball players and ended with another baseball player sharing his story. When 23-year-old former Division 1 baseball player, Caleb Kerbs, was diagnosed with testicular cancer, he realized he wanted to do more than just play baseball. He wanted to help educate others about how to take care of a far more important set of balls. Along with his team, he began the “Strike Out the Stigma” campaign.

Read more about Caleb’s story and why he says, “it’s been a blessing, to my surprise, to be a cancer survivor” here. That wraps up December’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Have a great New Year! Keep an eye out for the first 2020 edition in January! Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Stock photo ID:174701943